Cancer Survivor Madison Williams Receives Colorado State University Global Golden Eagle Scholarship

Aurora, Colo., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Williams, an Aurora Public Schools (APS) alumna, has been named the 2022 Golden Eagle Scholar. As the recipient, Williams will receive a four-year scholarship to attend Colorado State University Global (CSU Global), a fully online university, as part of a program created in partnership with APS to provide 100% tuition coverage exclusively to APS seniors.

Williams is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Human Services and will begin classes in August 2022. With her degree, she aspires to help children in therapy understand trust and communication. Her passion for the field stems from Willams’ own experiences growing up. At age 12, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and at such a young age, it was difficult for her to fully understand what that diagnosis meant physically. During that time, Williams connected with her therapist who made her feel relaxed and safe, which kick-started her passion for wanting to provide the same experience for other children in similar circumstances.

“Until a few years ago, my priority in school was to look good, fit in, and have a lot of friends, even if they did not like me as much as they portrayed. Now I know that you are your top priority. You are what makes your goals come to life,” said Williams. “This scholarship to me is hope and faith that I am, and will continue to be, my best self. Not just because I have to, but because I want to. Even starting off very low financially and physically, I found a way to grow. It shows that you can do anything you put your mind to. I am so thankful for this gift I’ve been granted and will honor it in every way.”

The Golden Eagle Scholarship allows APS graduates the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree debt-free and accelerate them toward achieving their career goals. The scholarship is awarded based on academic merit, demonstration of financial need, community engagement and work experience, plus a statement of goals. The Golden Eagle Scholarship includes a minimum $7,500 annual award each year for four years, which, coupled with a generous tuition discount issued by CSU Global to all APS students, will cover costs of tuition and books as Williams completes her degree.

“We are grateful for our partnership with APS and the opportunity to lift up students in our home-base of Aurora,” said CSU Global President Pamela Toney. “In its fourth year, this scholarship allows students who may not have been able to go to college otherwise, the ability to earn a degree entirely online, without worrying about debt or transportation costs.”

CSU Global Senior Enrollment Counselor Susan Smith assists the Golden Eagle Scholars with enrollment each year and has been preparing Williams to begin classes this fall.

“We are honored to welcome Madison into the CSU Global community and excited to watch her carry out her goals of helping others,” said Smith. “Working with these students is such an honor, and it is inspiring to see the next generation of leaders continuing their educational journey at our university.”

###

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

About Aurora Public Schools

Aurora Public Schools is the fifth largest school district in Colorado. APS serves approximately 40,000 students and includes over 60 schools. It is one of the most diverse districts in the state with students from more than 130 countries who speak over 160 languages. Over the past several years, APS has made noteworthy improvements in graduation rates, dropout rates and overall student growth and achievement. In fact, since 2013, APS graduation rates have increased by almost 25%. During that same period of time, its dropout rate has sharply declined from 4.8% to 1.6%. APS 2026 is the district's strategic plan, which includes four strategic goals: 1) Every student will have a plan for their future, 2) Every student will have a set of skills to implement their plan, 3) Every student will have credentials that open doors and 4) Every student will identify and connect with a community of support. It is the district's vision that every student shapes a successful future.

Attachment