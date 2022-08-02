Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Size is projected to reach USD 51.36 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.68%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biopharmaceutical CMOs and CROs are crucial to industry success. Biopharmaceuticals affect CMOs and CROs. Demand for biopharmaceutical treatments has fueled the industry's growth. Globally, biopharmaceuticals make up over 20% of the pharmaceutical industry.

A contract manufacturing organization (CMO) contracts with other pharmaceutical companies to produce new medications. Contract research organizations (CROs) supply pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device firms with research services. Biopharmaceutical development, biological assay design and commercialization, preclinical and clinical testing.

COVID-19 boosted 2020 cases dramatically. Biopharmaceutical industry leaders have increased output and efficiency investments to compete. Biopharmaceutical businesses are outsourcing resource- and capital-intensive phases, and often the entire biomanufacturing chain, increasing the need for contract services.

Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market: DRIVERS

Strong Biologics Pipeline Drives Need for Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Services

This business will grow as pharmaceutical and biotech corporations spend more on contractual development and production services. Smaller CMOs foresee faster growth than larger CMOs during the projection period. The significant growth rate is due to the increasing number of biologics pipelines anticipated for release throughout the projection period. Biopharmaceutical pipeline growth will boost outsourcing.

The FDA authorized 64 new molecules and biologics in 2018. Mergers and acquisitions are likely to expand in the biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO market, boosting revenue.

Single-Use Systems and New Bioprocessing Technologies

Recent years have seen many biopharmaceutical mergers. Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing and services aspire to grow with these mergers.

New medicines, bioprocessing techniques, and a bio/pharmaceutical goods shift are likely to put pressure on contract bio manufacturers. Alternative business models are being adopted to fulfil the needs of stakeholders and customers. Given these factors, the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market is likely to grow rapidly.

Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 51.36 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6.68% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Source, Service, Product, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd | Rentschler Biopharma SE | ProBioGen AG | Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc. | Toyobo Co., Ltd. | Lonza Group AG | Patheon | CMC Biologics | Biomeva GmbH | Samsung Biologics | AbbVie Inc. | WuXi Biologics | JRS Pharma | Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH | Binex Co., Ltd. Key Market Opportunities Initiatives To Develop Innovative Growth Opportunities Key Market Drivers Demand For Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO Services to Rising Due to Strong Biologics Pipeline

Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market: KEY FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES

Growth Initiatives for Future Opportunities

Biopharmaceutical CMOs and CROs are implementing innovative growth prospects. Expanding R&D effort and investment is key to market growth. Regional expansions, new product development, industry collaboration, distribution network expansion, and mergers & acquisitions are other growth techniques to gain a competitive advantage in the global market.

Regional Overview of Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa make up the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market.

North America held 35% of overall revenue in 2021. This is because many service providers are nearby. CMOs produce a large portion of US-approved products. Emergence of small and midsized biopharmaceutical firms (SMEs) without means to build well-equipped facilities is challenging. CMOs and SMEs in the US have become more dependent on one other, making the US market the most dominating globally.

Key Highlights

The Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Size was valued at USD 28.70 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 30.62 billion in 2022 to USD 51.36 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

was valued at USD 28.70 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 30.62 billion in 2022 to USD 51.36 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. By Source, the Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market is segmented into Mammalian and Non-mammalian. Due to a dearth of internal knowledge within the sector, the mammalian category held the biggest market share in 2021

the Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market is segmented into Mammalian and Non-mammalian. Due to a dearth of internal knowledge within the sector, the mammalian category held the biggest market share in 2021 By Service, the Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market is segmented into Contract Manufacturing and Contract Research. The contract research category is anticipated to display the highest growth over the course of the projection year.

the Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market is segmented into Contract Manufacturing and Contract Research. The contract research category is anticipated to display the highest growth over the course of the projection year. By Product, the Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market is segmented into Biologics and Biosimilars. The biologics sector was the dominant player in the market in 2021.

Major Players in Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market

List of major competitor companies in the Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market across the globe are:

Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd Rentschler Biopharma SE ProBioGen AG Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc. Toyobo Co., Ltd. Lonza Group AG Patheon CMC Biologics Biomeva GmbH Samsung Biologics AbbVie Inc. WuXi Biologics JRS Pharma Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH Binex Co., Ltd.





Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market: Segmentation

BY SOURCE

Mammalian

Non-mammalian

BY SERVICE

Contract Manufacturing

Contract Research

BY PRODUCT

Biologics

Biosimilars

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

TABLE OF CONTENT

Recent Developments

May 2022 - Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) has announced that it has acquired approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to market its medicine Jardiance (empagliflozin) in India, for the whole spectrum of heart failure disorders regardless of ejection fraction.

January 2022 - An agreement to acquire a cell treatment manufacturing facility from Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for USD 100 million has been announced by Fujifilm Corporation. Clinical and commercial cell treatments, such as allogeneic T-cells and CAR T immunotherapies, can be produced in this facility, which is conveniently located in Thousand Oaks, California.





