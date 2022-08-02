Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Size is projected to reach USD 51.36 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.68%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biopharmaceutical CMOs and CROs are crucial to industry success. Biopharmaceuticals affect CMOs and CROs. Demand for biopharmaceutical treatments has fueled the industry's growth. Globally, biopharmaceuticals make up over 20% of the pharmaceutical industry.
A contract manufacturing organization (CMO) contracts with other pharmaceutical companies to produce new medications. Contract research organizations (CROs) supply pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device firms with research services. Biopharmaceutical development, biological assay design and commercialization, preclinical and clinical testing.
COVID-19 boosted 2020 cases dramatically. Biopharmaceutical industry leaders have increased output and efficiency investments to compete. Biopharmaceutical businesses are outsourcing resource- and capital-intensive phases, and often the entire biomanufacturing chain, increasing the need for contract services.
COVID-19 has disturbed the pharmaceutical supply chain. Biopharmaceutical CMOs and CROs have responded well to the outbreak due to supply chain bottlenecks. Pandemics would help CMOs and CROs in the Western Hemisphere.
Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market: DRIVERS
- Strong Biologics Pipeline Drives Need for Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Services
This business will grow as pharmaceutical and biotech corporations spend more on contractual development and production services. Smaller CMOs foresee faster growth than larger CMOs during the projection period. The significant growth rate is due to the increasing number of biologics pipelines anticipated for release throughout the projection period. Biopharmaceutical pipeline growth will boost outsourcing.
The FDA authorized 64 new molecules and biologics in 2018. Mergers and acquisitions are likely to expand in the biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO market, boosting revenue.
- Single-Use Systems and New Bioprocessing Technologies
Recent years have seen many biopharmaceutical mergers. Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing and services aspire to grow with these mergers.
New medicines, bioprocessing techniques, and a bio/pharmaceutical goods shift are likely to put pressure on contract bio manufacturers. Alternative business models are being adopted to fulfil the needs of stakeholders and customers. Given these factors, the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market is likely to grow rapidly.
Single-use systems will increase biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO manufacturing capacity. This is predicted to boost worldwide biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market growth during the forecast period.
Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 51.36 Billion by 2030
|CAGR
|6.68% (2020-2030)
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Source, Service, Product, and Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd | Rentschler Biopharma SE | ProBioGen AG | Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc. | Toyobo Co., Ltd. | Lonza Group AG | Patheon | CMC Biologics | Biomeva GmbH | Samsung Biologics | AbbVie Inc. | WuXi Biologics | JRS Pharma | Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH | Binex Co., Ltd.
|Key Market Opportunities
|Initiatives To Develop Innovative Growth Opportunities
|Key Market Drivers
|Demand For Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO Services to Rising Due to Strong Biologics Pipeline
Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market: KEY FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES
- Growth Initiatives for Future Opportunities
Biopharmaceutical CMOs and CROs are implementing innovative growth prospects. Expanding R&D effort and investment is key to market growth. Regional expansions, new product development, industry collaboration, distribution network expansion, and mergers & acquisitions are other growth techniques to gain a competitive advantage in the global market.
Lonza and Moderna will share COVID-19 vaccine production for ten years. These advances helped catch up clinical trial delays in 2020's first half. Future growth is expected in the contract manufacturing business. In view of biopharmaceutical businesses' diminishing R&D efficiency and escalating development expenses, CMOs & CROs have appealing prospects to expedite their business processes.
Regional Overview of Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa make up the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market.
North America held 35% of overall revenue in 2021. This is because many service providers are nearby. CMOs produce a large portion of US-approved products. Emergence of small and midsized biopharmaceutical firms (SMEs) without means to build well-equipped facilities is challenging. CMOs and SMEs in the US have become more dependent on one other, making the US market the most dominating globally.
Asia Pacific is expected to increase rapidly during the projected period. Lower labor and operations expenses in Asia are driving the surge in outsourcing. This is why Asian countries outsource more. India's large-molecule manufacturing is expected to boost its economy. The lack of worldwide biosimilar regulatory standardization has propelled the Indian market. In 2016, India approved 50 biosimilars, compared to 24 in Europe and 5 in the US.
Key Highlights
- The Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Size was valued at USD 28.70 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 30.62 billion in 2022 to USD 51.36 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.
- By Source, the Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market is segmented into Mammalian and Non-mammalian. Due to a dearth of internal knowledge within the sector, the mammalian category held the biggest market share in 2021
- By Service, the Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market is segmented into Contract Manufacturing and Contract Research. The contract research category is anticipated to display the highest growth over the course of the projection year.
- By Product, the Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market is segmented into Biologics and Biosimilars. The biologics sector was the dominant player in the market in 2021.
- By Region or Geography, the Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America had dominated the market.
Major Players in Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market
List of major competitor companies in the Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market across the globe are:
- Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd
- Rentschler Biopharma SE
- ProBioGen AG
- Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.
- Toyobo Co., Ltd.
- Lonza Group AG
- Patheon
- CMC Biologics
- Biomeva GmbH
- Samsung Biologics
- AbbVie Inc.
- WuXi Biologics
- JRS Pharma
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Binex Co., Ltd.
Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market: Segmentation
BY SOURCE
- Mammalian
- Non-mammalian
BY SERVICE
- Contract Manufacturing
- Contract Research
BY PRODUCT
- Biologics
- Biosimilars
BY GEOGRAPHY
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Recent Developments
- May 2022 - Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) has announced that it has acquired approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to market its medicine Jardiance (empagliflozin) in India, for the whole spectrum of heart failure disorders regardless of ejection fraction.
- January 2022 - An agreement to acquire a cell treatment manufacturing facility from Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for USD 100 million has been announced by Fujifilm Corporation. Clinical and commercial cell treatments, such as allogeneic T-cells and CAR T immunotherapies, can be produced in this facility, which is conveniently located in Thousand Oaks, California.
News Media
Pharmaceutical Companies Focusing on Brand Protection to Drive Track and Trace Solutions Market Growth
Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market to Reach USD 131,554.1 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%
E-Clinical Software Solutions to Emerge as The Future of Clinical Trials
North America Dominates the ePharmacy Market
