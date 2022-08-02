Atlanta Business Person Receives Award in French Senate - Palais Du Luxembourg

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paris, France. July 23, 2022. President of Concept Software & Services, Inc, Mr. Ravindra Bhave has been conferred an honorary BHARAT GAURAV award at French Sénat - Palais du Luxembourg for his outstanding achievement as a successful businessman and entrepreneur.

Concept Software & Services, Inc. (CSS) is a US-based, minority owned, privately held software solutions company with an impressive track record of providing value-added Digital solutions and services to Fortune 5000 companies and government agencies.

"Mr. Bhave has founded and tremendously contributed to the success of CSS from last 24 years. As an entrepreneur and businessman Mr. Bhave has seen many ups and downs but he always stayed focused and committed for the growth and vision of the company. Many congratulations to Mr. Bhave and his family," said Mr. Ankur Rana, CEO, Concept software and services. Further to this, during his award acceptance speech, Mr. Bhave recognized the contribution of CSS leadership and staff as an important pillar in his success story.

Several the dignitaries graced this auspicious occasion. They included Ms. Prisca Thevenot - Member of Parliament, Victoire Jasmin - Senator of France, Mr. Madhur Bhandarkar - Indian Film Director, Mrs. Meera Teresa Gandhi - CEO & Founder of Giving Back Foundation, who also addressed the awardees.

"Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha" has initiated "Bharat Gaurav award" from the year 2012. This award recognizes eminent personalities from India and all around the world for their outstanding contribution in arts, science, culture, business etc. There were 28 celebrities from 14 different countries who were recipients of this award that included 5 Padma Shree and 1 Padma Bhushan.

On this occasion, President of "Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha", Pt. Suresh Mishra said that "It is a matter of pride for all of us to come to Paris and to organize this felicitation ceremony. I request and expect from all the personalities who have received Bharat Gaurav Award today to bring the youth forward for the development of the country."

Media Contact:

Concept software and services

Naaz Shamama

Media correspondent

Naaz@concept-inc.com

+1 (678) 571 6128

Related Files

Bharat Gaurav - Ravindra Bhave -F.docx

Related Images











Image 1: Concept Software Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment