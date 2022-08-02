Woodside Credit Becomes an Official Sponsor of the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

Newport Beach, CA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Woodside Credit, the leading collector car lender offering the lowest monthly payments in America, announced its sponsorship and attendance at Pebble Beach Concours d ‘Elegance, the flagship of Pebble Beach Automotive Week. Woodside Credit’s inaugural sponsorship signifies the company’s 20-year commitment to further serve the high-end automotive enthusiast community with loans up to $1,000,000.



Mitch Shatzen, President and COO of Woodside Credit, commented, “Woodside Credit’s growth over the past two decades has driven our company to some of the most important automotive events. Our attendance at Pebble Beach Concours d ’Elegance sets the stage for an expanded presence in the automobile culture that we share with our clients.”

With hundreds of millions of dollars of vehicles showcased coupled with manufacturer launches of the latest cars, the Concours is the heart of the collector car culture. Collector car enthusiasts have an industry-leading finance option available with Woodside Credit. The loan program is purpose-built for collector vehicles and features the lowest monthly payments in America, allowing clients to keep more of their cash in hand.

Visitors can stop by the Woodside Credit booth at the Concours Village to learn more about the collector car loan program and get approved for a future purchase opportunity. Woodside Credit's lending program is available for a variety of collector vehicles, from the most pristine pre-war autos to the quickest muscle cars and the latest exotics to the most bespoke vehicles on the road. With over 20 years in business and over two and a half billion dollars in loan originations, Woodside Credit has the expertise to finance your next collector vehicle.

“We are delighted to see so many of our clients return to Woodside again and again, not just for the low payments, but for the convenience. Whether clients are buying private party, at an auction, or a showroom, our commonsense approach to lending makes Woodside the preferred way to purchase a vehicle,” said Shatzen.

Woodside Credit turned to world-renowned automotive photographer Scott Williamson/Photodesign Studios for imagery at the flagship event. The imagery celebrates the 1935 Duesenberg SJ Gurney Nutting Speedster, a vehicle built for the Maharaja of Indore in London and, more recently, a former Pebble Beach Concours d ‘Elegance nominee for best in show from the Lyon Family Automobile Collection.

With over 30 events happening over the week of August 14th in Monterey County, see Woodside Credit at the Concours d ’Elegance. A tradition going back over half a century, the Pebble Beach Concours d ‘Elegance is where the finest collector cars come together and compete. Visit the Woodside Credit team at the Concours Village August 18-21st, 2022, or learn more about our presence at Pebble Beach Automotive Week by visiting https://www.woodsidecredit.com/pebble-beach/ .

About Woodside Credit

With over $2.5 billion in loan originations, Woodside Credit is the leader in classic and collector car financing. Established in 2003, the company's expertise is in providing loans with flexible terms and the lowest monthly payments in America. Woodside Credit is the exclusively endorsed loan provider for Barrett-Jackson and is dedicated to the success of dealerships, automotive networks, and clients nationwide. With terms up to 15 years and loans up to $1,000,000, the company achieves unparalleled quality and flexibility for clients through its commonsense lending practices. Visit WoodsideCredit.com for more information.

Brian Trevisan

949-717-5100

Brian@Woodsidecredit.com