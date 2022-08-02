FEMA Signs Full Floor Lease at Hartman's 616 FM 1960 Office Building in Houston, TX

Houston, TX, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has signed a long-term, 17,167 square foot lease at 616 FM 1960 in Houston, TX. The U.S. Government Agency will occupy the top floor of the eight-story property beginning summer 2022. 616 FM 1960 is a class-B office building operated by Hartman Income REIT Management, Inc. and owned by one of its affiliates, a Texas-based commercial real estate owner and operator with $809m in assets under management.

FEMA's new full-floor office space will feature standard offices and cubicle space for the agency's 75 Houston-based field inspectors and management team. Additionally, the new full-floor lease will be retrofitted for custom cable networking and operate on an electrical grid that cannot lose power in times of crisis.

Hartman's 616 FM 1960 office building is conveniently located at the corner of FM 1960 Road W and Cali Drive, halfway between Downtown Houston and The Woodlands. The property features a variety of on-site amenities, including a tenant lounge with a Parks Pantry Market, on-site banking with Chase Bank, free garage parking, and an on-site building engineer.

"We are delighted to welcome FEMA to our 616 FM 1960 office building. FEMA has a vital role in keeping our nation safe and more prepared for every eventuality. We look forward to serving them as our tenant in the coming years," shared Hartman's President and CEO, Al Hartman.

In lease negotiations, Thomas Emde represented Hartman, the landlord, and FEMA, the U.S. Government agency, represented itself.

To learn more about leasing commercial real estate in Houston, San Antonio, or DFW (Dallas Fort Worth), please contact a Hartman leasing agent at 800.880.2212 or visit www.hi-reit.com.

