United States Patient Monitoring Market to Proliferate in the Coming Years – Projected to Grow at a Significant Rate during 2022-2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rise in the number of elderly people, the rising use of smart devices and wearables, and technical improvements are the main drivers of the United States patient monitoring system market. The prevalence of chronic diseases including COPD, genetic disorders, respiratory illnesses, and others is also on the rise, which is boosting the market for patient monitoring systems. Additionally, it is anticipated that partnerships between businesses, hospitals, and academic institutions would result in the introduction of new products, which will aid in boosting market growth and revenue..



A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the United States patient monitoring market was worth USD 13.48 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2028 (forecast period), earning revenues of around USD 21.36 billion by the end of 2028. The market is growing on account of increased demand for devices that monitor patients coming from hospitals and clinics. The characteristics of a patient are tracked or continuously measured using patient monitoring devices. It is important to constantly monitor a critically ill patient's oxygen saturation, blood pressure, temperature, pain, pulse, degree of consciousness, urine output, and breathing rate. All of these features are easily tracked with the use of various patient monitoring devices.

Major hospitals, clinics, and different outpatient facilities are using pulse oximeters, capnographs, and heart monitors more often to monitor patients. These tools are frequently used during small and large procedures to track patients' physiological indicators and act if issues arise. Additionally, these tools can assist medical practitioners in simultaneously monitoring the vital signs of many patients. When parameter values are either above or below the limit specified by doctors, some of these devices are also utilized to warn them.

Utilizing Mobile Technologies and Smart Devices More Frequently for Remote Patient Monitoring

During the projected period, the market for patient monitoring systems in the United States is anticipated to expand significantly. The population of elderly people is growing, and remote patient monitoring systems are becoming more widely used. The market for patient monitoring devices is expanding as chronic illnesses including COPD, diabetes, cancer, and atherosclerosis become more common. Additionally, it is anticipated that partnerships between businesses, hospitals, and academic institutions would result in the release of new products, helping to raise market revenue and, therefore, the expansion of the United States patient monitoring systems market.





Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/united-states-remote-patient-monitoring-market/report-sample

Concerns Pertaining to the Use of Invasive Monitoring Systems

The use of invasive monitoring systems comes with a number of hazards, including the inconvenience of inserting monitoring devices such as pulmonary artery catheters (PACs). Other important problems include thrombosis, air embolism, infection, bleeding/hematoma development, cardiac arrhythmias, reduced circulation to the distal limb, hemorrhage, nerve injury (during insertion) and necrosis of the pulmonary capillaries. In this regard, the mortality rate in invasive operations increases. As a result, the above hazards limit the use of intrusive monitoring equipment. However, the expansion of the US patient monitoring market is likely to be held back by privacy and data security concerns. The market for patient monitoring systems in the US is also constrained by government regulations and payment issues.

Impact of COVID-19 on the United States Patient Monitoring Market

Although most markets are seeing a decline, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a favorable impact for a number of healthcare-related sectors, including patient monitoring systems. The market for patient monitoring systems is expanding really quickly right now. They are essential in the fight against pandemics and in patient monitoring. Due to its extensive usage in patient treatment and IoT technologies, patient monitoring systems, such as heart monitors, respiration devices, and temperature monitoring devices, are in high demand. Additionally, IoT has a variety of uses in patient monitoring that have proved helpful throughout the crisis, especially when integrated with other transformational technologies like the cloud and artificial intelligence (AI).

Please Visit Press Release: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/united-states-patient-monitoring-market-projected-to-grow-at-a-significant-rate-during-2022-2028

Competitive Landscape

Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, ResMed, 100-Plus, A&D Company, Abbott Laboratories, AltumView Systems, BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific, Bardy Diagnostics, Cardiomo Care, Cardiologsm Dragerwerk, Hoffmann-La Roche, GE Healthcare, and other well-known companies are among the major players operating in the market. Smart Meter, the leader in cellular-enabled remote patient monitoring (RPM) data and devices, announced a partnership with A&D Medical, to develop and deliver top-quality RPM devices that use advanced cellular-enabled technology best to connect patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers.

Don’t miss the business opportunity of the United States patient monitoring market Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The report's in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and United States patient monitoring market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in United SStates patient monitoring market ­along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the market's growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics.

Recent Development

In December 2021, Smart Meter, the leader in cellular-enabled remote patient monitoring (RPM) data and devices, announced a partnership with A&D Medical, to develop and deliver top-quality RPM devices that use advanced cellular-enabled technology best to connect patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers.

Scope of Report:



Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data- 2018-2021 Base Year- 2021 Forecast- 2022-2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage United States Product/Service Segmentation By Components, By Application, and End User Key Players Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed Inc., 100plus, A&D Company, Abbott, AltumView Systems, BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific, Bardy Diagnostics, Cardiomo Care, Cardiologs, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GE Healthcare, Grand Care Systems, Honeywell International, iHealth Unified Care, Qardio, Inc., MedM, and other prominent players

By Components

Devices Hemodynamic Monitoring Neuromonitoring Cardiac Monitoring Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Respiratory Monitoring Multiparameter Monitoring Weight Monitoring Temperature Monitoring Urine Output Monitoring Others

Services Consulting System Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance



By Application

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Cancer

Hypertension

Infections

Others

By End-User

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Long Term & Acute Care Centers

Other End User

Please Find Below Some Related Report:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides all-inclusive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer comprehensive market research reports by analyzing qualitative and quantitative data to boost your business solution's performance. BWC has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are a promising digital MI solutions company providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662