Mobiveil, Flash Memory Summit Gold Sponsor, to Showcase Broad Portfolio of Silicon IP, Platforms and Engineering Services for SSD Development

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiveil, Inc. will highlight its broad portfolio of silicon intellectual property (SIP) cores and platforms for SSD development as a gold sponsor at 2022 Flash Memory Summit (FMS) in Booth #839.



In addition, Mobiveil, a fast-growing supplier of SIP platforms and IP-enabled solutions, will sponsor the FMS Theater. CEO Ravi Thummarukudy will present “IP and Engineering Services for SSD Development” there Wednesday, August 3, from 5:45 until 6 p.m. Thummarukudy will offer ways to reduce time to market when developing NVMe-based SSDs.

NVMe technology is the leading interface for SSDs, with potential for tremendous market growth worldwide. NVMe architecture is designed for future SSD development and form factors, as the semiconductor industry enters a new era in hyperscale and enterprise computing that drives digital transformation.

In a related FMS announcement, Mobiveil and Avery Design Systems expanded their partnership, pairing Mobiveil’s design IP and Avery’s verification IP (VIP) for pre-verified and interoperable SSD design IP and VIP to help users accelerate NVMe-based SSD development. They also announced a collaborative effort to develop SSD emulation platforms.

Mobiveil’s design IP includes NVM Express Controller (UNEX™), Universal Memory Controller (UMMC™), ONFI/Toggle (EFC™). Avery, in FMS Booth #749, offers a complementary set of VIP to ensure comprehensive verification and protocol and timing compliance. It includes a complete set of models, protocol checkers, and compliance test suites in 100% native System Verilog and UVM FMS starts today, August 2, with the exhibit floor open from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Exhibits are open Wednesday, August 3, from noon until 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Thursday, August 4.

FMS registration is open. Contact Mobiveil at info@mobiveil.com to arrange a meeting or demonstration.

About Mobiveil, Inc.

Mobiveil is a fast‐growing technology company that specializes in the development of Silicon Intellectual Properties (SIP), platforms and solutions for storage, IoT and communications applications. It leverages decades of experience in delivering high‐quality, production‐proven, high-speed serial interconnect SIP and custom and standard form factor hardware boards to leading semiconductor companies worldwide. For the SSD market, Mobiveil provides NVM Express Controller (UNEX™), Universal Memory Controller (UMMC™), ONFI/Toggle (EFC™) and LDPC IP blocks as well as a Xilinx- and Intel-based FPGA validation platforms. Mobiveil is headquartered in Milpitas, Calif., with engineering development centers located in Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, India, and sales offices and representatives located in U.S., Europe, Israel, Japan, Taiwan and China.

Engage with Mobiveil at:

Website: www.mobiveil.com

Twitter: @Mobiveil

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/2725746/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mobiveil