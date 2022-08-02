Wheat Starch Derivatives Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for wheat starch derivatives is predicted to expand at 4.5% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 5.2 Bn by the end of 2032.



Growing demand for functional, native starch derivatives to increase the nutrition index of food without compromising on the taste has pushed manufacturers to increase the utilization of additives in food products. However, consumers are also aware of the ill-impact of artificial and genetically or chemically modified ingredients, which is a challenge for market players.

Clean label starch derivative demand is growing across the bakery and dairy industry as a stabilizing and thickener agent. Rapid growth in the consumption of clean label bakery products and dairy products is expected to increase the sales of clean label starch ingredients. Demand for clean label starch is also high owing to its increased use in processed meat.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33139

According to a study by the European Commission, around 68% of European consumers look at labels before purchasing meat products.





Thus, manufacturers offering clean label wheat starch derivatives are expected to witness high market growth due to changing consumer preferences.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for wheat starch derivative is anticipated to increase at volume CAGRs of 6.9% and 4% in South Asia & Pacific and Latin America.

Market shares of the Middle East and Africa and East Asia are 4.7% and 9.5%, respectively, in 2022.

The Latin American wheat starch derivatives market is currently pegged at 35,138 metric tons.

Food & beverage industry demand for wheat starch derivatives is increasing as meat, poultry, and seafood businesses grow at a healthy rate worldwide.

Shifting consumer preferences toward clean-label products in the food & beverage sector is driving the growth of the South Asia & Pacific wheat starch derivatives market.

The European population represents a sizeable chunk of consumers of wheat starch derivative products. These customers are becoming more interested in organic and clean label items. As a result, the Europe wheat starch derivatives market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2032.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/33139

“Key manufacturers of wheat starch derivatives will be able to gain considerable profits by targeting the producers of foods and beverages, confectionery, and other related products. As consumer demand for processed food increases, prominent companies in the wheat starch derivatives industry will benefit from increased these sales,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Suppliers of wheat starch derivative are focused on increasing the types of derivative offerings through collaboration and sponsoring partnerships. Many manufacturers are providing essential equipment and helping producers to produce higher quantity of different types of wheat starch derivatives.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33139

In June 2021, Meelunie announced the establishment of its new fava protein isolate production facility in Hedensted, Denmark. The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art processing technology to meet demand for plant-based ingredients.

In May 2019, Roquette Frères established its new R&D unit in Lithuania to drive its long-term vision for innovation. This development strengthened its position in the Northern European market. It enabled the company to offer high-quality goods and services across the region.





Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global wheat starch derivatives market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33139

The study offers compelling insights on the market based on type of derivative (maltodextrin, glucose syrups, fructose, isoglucose, and dextrose) and application (food and beverages (bakery & confectionery, convenience food, dairy products, meat, poultry & seafood, other processed food & beverages), pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, animal feed & pet food, other industrial applications), across six regions.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com