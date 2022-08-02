Acronis CEO Patrick Pulvermueller Recognized on CRN®’s Annual Top 100 Executives List

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, announced today that CEO Patrick Pulvermueller was recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, as one of its 2022 Top 100 Executives. He was also cited as one of the top 25 innovators on the annual list, which recognizes forward-thinking and innovative technology leaders who have proven their commitment and dedication to the channel through solution-provider-focused strategies and a willingness to take bold steps despite market unpredictability.



CRN’s Top 100 Executives List shines a light on the executives who are shaking up the status quo, supporting channel partners, and placing big bets on where the market is headed next. CRN commends these visionaries across four sub-categories that positively impact the IT channel: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators and Top 25 Disruptors.

“It is an honor to be named to CRN’s Top 100 Executive list,” said Acronis CEO Patrick Pulvermueller. “Innovation drives everything we do at Acronis, and I’m incredibly proud of our team of industry leaders who bring creativity and expertise to the technology they develop. As Acronis continues its rapid growth trajectory, we are committed to giving our service providers the modern, integrated cyber protection they need to secure customer data and mitigate security risks.”

Cloud software and hosting industry veteran Patrick Pulvermueller joined Acronis as CEO in July 2021 after serving as GoDaddy’s Partner Business President. Since joining Acronis, the company continues to disrupt the data protection and cybersecurity markets while redefining how service providers leverage remote monitoring and management (RMM) and professional services automation (PSA) services. Last week, the company raised $250M in Series E funding, driving their valuation to $3.5 billion.

“Winning leaders embrace innovation while going all-in with partners in their commitment to accelerating business growth and digital transformation for their customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their exceptional vision, know-how and execution contributed significantly to the strength of their companies, partners, customers, and the IT channel as a whole. Congratulations to all included on the CRN 2022 Top 100 Executives list for successfully bringing channel-focused innovation to the market, enabling new growth opportunities, and producing one channel success story after another.”

Earlier this year, Acronis unveiled enhanced features to the company’s #CyberFit Partner Program, which increased its emphasis on supporting partner development, particularly for cloud-based services, and offering competitive professional and financial assistance to partners who migrated to Acronis. In February, Acronis Chief Channel Evangelist Amy Luby and Channel Chief Alex Ruslyakov were recognized as members of CRN’s prestigious 2022 Channel Chiefs list.

To learn more about Acronis’ #CyberFit Partner Program, visit https://www.acronis.com/en-us/partners/.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 2,000 employees in 34 locations in 19 countries. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

