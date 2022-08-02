Agricultural Zinc Market Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Size, Developments, Future Forecast and Is Projected to Reach USD 1395.56 Million By 2029

ATLANTA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently published comprehensive business research on “ Global agricultural zinc Market ” which includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry

Market Overview:-

Zinc is one of the eight trace elements required by plants for normal growth and reproduction. Zinc fertilizer application to soils and/or crops provides a simple and effective solution to the problem of zinc deficiency in food production, animal health, and human health.

Agriculture is the backbone of the majority of countries. The agricultural sector accounts for a significant portion of the GDP of the aforementioned countries, and regional policies tend to favor the use of agricultural zinc to sustain their arable land.

The agricultural zinc market competitive landscape provides details of competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to the agricultural zinc market.

Opportunity

In recent decades, food insecurity has become a major concern among scientists, researchers, agronomists, and policymakers worldwide. Due to the changing climatic conditions and the ever-present threat of anthropogenic activities, food security has received a lot of attention in recent years. Nowadays, all countries around the world are paying much more attention to food security, and they are all working together to achieve global food security. Food security is concerned not only with the quantity of food consumed by the global population, but also with food quality and variety. These factors necessitate the optimal utilisation of existing farmlands and the maximisation of their yield. These can be overcome by implementing

Recent Developments

Ohly (U.K.) and Lallemand (Canada) formed a strategic partnership in January 2019 to divest Ohly's Hutchinson Torula Yeast facility and associated Torula whole cell business in the United States. The long-term supply partnership between these companies aims to benefit Ohly by ensuring the site's long-term security.

ADM acquired Neovia (Chicago) in January 2019, a global leader in value-added products and solutions for both production and companion animals. This acquisition would expand the existing portfolio with new products such as premixes, complete feed, ingredients, pet care solutions, aquaculture, additives, feed yeast, and amino acids.

Agricultural Zinc Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Expansion and development of fertiliser in the agriculture industry

Growth and expansion of the agricultural industry, particularly in developing economies and fertiliser development, will create lucrative opportunities for the agriculture zinc market. Furthermore, the increasing number of R&D by leading manufacturers and the use of zinc chemicals in agriculture is the primary factor driving the growth of the agricultural grade zinc chemicals market. Increased population density and human activities contribute to the loss of mineral and nutrient content in soils around the world, which is expected to fuel market demand over the forecast period.

Commercialization of zinc chemical in fertilisers and growing emphasis on high crop yields

The increasing commercialization of zinc-containing fertilisers is expected to drive the growth of the agricultural zinc market . Furthermore, the growing emphasis of various governments in various countries on zinc-based fertilisers is expected to open up lucrative opportunities for producers. In recent years, several zinc-based fertiliser producers have focused on increasing production capacity in order to meet the current and emerging diversity of demand from end-users around the world.

Global Agricultural Zinc Market Scope

Agricultural zinc market is segmented on the basis of crop type, form and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Crop type

Cereals

Rice

Wheat

Corn

Oilseeds and Pulses

Soybeans

Dry peas

Beans

Others

Fruits and Vegetables

Brassica

Cucurbit

Leafy

Root-bulb

Solanaceae

Others

Canola

Sunflower

Application

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Others

Form

Chelated

Ethylene diamine tetra-acetic acid (EDTA)

Ethylene diamine di-2-hydroxyphenyl acetate (EDDHA)

Diethylene triamine penta-acetic acid (DTPA)

Others

Non-chelated

Agricultural Zinc Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The agricultural zinc market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country crop type, form and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the agricultural zinc market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is expected to dominate the agricultural zinc industry as a result of the province's burgeoning market for meat commodities. Increased customer awareness of the depletion of protein-rich commodities is also fuelling the increase in geographical demand.

