Dundee Corporation Provides Target Release Date for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A, DC.PR.B, DC.PR.D) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) announced today that its second quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on August 10, 2022, followed by a conference call with management for investors and analysts on August 11, 2022 at 10:00 am ET.
ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION
Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.
