The High Dynamic Range Market Is Estimated To Grow At A 26% Rate, Driven By The Rising Demand For Large-Screen Displays With Greater Resolution As Per The Business Research Company's High Dynamic Range Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the high dynamic range market, the growing demand for large screen displays with greater resolution is expected to propel the growth of the High Dynamic Range market over the coming years. Large screen displays and greater resolution are defined as the higher pixels that create a high-quality, crisp image and video. Large screen displays and greater resolution are used in High Dynamic Range to provide improved quality with high-definition video. For instance, in June 2020, according to Raju Pullan, senior vice president of Samsung India, the company reported 1.4 times growth in the 4K UHD TV segment and 1.6 times growth in the QLED TV segment. There is high demand for 43 inches and above among consumers in tier 2, tier 3 and rural areas due to large-screen displays with greater resolution. Therefore, the growing demand for large-screen displays with greater resolution drives the high dynamic range market.



The global high dynamic range market size is expected to grow from $14.81 billion in 2021 to $18.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7%. The high dynamic range industry growth is expected to grow to $46.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.3%.

HDR technology for 3D rendering is shaping the HDR market. 3D rendering provides an opportunity for the use of HDR in various applications. 3D rendering is the process of creating a 2D image for a screen from a 3D model. For instance, Redmi has launched a TV with 4K HDR and Dolby Vision Set. A 4K display will be included in the forthcoming Smart TV X43. Not only that, but the panel will also support 4K HDR and Dolby Vision content, which is a feature that isn't typically available on 43-inch smart TVs.

Major players in the high dynamic range market are Amcrest Technologies, Apex Systems, Canon, Casio, Fujifilm, LG Corporation, Nest Cam, Nikon, Omnivision Technologies, Panasonic Corporation, Pyxalis, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Samsung Electric, Sony Corporation, Zosi Technology Co. Ltd, Epson, GoPro, Hasselblad, HP, Kodak, Leica, Pentax, Praktica, Ricoh, Sigma, Vision Tek, and Xiaomi Corporation.

The global high dynamic range market segmentation is categorised by type into HDR10, HDR10+, hybrid log-gamma, dolby vision, 4K; by product type into capturing devices, display devices; by application into consumer, entertainment, security and surveillance.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the high dynamic range market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the high dynamic range market analysis are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

High Dynamic Range Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide high dynamic range market overviews, high dynamic range market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, high dynamic range market segments and geographies, high dynamic range market trends, high dynamic range market drivers, high dynamic range market restraints, high dynamic range market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

