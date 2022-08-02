Companies In The Business-To-Business E-Commerce Market Are Adopting The Cloud To Improve Security And Ease Maintenance As Per The Business Research Company's Business-To-Business E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the business-to-business e-commerce market, the implementation of cloud is gaining prominence among the business-to-business e-commerce market trends. To manage enormous numbers of transactions and traffic to online sales channels, cloud e-commerce leverages clusters of servers and other cloud-based solutions from cloud suppliers. It allows digital businesses to respond quickly to changing demand, improve security, simplify maintenance, and quickly construct or integrate new e-commerce apps. For instance, in January 2022, Ciracom Cloud, a managed security and cloud services firm, launched its cloud-based B2B marketplace. This marketplace includes more than 1,000 software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscriptions, allowing a cloud-first approach to businesses and helping in decision making for what is best for business.



The global business-to-business e-commerce market size is expected to grow from $8.07 trillion in 2021 to $9.44 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The business-to-business e-commerce industry growth is expected to reach $17.90 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.3%.

The rising inclination of businesses toward e-commerce platforms is expected to propel the growth of the business-to-business e-commerce market. Online businesses (e-commerce) have a greater reach to customers than offline businesses. E-commerce platforms provide businesses with various tools and technologies to help them grow. For instance, according to Canadian multinational e-commerce company, Shopify, Latin America's e-commerce sales in 2021 were $85 billion, which is 25% higher than the previous year. Russia, the UK, and the Philippines also saw more than 20% growth in the e-commerce business in 2021 as compared to 2020. Therefore, the rising inclination of businesses towards e-commerce platforms drives the growth of the business-to-business e-commerce market.

Major players in the B2B ecommerce market are Alibaba, Amazon Inc., ChinaAseanTrade, DIYTrade, eBay, eworldtrade, Flipkart, IndiaMART, Kompass, EC21, InterMESH Ltd., Thomasnet, KellySearch, Rakuten, Mercateo and Walmart.

The global business-to-business e-commerce market analysis is segmented by deployment into supplier-oriented, buyer-oriented, intermediary-oriented; by payment mode into credit card, net banking, mobile wallet apps; by enterprise size into small and medium enterprises, large enterprises; by application into home and kitchen, consumer electronics, industrial and science, healthcare, clothing, beauty and personal, sports apparel, books and stationery, automotive.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the business-to-business ecommerce market in 2021. The regions covered in the B2B e-commerce market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

