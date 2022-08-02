ERRATUM - H2O Innovation Renews Two O&M Contracts and Wins New Ones, Totalling $18.3 M

English French

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: HEO) – Please note that an error has crept into the press release issued earlier this morning. H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce that it has recently extended two Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contracts and has been awarded new projects in Texas. These renewals and contracts, with a total value of $18.3 M (and not $9.0 M, like previously announced), bring the Corporation’s O&M backlog to $137.4 M.

“Growth is the lifeblood of any organization, so we are excited about the new opportunities in the Southwest Region. These new contracts will see H 2 O Innovation operate several water and wastewater utilities and service residential and commercial customers for an initial term of two years. At the same time, renewing contracts with the City of Canton, Georgia and the City of Littleton, New Hampshire, is in keeping with our plan of building long-term relationships with our clients. Our O&M partnership with the City of Canton began in 2006 and has evolved significantly considering the tremendous growth of the city over the last years,” said Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

Certain statements set forth in this press release regarding the operations and the activities of H 2 O Innovation as well as other communications by the Corporation to the public that describe more generally management objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or forecasts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Forward-looking statements concern analysis and other information based on forecast future results, performance and achievements and the estimate of amounts that cannot yet be determined. Those forward-looking statements, based on the current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, which may result in actual and future results, performance, and achievements of the Corporation to be materially different than the said forward-looking statements. Information about the risk factors to which the Corporation is exposed is provided in the Annual Information Form dated September 27, 2021 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: (i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, (ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and (iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

