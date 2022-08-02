RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces RH as Sponsor of An Evening of Hope Gala with Cancer Services of Davidson County

Lexington, N.C., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RH CPAs, PLLC, a Lexington-based accounting, tax and advisory firm with additional offices in Greensboro and Charlotte, N.C., has announced its sponsorship of Cancer Services of Davidson County’s annual An Evening of Hope Gala on August 13, 2022. The sponsorship continues the firm’s tradition of community service in its hometown.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to sponsor an important event with such a wide-reaching and generous community outreach organization,” said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. “Our firm places a high value on giving back to the community that has given us so much, so we are very much looking forward to An Evening of Hope Gala in August and raising funds for cancer patients of Davidson County.”

An Evening of Hope Gala will be held August 13, 2022, at RCR Banquet Hall in Welcome, N.C. The event will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, a silent auction and live music from Greensboro, N.C.-based band Moxie. The winner of the Gary M. Drake memorial raffle will also be drawn. Event tickets are $50, and raffle tickets are $100, with all proceeds benefitting Cancer Services of Davidson County. Purchases can be made at www.cancerservicesofdc.org .

Cancer Services of Davidson County provides emotional, physical and financial support to individuals in Davidson County who are fighting cancer. This support includes equipment and supplies donations, prescription drug assistance, transportation assistance and support groups.

About RH CPAs, PLLC

RH CPAs, PLLC is a multi-office professional limited liability partnership engaged in the practice of public accounting. Our purpose is exceeding expectations with expertise and enthusiasm, while providing value beyond audit and tax services.

###