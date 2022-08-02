Non-woven Fabric Market to Register Highest Growth of USD 77.20 Million by 2029: Analyzed by Size, Share, New Opportunities, Applications, Trends, Key Drivers and Future Growth Outlook

SEATTLE, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled “ Global Non-woven Fabric Market ” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) highlights opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. Non-Woven Fabric Market business report, it becomes easy to gather automotive industry information more quickly. It helps to outline target audiences for the clients before launching any advertising campaign. Analysis of vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications has been carried out very carefully in the report. By utilizing a few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is commenced with expert advice. The first-class Global Non-Woven Fabric Market report has been structured by a team of multilingual researchers who are experts at different languages with which they efficiently execute market research internationally.

The global non-woven fabric market was valued at USD 43.51 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 77.20 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Industry Summary:-

The growing focus on reducing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is expected to cause the market for medical nonwoven to grow quickly over the projected period. As per the estimates, approximately 1.7 million HAIs and 99,000 fatalities are reported in the US annually by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). HAIs are currently the sixth leading cause of death in acute care hospitals in the US. On the other side, surgical nonwoven products are fantastic at reducing the risk of HAIs. As a result, medical nonwoven was introduced to the market as a result of all these variables.

Some of the major players operating in the non-woven fabric market are

Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland)

Berry Global Inc. (U.S.)

Glatfelter Corporation (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Lydall Inc. (U.S.)

Fitesa S.A. (Brazil)

TWE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Freudenberg Group (Germany)

PFNonwovens Holding s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

KRATON CORPORATION (U.S.)

Owens & Minor (U.S.)

PFNonwovens a.s (Czech Republic)

Freudenberg SE (Germany)

Dynarex Corporation (U.S.)

Suominen Corporation (Finland)

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark)

KCWW (U.S.)

Abena A/S (Denmark)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Recent Development

In June 2020, Suominen created a nonwoven material for use in the production of face masks. The novel nonwoven has met the pressure drop and filtration efficiency standards of European Standard EN 14683:2019 Type II. This novel substance, which was created in collaboration with VTT, is the newest member of the FIBRELLA family. Production of FIBRELLA Shield has already begun at Suominen's Nakkila facility.

In February 2020, Fitesa successfully acquired the South American hygiene nonwovens division of Freudenberg (Germany). The transaction is only for the hygiene division of Freudenberg Hygiene Brazil Ltda, which employs 100 people. The sale has no impact on Freudenberg Performance Materials' operations in the clothing, shoe, and leather industries in Brazil and other South American countries.

In May 2020, Johns Manville plant began producing nonwoven textiles that will be used to create disposable medical gowns. Level 3 medical gowns are produced using the innovative polyester spunbond nonwoven. In comparison to materials used for Level 1 and Level 2 medical gowns, the fabric delivers greater liquid barrier performance while simultaneously delivering comfort and stitch strength.

Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Segmentation:

The non-woven fabric market is segmented on the basis of technology, material, layer, function and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Technology

Spunlaid

Spunbond

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyethylene

Biocomponent Fiber

Spun Melt Spun

Meltblown

Drylaid

Needlepunch

Spunlace

Thermal Bonded

Thru Air

Others

Latex

Airlaid

Carded

Wetlaid

Others

Material

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Rayon

Wood Pulp

Bi-Component (BICO)

Others

Layer

Single-layer

Multilayer

Function

Disposable

Non-Disposable

Application

Construction

Geotextile

Wall Wraps

Ground Covers

Textile

Furniture Fabrics

Carpet

Medical Protective Apparel

Industrial Protective Apparel

Personal Care

Disposable Diapers

Feminine Care Products

Adult Incontinence

Filtration

Others

Filtration

Others

Non-woven Fabric Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the non-woven fabric market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the increasing level of disposable income coupled with rising awareness amongst geriatric population within the region.

North America on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the proliferation of new technologies in the region. Moreover, the increased healthcare expenditure also further boosts the market demand within region.

Key Market Drivers:-

Increased Utilization Across Healthcare Industry

Nonwoven fabrics are increasingly used in medical applications as more affordable goods are becoming available in hospitals with limited budgets. Hospitals frequently employ items like disposable and reusable surgical gowns, drapes, gloves, and instrument coverings. Nonwoven medical items, such as disposable patient gowns, drapes, and linens, are encouraged by a number of government initiatives to limit HAIs (Hospital Acquired Infections). These products assist stop the spread of HAIs, which is the major reason for its increased demand within the healthcare sector.

High Demand for Spunbond

The nonwoven fabric industry is largely estimated to have accelerated growth due to the high demand for the spunbond sector. The increased demand for these spunbond nonwovens across numerous applications in hygiene products, construction, coating substrates, agriculture, battery separators, wipes, and filtration is what has given the category its dominant market position. One of the most popular processes for producing nonwoven fabrics in larger quantities is spunbond.

Furthermore, the growing healthcare sector in the emerging markets coupled with the increase in the geriatric population in the western countries will further propel the growth rate of non-woven fabric market. Additionally, the rise in birth rate will also drive market value growth. Additionally, the upsurge in disposable income coupled with the increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and services also heighten the market's overall growth.

Highlights of TOC:

Chapter 1: Market overview

Chapter 2: Global Non-Woven Fabric Market

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Global Non-Woven Fabric Market industry

Chapter 4: Non-Woven Fabric Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Market share

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

