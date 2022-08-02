Bectran Inc. to Exhibit at the August Credit Research Foundation Forum and Expo in Louisville, Kentucky

CHICAGO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit, Collections & Accounts Receivable Software leader Bectran, Inc. is pleased to announce that it is attending the 2022 Credit Research Foundation Forum and Expo in Louisville, Kentucky. On August 8th at the Louisville Marriott Downtown, Bectran will join credit professionals from various industries to discuss the latest products and services from the largest exhibit of vendors to the credit and accounts receivable community.



CRF will offer a series of educational sessions and activities that will provide delegates an opportunity to collaborate and discuss the latest innovations in credit, collections, and accounts receivable software. This year’s August forum and expo includes topics ranging from understanding digital lockboxes to the impact of supply chain struggles, inflation, and recession. Highlights of this event include an executive leadership roundtable presented by CRF, as well as a SAP best practices session.

“CRF’s annual expo is an excellent opportunity for Bectran to showcase our product and connect with credit & accounts receivable executives. As a Platinum Partner, there is no better in-person event to engage with our industry-leading clients and prospects. We are looking forward to the first expo event in three years, and discussing the current software needs of enterprise companies,” said Dominic Biegel, Senior Manager, Sales.

Bectran representatives Dominic Biegel, Sean McCaffrey, and Nico Scimeca will be available at booth number 16 in the expo hall to discuss how Bectran’s Credit, Collections and Accounts Receivable solution enables businesses to achieve significant savings in the order-to-cash cycle.

About Bectran, Inc.

Bectran, the industry leading SaaS platform, has grown rapidly over the years to become the companion toolkit for the Credit Department just as CRM is for the Sales Department. From simple to complex organizations and SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, Bectran has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of credit defaults and the cost of collections.

A growing number of companies are depending on Bectran to manage their Accounts Receivable and Collections. With significant process and task automation, companies are able to cut down the cost of collections by as much as 60-90% while accelerating the cash receipts cycle with complete and accurate cash applications.

Bectran’s clients enjoy the ease, speed, and cost-effectiveness of adopting the Bectran platform. New clients are onboarded in a matter of days or weeks. Credit professionals in various industries have described the Bectran platform as the future of the Credit Department. To learn more, visit www.bectran.com

Social Media Links: LinkedIn | Twitter

Bectran is a registered trademark of Bectran, Inc.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Source: Bectran, Inc.

Media Contact

Bectran, Inc.

Angelina Rose

703-596-8089

PR@bectran.com