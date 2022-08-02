At 4.2% CAGR, Global Antimalarial Drugs Market Size to Hit $1207.51 Million by 2028 | Global Antimalarial Drugs Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Analysis & Forecast Report (2022-2028) by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According toFacts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Antimalarial Drugs Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Drug Class (Quinine, Chloroquine, Proguanil, Mefloquine, Pyrimethamine, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, E-Commerce & Other Distribution Channel), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Antimalarial Drugs Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 982.50 million in 2021and it is expected to surpass around USD 1207.51 million mark by 2028,growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.2% during the forecast period 2022to 2028.”

Report Overview:

Malaria is a contagious disease that is passed to humans through the bite of an infected female Anopheles mosquito. This bite introduces parasites into the human body. Antimalarial medications are those that are employed both in the treatment of malaria and in the prevention of the disease. Several different antimalarial drugs, including quinine, chloroquine, proguanil, mefloquine, and pyrimethamine, as well as others, are currently on the market for the treatment of malarial infections. The key element that is driving the growth of the antimalarial drug sector is the rise in the prevalence of malaria in developing countries.

In addition, increased government awareness initiatives and expanded research for new antimalarial treatments are some of the factors that are contributing to the growth of the market. On the other hand, the expansion of the market is significantly hampered in less developed nations by the absence of healthcare information in those nations. During the period of the projection, on the other hand, it is anticipated that the growth potential of emerging economies will create chances for market expansion that are profitable.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/antimalarial-drugs-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 227+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 982.50 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1207.51 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Alvizia Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Ranbaxy Laboratories), ZydusCadila, and Others Key Segment By Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Antimalarial Drugs Market: Growth Dynamics

The global antimalarial pharmaceuticals market is expected to rise because of rising malaria prevalence, rising healthcare spending globally, and the presence of a high number of pipeline items. Poor demand, on the other hand, slows growth in developing countries. However, in the not-too-distant future, rising economies are projected to offer profitable prospects. Government attempts to raise awareness among the population of various emerging and underdeveloped economies are projected to propel the worldwide antimalarial medications market forward in the approaching years. Furthermore, the worldwide antimalarial medications market is likely to be driven in the near future by an increase in spending allocated to research & development efforts to produce new and advanced antimalarial drugs. In developing countries, a lack of healthcare information is a major impediment to market expansion. During the projection period, however, the growth potential of emerging economies is expected to provide profitable opportunities for market expansion.

On the other side, in developing and undeveloped nations, a lack of awareness and access to healthcare and medical services may stymie the market's growth in the coming years. Other significant market restrictions are the possibility of antimalarial drug adverse effects and the penetration of inferior and counterfeit medicine therapies. Due to numerous profitable investments and growth prospects in emerging economies, the worldwide antimalarial pharmaceuticals market is set to expand geographically in the next years. In recent years, a massive surge in global instances of the COVID-19 virus has fuelled growth in the global antimalarial medicine market. Certain antimalarial medication products, such as hydroxychloroquine, are used to prevent the new coronavirus from infecting people by modifying the cell surface acidity. The rising potential of antimalarial medications like chloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19 is also a favorable element driving the global antimalarial drugs market forward in the approaching years.

Browse the full “Antimalarial Drugs Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Drug Class (Quinine, Chloroquine, Proguanil, Mefloquine, Pyrimethamine, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, E-Commerce & Other Distribution Channel), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/antimalarial-drugs-market



Antimalarial Drugs Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The exponential rise in COVID-19 cases that has been observed all over the world is one of the primary factors that is driving the growth of the antimalarial drug sector. Because chloroquines have the ability to alter the acidity at the surface of a cell, using them to protect individuals from the virus is possible. As a consequence of this, it is thought that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be stopped by taking hydroxychloroquine in pill form. Demand for antimalarial drugs to combat the coronavirus is expected to increase as the number of COVID-19 cases reported around the world continues to rise, and as hydroxychloroquine shows promise as a treatment for the disease. The increasing focus that the government is going to be putting on COVID-19 treatment in the near future will help the expansion of the market. Countries that have been afflicted by COVID-19 are urging the Indian government to increase the amount of hydroxychloroquine that it exports.

Antimalarial Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for antimalarial medications was dominated by Chloroquine. Furthermore, due to the fact that malaria parasites have effectively evolved resistance to most of the medications now available on the market, the segment is predicted to increase at the quickest rate during the projection period.

In the coming years, the hospital pharmacy segment is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period. The hospital pharmacy provides an opportunity for care teams to interact in order to enhance patient outcomes. It also prevents medication errors from occurring when patients switch from one retail pharmacy to another after being discharged. As a result, over the foreseeable period, these advantages will fuel segmental expansion.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/antimalarial-drugs-market



Competitive Landscape

The report includes both qualitative and quantitative research on the global market for antimalarial drugs, in addition to in-depth insights and development strategies utilized by the most prominent competitors. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of the primary competitors in the market, as well as information regarding the level of competition posed by those competitors. The research also identifies and analyses significant business strategies utilized by these primary market participants.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Antimalarial Drugs market include -

Alvizia Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Plc,

Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Ranbaxy Laboratories)

ZydusCadila

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Antimalarial Drugs market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.2% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In Terms Of Revenue, The Antimalarial Drugs market size was valued at around USD 982.50 million in 2021and is projected to reach USD 1207.51 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on the drug class, the market for antimalarial drugs was dominated by the chloroquine segment.

Based on application, a growing number of hospitals around the world have propelled the hospital pharmacy business to the forefront.

On the basis of geography, the LAMEA region is expected to account for the majority of the antimalarial drug market share in 2021and is expected to maintain this trend, owing to the region's rapid rise in malaria prevalence.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/antimalarial-drugs-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Antimalarial Drugs industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Antimalarial Drugs Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Antimalarial Drugs Industry?

What segments does the Antimalarial Drugs Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Antimalarial Drugs Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Dominance:

Due to the region’s rapid rise in malaria prevalence, LAMEA is expected to account for the majority of the antimalarial drug market share in 2021. Furthermore, the presence of the difficult-to-control malaria vector, Anopheles gambiae, in the region is a major factor contributing to the increase in malaria cases. Furthermore, Plasmodium falciparum, the most lethal type of malaria parasite, is responsible for the vast majority of malaria infections in this region. As a result, there is a need in this region for early diagnosis of malarial infection, which drives the market growth. The ever-changing life sciences industry is driving the market's expansion.



Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/antimalarial-drugs-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Antimalarial Drugs market is segmented as follows:

By Drug Class

Quinine

Chloroquine

Proguanil

Mefloquine

Pyrimethamine

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

E-Commerce & Other Distribution Channel

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Antimalarial Drugs Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/antimalarial-drugs-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Pain Management Therapeutics Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/pain-management-therapeutics-market



Ophthalmic Drugs Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/ophthalmic-drugs-market-report



Fabry Disease Treatment Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/fabry-disease-treatment-market



Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/erectile-dysfunction-drugs-market



Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-market



Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/therapeutic-drug-monitoring-market-by-product-consumables-and-1274



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

