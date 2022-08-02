EarlyBirds Helping to Achieve Faster Innovation Cycles for the Product Managers

Forde, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian firm that has created an open innovation ecosystem that offers a way for early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to collaborate in accelerating technology advancement and adoption in an organisation, wants to stress that they can help organisations achieve faster innovation cycles for Product Managers. This is essential because Product Managers need to establish faster innovation cycles to be able to keep up with external competition and market developments. Failure to do so can result into business failure, wasted time and money, and loss of productivity. Meanwhile EarlyBirds is offering unique services and its award-winning platform to overcome and minimize the risks of creating new products and services. Organisations can find out how they can improve their technology adoption by visiting https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

Product management is a complicated task and this has become even more so during the digital age. It is only by having the appropriate processes in place that a lot of the obstacles to companies in innovating year after year can be surmounted. An article in McKinsey says, “Over the past two decades their role has evolved, first to accommodate the shift to cloud, then to take on a more comprehensive, ‘mini CEO’ portfolio of integrating customer-led design and more agile DevSecOps (development, security, and operations) practices. Now product managers need to adjust the contours of their role yet again.”

While EarlyBirds is not a project management or product management tool, it is often used during the product discovery stage in really understand the issue or challenge and then determining the appropriate solution. The EarlyBirds unique strategy is to employ its award-winning platform with more than 4 million innovators to discover various options and solutions that will reduce the product innovation cycle, while minimizing the risks. This is a highly scalable and repeatable service that can also be made available at a strategic level to map technical and business ecosystems that are proper for a particular industry.

The steps in the process are: to have a better understanding of market trends; identification of solutions to support the organisation’s product roadmap; the enhancement of corporate products to achieve better business results; and to achieve enhanced products via integration and partnerships.

Meanwhile, technology innovators, who can play a vital role in finding the appropriate solutions for product improvement can take part in the essential task of speeding up product innovation cycles while also discovering potential customers by participating in the EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem. Together with early adopters and SMEs, they can work together and achieve much better results with their minds joined together on finding ways for an organisation to adopt new technologies and innovations to benefit the product management task. They can check this out by going to https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.

The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem has its award-winning platform two innovation enabling programs. The first is the Explorer program that will help hasten the technological innovation process for the whole organisation as a service. The Explorer program has a number of salient features, including: quarterly and monthly innovation days; a nominated SME for the business; weekly webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organisation; a platform enterprise license; and a focus on specific types of innovations. The second component is the Challenger program, which is intended for organisations who want to focus on just one particular issue at a time. EarlyBirds also has the Edzility framework that can help organisations with their continuous improvement tasks with the goal of enhancing their organisational agility and competitive edge.

Those who would like to learn more about the EarlyBirds and how they can help organisations in achieving faster innovation cycles for products can visit the EarlyBirds website at earlybirds.io.

