Associa H.R.W. Management And The Villages Of Apex Collect 500 Pounds Of Food To Feed Hungry Kids

APEX, NC, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa H.R.W. Management, a leading provider of community management services throughout North Carolina, recently partnered with the Villages of Apex community and Western Wake Crisis Ministry to support the ministry’s “No Child Should Go Without” food drive. The event benefited more than 6,200 disadvantaged children who qualify for free or reduced school lunch programs, but who are at risk of going hungry during the summer months when school is not in session. More than 20 Villages of Apex families and the Associa H.R.W. Management team donated 503 pounds of food to help ensure that no child goes hungry this summer.

The food drive lasted from June 1 - June 30. Donated items were collected and organized at the Villages of Apex community clubhouse. The most needed items included garbanzo beans, canned fruit, macaroni and cheese, baking products, ramen, jelly, and canned vegetables. Community residents competed to see who could donate the most items in the categories of largest individual donation, largest group donation, most protein, most condiments (mustard, ketchup, pickles, mayonnaise, jelly, etc.), and most cleaning supplies. The top winner in each category received a gift card.

“After being largely isolated with limited social contact for the past three years I was elated to see our neighbors and team members come together in support of the “No Child Should Go Without” food drive,” said Keith Marine, Associa HRW branch president. “In addition to reigniting a sense of community they helped ensure that no child goes hungry this summer.”

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities.

