Rotary Die Cutters Market worth $ 561.5 Mn by 2032| CAGR: 2.2%: Notes TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global rotary die cutters market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2030, as per an analysis by Transparency Market Research (TMR).
The adoption of rotary die cutters is being increasing across different industry verticals owing to their ability to help in minimizing the workload on employees and reducing the overall operating costs, states a TMR report on the rotary die cutters market. In addition, these cutters help in advancing the productivity levels. These advantages of the machine are likely to result into profitable prospects for companies operating in the rotary die cutters market during the forecast period, note analysts at TMR. Hence, the global rotary die cutters market share is expected to attain a value of US$ 561.5 Mn by 2030.
The rotary die cutters market in Europe is prognosticated to maintain leading position during the forecast period, according to analysts at TMR. The regional market growth is ascribed to several factors including a rise in the adoption of rotary die cutters in the e-commerce industry. Moreover, an increase in the product demand from the food and grocery packaging industry of the region is estimated to fuel the Europe rotary die cutters market in the forthcoming years.
Rotary Die Cutters Market: Key Findings
- The importance of packaging is being increasing among the manufacturers of different types of products, as the packaging of a product can have a positive or negative impact on the marketing, branding, and the quality of a product, according to a TMR study on the rotary die cutters market. Rotary die cutting machines find key application in the production of boxes and corrugated boxes. These machines are gaining traction owing to their ability to manufacture boxes in various sizes and shapes according to the need of end-user industries, according to a review by TMR. Moreover, a rise in the use of these machines in numerous technologically driven sectors including the printing, flexible circuits, and automation is fueling the growth in the rotary die cutters market.
- The demand for rotary die cutting machines is being increasing across many developing nations owing to the rapid expansion of the global e-commerce industry. Some of the key factors boosting the sales of the rotary die cutters include the speed, versatility, cost-effectiveness, and high volume production of these machines, notes a TMR study on the global rotary die cutters market.
Rotary Die Cutters Market: Growth Boosters
- Surge in demand for different types of food and beverages due to rise in the global population is fueling the sales growth in the rotary die cutters market
- Rise in the adoption of advanced technologies in the printing, electronic, and automotive industries is expected to create profitable prospects for rotary die cutters manufacturers
- The expansion of the packaging industry is expected to drive the global rotary die cutters market during the forecast period
Rotary Die Cutters Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- Preco, Inc.
- Therm-O-Type Corporation
- MBO Maschinenbau Oppenweiler Binder GmbH & Co. KG
- Mid-State Litho, Inc.
- ISOWA Corporation
- Morgana Systems Ltd.
- Heidelberg
- BOBST
- Shanghai Yawa Printing Machinery
- Koenig＆Bauer Iberica SA
- Zod
- Guidolin Girotto
- Plockmatic Group
- Duplo
- SYSCO Machinery Corporation
- Thrust Industries
- Delta mod tech
- Bograma AG
- Rollem International
- Hadesheng
Rotary Die Cutters Market Segmentation
- By Speed
- Less than 60 Meters/Min
- 60 - 80 Meters/Min
- 81 - 100 Meters/Min
- Above 100 Meters/Min
- By Machine
- Automatic
- Semi-Automatic
- By End Use
- Food
- Beverages
- Homecare & Personal Care
- Healthcare Products
- Industrial
- Others (Agri products, etc.)
- Regions Covered
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
