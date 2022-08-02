Synonymous with Mediterranean Seaside Luxury, Fratelli Aprea USA Brings Fine Italian Craftsmanship to the U.S.

Fort Lauderdale, FL., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in Sorrento, Italy in 1890 by Cataldo Aprea, Fratelli Aprea has been hand-crafting the infamous Gozzo Sorrentino for six generations. As Fratelli Aprea launches in the U.S., the prowess and performance inherent to these beautiful vessels can only come from respecting the past.

Fratelli Aprea has stayed true to its roots of simple elegance bringing its clients the best boats on the market. Representing the sixth generation (of seven), brothers Antonino and Francesco Aprea handcraft these timeless vessels alongside their father Giovanni, his three brothers Cataldo, Gaetano, Antonio, and their multi-generational team of craftsmen.

“The emotion of a wooden boat is not lost,” Giovanni Aprea shares, “every surface you encounter on the Gozzo is wood or fine materials. You are never touching fiberglass.”

Fratelli Aprea is proud to offer its modern refinements of these Mediterranean classics. Utilizing only the finest materials and construction techniques available to the trade, they have created a reputation and mystique that is unrivaled throughout the Italian peninsula and beyond. The legendary Aprea semi-displacement hull design has proven itself for generations as being a smooth, comfortable, and stable platform shaped by the unpredictable Mediterranean Sea herself.

Each Fratelli Aprea Gozzo is designed and built following the techniques of the Sorrento artisan tradition. Each part is meticulously crafted to live in and resist the sea over time. All components of the boat are carved, smoothed, and assembled to obtain strength and elegant harmony with their natural element: water.

The excellence of Fratelli Aprea does not stop at their hand-crafted boats. The company also provides unforgettable luxury charter services for clients giving them memories they will never forget. While soaking in the views of gorgeous destinations like Capri and the Almafi Coast, guests can enjoy first-class customer service and unique bespoke itineraries.

Fratelli Aprea is committed to their original promise of bringing artisanal, hand-crafted boats and lush charters to more clients every day. Previously available exclusively in Europe - lifelong boating enthusiast, entrepreneur, and close Aprea Family associate, Michael A. Sinacola II, is captaining Fratelli Aprea USA.

We invite you to experience the sensation and emotion that can only be made possible through more than 130 years of artisanal craftsmanship. Fratelli Aprea’s timeless elegance will be on display at the upcoming Genoa International Boat Show, Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show, Miami international Boat Show, and Palm Beach International Boat Show.

About Fratelli Aprea

With over 130 years and six generations of history, Italian shipyard Fratelli Aprea Sorrento 1890 has been hand crafting the elegant Gozzo style boats that have become synonymous with Italy’s Amalfi coast and seaside luxury throughout the Mediterranean. From their birthplace in Sorrento to the famous grottos of Capri – From Positano to Portofino and beyond; gleaming mahogany and artisanal woodwork, exceptional craftsmanship, and legendary seaworthiness have become the hallmark of this distinguished brand. Previously only available in Europe, now available for the first time in North America, Fratelli Aprea Sorrento 1890 USA will offer these unique hand crafted boats in 25, 27, 32, 36, and 50 foot versions. All lengths are offered in multiple arrangements and layouts. Each vessel is a custom creation meticulously crafted using the world’s finest materials. www.FratelliApreaUSA.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kelly O’Shea at KOPR

Kelly@KellyoPR.com

(917) 685-4515