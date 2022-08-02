Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

FENTON, Mich., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FENTON, MICHIGAN, August 2, 2022 - Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $3,476 and $6,560 for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022.



Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, "Operating results for the second quarter of 2022 were solid, led by strong commercial and residential mortgage loan growth. Despite a challenging market, the lending teams strengthened loan pipelines and increased loans by $93.5 million, or 8.21%, during the period as they continue to expand client relationships. I am pleased with our results and the team’s commitment to serve our clients and local communities."

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations

The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 13,411 $ 12,301 $ 11,749 $ 11,584 $ 11,658 Interest expense 785 599 645 653 762 Net interest income 12,626 11,702 11,104 10,931 10,896 Provision for loan losses 525 502 38 (436 ) 6 Noninterest income 2,778 2,792 3,097 2,899 4,230 Noninterest expenses 10,544 10,151 9,957 9,453 9,222 Federal income tax expense 859 757 864 958 1,172 Net income $ 3,476 $ 3,084 $ 3,342 $ 3,855 $ 4,726 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.79 $ 0.69 $ 0.74 $ 0.84 $ 1.02 Dividends $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Tangible book value(1) $ 24.53 $ 24.97 $ 25.43 $ 26.53 $ 25.73 Quoted market value High $ 27.85 $ 29.25 $ 28.28 $ 26.25 $ 27.40 Low $ 24.40 $ 27.10 $ 25.75 $ 25.60 $ 23.55 Close(1) $ 25.00 $ 27.90 $ 28.28 $ 25.75 $ 26.00 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.96 % 0.86 % 0.98 % 1.16 % 1.45 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.56 % 10.53 % 10.56 % 12.26 % 15.64 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.60 % 11.49 % 10.87 % 12.63 % 16.12 % Efficiency ratio 68.45 % 70.04 % 70.11 % 68.35 % 60.97 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.96 % 3.70 % 3.67 % 3.69 % 3.79 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.38 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.41 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.73 % 3.52 % 3.47 % 3.48 % 3.55 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 136,725 $ 151,579 $ 164,942 $ 138,476 $ 129,944 Gross loans $ 1,232,892 $ 1,139,351 $ 1,100,092 $ 1,015,177 $ 986,358 Total assets $ 1,474,307 $ 1,435,501 $ 1,417,801 $ 1,329,300 $ 1,309,685 Total deposits $ 1,231,543 $ 1,252,892 $ 1,228,298 $ 1,144,291 $ 1,126,496 Borrowed funds $ 111,000 $ 52,000 $ 50,000 $ 50,000 $ 49,500 Total shareholders' equity $ 118,566 $ 121,346 $ 124,455 $ 124,809 $ 122,986 Net loans to total deposits 99.22 % 90.06 % 88.71 % 87.80 % 86.60 % Common shares outstanding 4,429,357 4,459,544 4,496,701 4,569,955 4,638,614 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,449,874 $ 1,448,545 $ 1,353,694 $ 1,323,912 $ 1,309,942 Earning assets $ 1,360,658 $ 1,348,647 $ 1,273,650 $ 1,248,018 $ 1,234,827 Interest bearing liabilities $ 826,708 $ 831,200 $ 773,082 $ 756,545 $ 753,706 Total shareholders' equity $ 120,659 $ 118,759 $ 125,500 $ 124,720 $ 121,235 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 110,686 $ 108,862 $ 121,933 $ 121,120 $ 117,567 Earned common shares outstanding 4,417,446 4,451,607 4,520,962 4,582,401 4,644,833 Unvested stock grants 24,460 27,466 20,671 20,671 20,671 Total common shares outstanding 4,441,906 4,479,073 4,541,633 4,603,072 4,665,504 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.82 % 0.87 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.63 % 0.66 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.95 % 1.03 % 1.09 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.96 % 1.04 % 1.14 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 11.36 % 12.07 % 12.22 % 13.63 % 14.35 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.50 % 11.13 % 11.30 % 12.64 % 13.27 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.39 % 9.94 % 10.07 % 11.33 % 11.87 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.30 % 9.07 % 9.13 % 10.21 % 10.19 % (1)At end of period

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the six month periods ended:

6/30/2022 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 25,712 $ 23,577 $ 22,285 $ 21,225 $ 17,108 Interest expense 1,384 1,438 3,763 4,285 2,263 Net interest income 24,328 22,139 18,522 16,940 14,845 Provision for loan losses 1,027 218 3,543 477 576 Noninterest income 5,570 8,084 9,805 3,772 3,814 Noninterest expenses 20,695 18,253 15,495 13,200 12,328 Federal income tax expense 1,616 2,370 1,894 1,424 1,163 Net income $ 6,560 $ 9,382 $ 7,395 $ 5,611 $ 4,592 PER SHARE Earnings $ 1.48 $ 2.02 $ 1.59 $ 1.21 $ 1.26 Dividends $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Tangible book value(1) $ 24.53 $ 25.73 $ 22.44 $ 19.59 $ 16.00 Quoted market value High $ 29.25 $ 27.40 $ 26.00 $ 21.00 $ 21.25 Low $ 24.40 $ 21.90 $ 12.55 $ 20.05 $ 18.88 Close(1) $ 25.00 $ 26.00 $ 17.35 $ 20.60 $ 21.10 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.91 % 1.47 % 1.32 % 1.20 % 1.16 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.05 % 15.75 % 14.13 % 12.14 % 15.13 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.05 % 16.25 % 14.69 % 12.75 % 16.47 % Efficiency ratio 69.22 % 60.39 % 54.70 % 63.73 % 66.07 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.83 % 3.89 % 4.20 % 4.79 % 4.42 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.34 % 0.39 % 1.09 % 1.43 % 0.90 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.63 % 3.65 % 3.49 % 3.82 % 3.82 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 136,725 $ 129,944 $ 75,526 $ 73,285 $ 49,110 Gross loans $ 1,232,892 $ 986,358 $ 1,044,564 $ 813,547 $ 707,364 Total assets $ 1,474,307 $ 1,309,685 $ 1,237,694 $ 949,790 $ 841,459 Total deposits $ 1,231,543 $ 1,126,496 $ 1,018,287 $ 792,555 $ 702,035 Borrowed funds $ 111,000 $ 49,500 $ 96,217 $ 54,000 $ 74,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 118,566 $ 122,986 $ 108,969 $ 95,504 $ 63,078 Net loans to total deposits 99.22 % 86.60 % 101.70 % 102.02 % 100.18 % Common shares outstanding 4,429,357 4,638,614 4,680,920 4,653,343 3,640,060 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,449,212 $ 1,284,534 $ 1,125,064 $ 940,585 $ 797,594 Earning assets $ 1,354,652 $ 1,225,641 $ 1,068,847 $ 894,357 $ 749,755 Interest bearing liabilities $ 828,955 $ 744,434 $ 692,035 $ 604,469 $ 509,294 Total shareholders' equity $ 119,711 $ 120,134 $ 105,276 $ 93,239 $ 61,219 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 109,776 $ 116,432 $ 101,233 $ 88,762 $ 56,221 Earned common shares outstanding 4,434,527 4,654,863 4,662,113 4,638,208 3,635,446 Unvested stock grants 25,963 21,297 13,844 9,878 — Total common shares outstanding 4,460,490 4,676,160 4,675,957 4,648,086 3,635,446 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.16 % 0.87 % 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.14 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.66 % 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.13 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.89 % 1.09 % 0.86 % 0.62 % 0.57 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 0.89 % 1.14 % 1.07 % 0.62 % 0.57 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 11.36 % 14.35 % 15.06 % 14.18 % 11.20 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.50 % 13.27 % 14.00 % 13.53 % 10.62 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.39 % 11.87 % 12.34 % 11.73 % 8.59 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.30 % 10.19 % 9.90 % 11.16 % 9.14 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 GAAP net income $ 3,476 $ 3,084 $ 3,342 $ 3,855 $ 4,726 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (21 ) (20 ) (154 ) (152 ) (152 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 85 85 54 54 53 Amortization on acquired time deposits (21 ) (21 ) 2 2 2 Other acquisition related expenses 11 202 178 51 — Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 54 246 80 (45 ) (97 ) Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Prepayment penalties collected (48 ) (162 ) (91 ) (65 ) (33 ) Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (48 ) (162 ) (91 ) (65 ) (33 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 3,482 $ 3,168 $ 3,331 $ 3,745 $ 4,596 GAAP net interest income $ 12,626 $ 11,702 $ 11,104 $ 10,931 $ 10,896 Accretion on purchased loans (26 ) (25 ) (195 ) (192 ) (192 ) Prepayment penalties collected (61 ) (205 ) (115 ) (82 ) (42 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits (27 ) (27 ) 3 3 3 Adjusted net interest income $ 12,512 $ 11,445 $ 10,797 $ 10,660 $ 10,665 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.79 $ 0.71 $ 0.74 $ 0.82 $ 0.99 Return on average assets 0.96 % 0.89 % 0.98 % 1.12 % 1.41 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.57 % 10.82 % 10.53 % 11.91 % 15.21 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.62 % 11.80 % 10.84 % 12.27 % 15.68 % Efficiency ratio 68.17 % 68.74 % 69.56 % 68.74 % 61.46 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.93 % 3.64 % 3.61 % 3.60 % 3.72 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.37 % 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.40 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.71 % 3.45 % 3.37 % 3.40 % 3.47 %





Year to Date June 30 Variance 2022 2021 Amount % GAAP net income $ 6,560 $ 9,382 $ (2,822 ) (30.08)% Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (41 ) (303 ) 262 (86.47)% Amortization of core deposit intangibles 170 107 63 58.88 % Amortization on acquired time deposits (42 ) 4 (46 ) (1,150.00)% Other acquisition related expenses 213 — 213 N/M Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 300 (192 ) 492 (256.25)% Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Prepayment penalties collected (210 ) (50 ) (160 ) 320.00 % Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (210 ) (50 ) (160 ) 320.00 % Adjusted net income from operations $ 6,650 $ 9,140 $ (2,490 ) (27.24)% GAAP net interest income $ 24,328 $ 22,139 $ 2,189 9.89 % Accretion on purchased loans (51 ) (383 ) 332 (86.68)% Prepayment penalties collected (266 ) (63 ) (203 ) 322.22 % Amortization on acquired time deposits (54 ) 6 (60 ) (1,000.00)% Adjusted net interest income $ 23,957 $ 21,699 $ 2,258 10.41 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 1.50 $ 1.96 $ (0.46 ) (23.47)% Return on average assets 0.93 % 1.43 % (0.50)% Return on average shareholders' equity 11.20 % 15.34 % (4.14)% Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.22 % 15.83 % (3.61)% Efficiency ratio 68.44 % 60.84 % 7.60 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.79 % 3.81 % (0.02)% Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.32 % 0.39 % (0.07)% Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.59 % 3.58 % 0.01 %

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,189,812 $ 12,843 4.33 % $ 1,110,755 $ 11,739 4.29 % $ 1,023,620 $ 11,220 4.40 % Taxable investment securities 129,727 441 1.36 % 143,945 440 1.24 % 89,467 322 1.44 % Nontaxable investment securities 15,305 86 2.25 % 16,711 92 2.23 % 17,234 100 2.33 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 22,269 40 0.72 % 73,669 29 0.16 % 101,018 23 0.09 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,545 19 2.15 % 3,567 20 2.27 % 3,488 14 1.61 % Total earning assets 1,360,658 13,429 3.96 % 1,348,647 12,320 3.70 % 1,234,827 11,679 3.79 % Nonearning assets Allowance for loan losses (11,217 ) (10,509 ) (11,193 ) Fixed assets 16,695 16,941 16,104 Accrued income and other assets 83,738 93,466 70,204 Total assets $ 1,449,874 $ 1,448,545 $ 1,309,942 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 256,856 $ 185 0.29 % $ 275,856 $ 137 0.20 % $ 223,420 $ 122 0.22 % Savings deposits 367,917 113 0.12 % 364,820 120 0.13 % 306,503 108 0.14 % Time deposits 113,026 140 0.50 % 139,463 187 0.54 % 174,694 377 0.87 % Borrowed funds 88,909 347 1.57 % 51,061 155 1.23 % 49,089 155 1.27 % Total interest bearing liabilities 826,708 785 0.38 % 831,200 599 0.29 % 753,706 762 0.41 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 490,863 472,595 425,353 Accrued interest and other liabilities 11,644 25,991 9,648 Shareholders' equity 120,659 118,759 121,235 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,449,874 $ 1,448,545 $ 1,309,942 Net interest income (FTE) $ 12,644 $ 11,721 $ 10,917 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.73 % 3.52 % 3.55 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield

/ Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,150,284 $ 24,582 4.31 % $ 1,048,858 $ 22,818 4.39 % Taxable investment securities 136,835 881 1.30 % 74,162 524 1.42 % Nontaxable investment securities 16,008 178 2.24 % 17,200 205 2.40 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 47,969 69 0.29 % 81,933 34 0.08 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,556 39 2.21 % 3,488 39 2.25 % Total earning assets 1,354,652 25,749 3.83 % 1,225,641 23,620 3.89 % Nonearning assets Allowance for loan losses (10,863 ) (11,168 ) Fixed assets 16,818 15,930 Accrued income and other assets 88,605 54,131 Total assets $ 1,449,212 $ 1,284,534 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 266,356 $ 322 0.24 % $ 214,993 $ 243 0.23 % Savings deposits 366,369 233 0.13 % 301,816 217 0.14 % Time deposits 126,245 327 0.52 % 178,580 668 0.75 % Borrowed funds 69,985 502 1.45 % 49,045 310 1.27 % Total interest bearing liabilities 828,955 1,384 0.34 % 744,434 1,438 0.39 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 481,729 409,553 Accrued interest and other liabilities 18,817 10,413 Shareholders' equity 119,711 120,134 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,449,212 $ 1,284,534 Net interest income (FTE) $ 24,365 $ 22,182 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.63 % 3.65 %

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.

Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Compared To Compared To Compared To March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Changes in interest income Total loans $ 976 $ 128 $ 1,104 $ 2,784 $ (1,161 ) $ 1,623 $ 2,896 $ (1,132 ) $ 1,764 Taxable investment securities (174 ) 175 1 234 (115 ) 119 486 (129 ) 357 Nontaxable investment securities (11 ) 5 (6 ) (11 ) (3 ) (14 ) (14 ) (13 ) (27 ) Interest earning cash and cash equivalents (135 ) 146 11 (126 ) 143 17 (42 ) 77 35 Federal Home Loan Bank stock — (1 ) (1 ) — 5 5 1 (1 ) — Total changes in interest income 656 453 1,109 2,881 (1,131 ) 1,750 3,327 (1,198 ) 2,129 Changes in interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits (60 ) 108 48 20 43 63 67 12 79 Savings deposits 7 (14 ) (7 ) 74 (69 ) 5 57 (41 ) 16 Time deposits (34 ) (13 ) (47 ) (108 ) (129 ) (237 ) (167 ) (174 ) (341 ) Borrowed funds 140 52 192 145 47 192 144 48 192 Total changes in interest expense 53 133 186 131 (108 ) 23 101 (155 ) (54 ) Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ 603 $ 320 $ 923 $ 2,750 $ (1,023 ) $ 1,727 $ 3,226 $ (1,043 ) $ 2,183





Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Total earning assets 3.96 % 3.70 % 3.67 % 3.69 % 3.79 % Total interest bearing liabilities 0.38 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.41 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.73 % 3.52 % 3.47 % 3.48 % 3.55 %





Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Interest income $ 13,411 $ 12,301 $ 11,749 $ 11,584 $ 11,658 FTE adjustment 18 19 20 20 21 Total interest income (FTE) 13,429 12,320 11,769 11,604 11,679 Total interest expense 785 599 645 653 762 Net interest income (FTE) $ 12,644 $ 11,721 $ 11,124 $ 10,951 $ 10,917

Noninterest Income

Quarter to Date 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Net gain on sales of loans $ 182 $ 483 $ 838 $ 1,096 $ 1,253 Service charges and fees ATM and debit card income 577 485 496 495 511 Trust and investment services 458 598 399 562 403 Service charges on deposit accounts 246 241 218 199 168 Total 1,281 1,324 1,113 1,256 1,082 Net mortgage servicing rights income 433 319 407 (69 ) 1,119 Change in fair value of equity investments (31 ) (48 ) (9 ) (4 ) 2 Other Mortgage servicing fees 435 444 394 369 362 Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 168 166 168 165 237 PPP referral fees — — — 6 74 Other 310 104 186 80 101 Total 913 714 748 620 774 Total noninterest income $ 2,778 $ 2,792 $ 3,097 $ 2,899 $ 4,230 Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 1,050 $ 1,246 $ 1,639 $ 1,396 $ 2,734





Year to Date June 30 Variance 2022 2021 Amount % Net gain on sales of loans $ 665 $ 3,098 $ (2,433 ) (78.53)% Service charges and fees ATM and debit card income 1,062 959 103 10.74 % Trust and investment services 1,056 871 185 21.24 % Service charges on deposit accounts 487 334 153 45.81 % Total $ 2,605 $ 2,164 $ 441 20.38 % Net mortgage servicing rights income 752 1,257 (505 ) (40.18)% Change in fair value of equity investments (79 ) (17 ) (62 ) 364.71 % Other Mortgage servicing fees 879 697 182 26.11 % Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 334 301 33 10.96 % PPP referral fees — 425 (425 ) (100.00)% Other 414 159 255 160.38 % Total 1,627 1,582 45 2.84 % Total noninterest income $ 5,570 $ 8,084 $ (2,514 ) (31.10)% Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 2,296 $ 5,052 (2,756 ) (54.55) %

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Throughout 2021, the interest rate environment was advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing, resulting in significantly elevated gains from sales of loans. Increases in interest rates and limited inventories have driven gains down during 2022. Additionally, approximately 70% of all residential mortgage loans originated in the second quarter of 2022 were portfolio loans (adjustable rate mortgages, construction loans, etc.).

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates. As a significant portion of the serviced loan portfolio was originated during 2020 and 2021 at lower interest rates, management expects the value of the servicing portfolio to remain strong.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increase in the size of the serviced portfolio.

All Other Noninterest Income

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase moderately throughout the remainder of 2022.

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. The annual increase in trust and investment services is directly related to a shift in customer demand to annuity products. The decline in income during the second quarter of 2022 is primarily due to exceptionally strong annuity production during the first quarter of 2022. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. Revenue from service charges has increased in 2022 as a result of an increase in transaction volume as well as more customers utilizing overdraft services offered by the Corporation. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2022.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance increased in 2022 as a result of the purchase of $15,000 in additional corporate owned life insurance policies during the second quarter of 2021. The Corporation expects the change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance to approximate current earnings levels throughout the remainder of 2022.

PPP referral fees earned in 2021 represent fees the Corporation earned from the second round of the PPP loan program through the SBA. As the PPP loan program has ended, the Corporation does not anticipate to record any future revenues from PPP referral fees.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

Quarter to Date 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Compensation and benefits $ 5,453 $ 5,347 $ 5,054 $ 5,001 $ 5,000 Furniture and equipment 805 818 794 761 712 Professional services 777 812 948 790 703 Occupancy 579 604 491 522 508 Data processing 665 412 622 557 583 Loan and collection 584 311 286 264 337 Advertising and promotional 326 278 356 384 304 Other FDIC insurance premiums 172 150 138 153 79 ATM and debit card 160 143 158 131 144 Other acquisition related expenses 14 256 225 64 — Telephone and communication 112 105 96 80 130 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 107 108 68 68 67 Other general and administrative 790 807 721 678 655 Total 1,355 1,569 1,406 1,174 1,075 Total noninterest expenses $ 10,544 $ 10,151 $ 9,957 $ 9,453 $ 9,222





Year to Date June 30 Variance 2022 2021 Amount % Compensation and benefits $ 10,800 $ 10,004 $ 796 7.96 % Furniture and equipment 1,623 1,349 274 20.31 % Professional services 1,589 1,327 262 19.74 % Occupancy 1,183 1,003 180 17.95 % Data processing 1,077 1,092 (15 ) (1.37)% Loan and collection 895 743 152 20.46 % Advertising and promotional 604 588 16 2.72 % Other FDIC insurance premiums 322 234 88 37.61 % ATM and debit card 303 266 37 13.91 % Other acquisition related expenses 270 — 270 N/M Telephone and communication 217 224 (7 ) (3.13)% Amortization of core deposit intangibles 215 135 80 59.26 % Other general and administrative 1,597 1,288 309 23.99 % Total 2,924 2,147 777 36.19 % Total noninterest expenses $ 20,695 $ 18,253 $ 2,442 13.38 %

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits has increased in 2022 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to continue to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The increase in professional services is primarily due to audit and accounting and other outside services. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels for the foreseeable future.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses are expected to continue to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. These expenses were elevated in the second quarter of 2022 due to the high level of loan production.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The annual increase in such expenses is a result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to approximate current levels for the remainder of 2022.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to approximate current levels in 2022.

Other acquisition related expenses includes expenses relates to the Corporation's acquisition of FSB, which closed in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Corporation incurred expenses related to the acquisition of FSB in the first and second quarters of 2022. The Corporation does not anticipate to record additional expenses related to the acquisition of FSB in future periods.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of 2022.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are typically significant. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 38,510 $ 80,133 $ 83,446 $ 112,861 $ 132,676 Total investment securities 136,725 151,579 164,942 138,476 129,944 Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 664 3,038 6,783 9,702 7,670 Gross loans 1,232,892 1,139,351 1,100,092 1,015,177 986,358 Less allowance for loan losses 11,000 11,000 10,500 10,500 10,800 Net Loans 1,397,791 1,363,101 1,344,763 1,265,716 1,245,848 All other assets 76,516 72,400 73,038 63,584 63,837 Total assets $ 1,474,307 $ 1,435,501 $ 1,417,801 $ 1,329,300 $ 1,309,685 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,231,543 $ 1,252,892 $ 1,228,298 $ 1,144,291 $ 1,126,496 Total borrowed funds 111,000 52,000 50,000 50,000 49,500 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 13,198 9,263 15,048 10,200 10,703 Total liabilities 1,355,741 1,314,155 1,293,346 1,204,491 1,186,699 Total shareholders' equity 118,566 121,346 124,455 124,809 122,986 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,474,307 $ 1,435,501 $ 1,417,801 $ 1,329,300 $ 1,309,685





6/30/2022 vs 3/31/2022 6/30/2022 vs 6/30/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ (41,623 ) (51.94)% $ (94,166 ) (70.97)% Total investment securities (14,854 ) (9.80)% 6,781 5.22 % Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value (2,374 ) (78.14)% (7,006 ) (91.34)% Gross loans 93,541 8.21 % 246,534 24.99 % Less allowance for loan losses — — % 200 1.85 % Net Loans 93,541 8.29 % 246,334 25.25 % All other assets 4,116 5.69 % 12,679 19.86 % Total assets $ 38,806 2.70 % $ 164,622 12.57 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY Total deposits $ (21,349 ) (1.70)% $ 105,047 9.33 % Total borrowed funds 59,000 113.46 % 61,500 124.24 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,935 42.48 % 2,495 23.31 % Total liabilities 41,586 3.16 % 169,042 14.24 % Total shareholders' equity (2,780 ) (2.29)% (4,420 ) (3.59)% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 38,806 2.70 % $ 164,622 12.57 %

Cash and cash equivalents

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ 26,085 $ 23,715 $ 28,475 $ 25,693 $ 22,454 Interest bearing 12,425 56,418 54,971 87,168 110,222 Total $ 38,510 $ 80,133 $ 83,446 $ 112,861 $ 132,676 6/30/2022 vs 3/31/2022 6/30/2022 vs 6/30/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ 2,370 9.99 % $ 3,631 16.17 % Interest bearing (43,993 ) (77.98)% (97,797 ) (88.73)% Total $ (41,623 ) (51.94)% $ (94,166 ) (70.97)%

Cash and cash equivalents, which is comprised of cash and due from banks, fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and

variances in deposit accounts.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines the Corporation's primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,510 $ 80,133 $ 83,446 $ 112,861 $ 132,676 Fair value of unpledged investment securities 115,586 132,364 143,431 127,913 118,019 FHLB borrowing availability 83,000 140,000 140,000 140,000 140,000 Federal funds purchased lines of credit 26,500 21,500 21,500 21,500 21,500 Funds available through the Fed Discount Window 125 125 200 1,000 1,500 Parent company line of credit 3,000 5,000 7,000 7,000 7,500 PPPLF 429 583 2,172 4,985 35,195 Total liquidity sources $ 267,150 $ 379,705 $ 397,749 $ 415,259 $ 456,390

Total investment securities

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ 27,391 $ 28,396 $ 30,406 $ 5,967 $ 5,917 State and municipal 22,863 24,949 25,010 25,227 23,096 Mortgage backed residential 60,672 63,532 66,874 67,199 60,390 Certificates of deposit 8,914 9,917 10,172 4,190 4,932 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 27,733 28,968 30,180 31,732 31,281 Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (13,509 ) (6,900 ) (468 ) 1,432 1,334 Total available-for-sale 134,064 148,862 162,174 135,747 126,950 Held-to-maturity state and municipal 1,386 1,509 1,512 1,515 1,859 Equity securities 1,275 1,208 1,256 1,214 1,135 Total investment securities $ 136,725 $ 151,579 $ 164,942 $ 138,476 $ 129,944 6/30/2022 vs 3/31/2022 6/30/2022 vs 6/30/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency (1,005 ) (3.54)% $ 21,474 362.92 % State and municipal (2,086 ) (8.36)% (233 ) (1.01)% Mortgage backed residential (2,860 ) (4.50)% 282 0.47 % Certificates of deposit (1,003 ) (10.11)% 3,982 80.74 % Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies (1,235 ) (4.26)% (3,548 ) (11.34)% Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (6,609 ) 95.78 % (14,843 ) (1,112.67)% Total available-for-sale (14,798 ) (9.94)% 7,114 5.60 % Held-to-maturity state and municipal (123 ) (8.15)% (473 ) (25.44)% Equity securities 67 5.55 % 140 12.33 % Total investment securities $ (14,854 ) (9.80)% $ 6,781 5.22 %

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of June 30, 2022 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One

Year or Less After One Year

But Within

Five Years After Five

Years But

Within Ten

Years After Ten Years Securities with

Variable

Monthly

Payments or

Noncontractual

Maturities Total U.S. Government and federal agency $ 4,994 $ 22,397 $ — $ — $ — $ 27,391 State and municipal 2,084 10,892 8,250 1,637 — 22,863 Mortgage backed residential — 60,672 60,672 Certificates of deposit 6,190 2,724 — — — 8,914 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies — — — — 27,733 27,733 Total amortized cost $ 13,268 $ 36,013 $ 8,250 $ 1,637 $ 88,405 $ 147,573 Fair value $ 13,209 $ 33,459 $ 7,374 $ 1,484 $ 78,538 $ 134,064

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of June 30, 2022 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One

Year or Less After One Year

But Within

Five Years After Five

Years But

Within Ten

Years After Ten Years Securities with

Variable

Monthly

Payments or

Noncontractual

Maturities Total State and municipal $ 501 $ 580 $ 305 $ — $ — $ 1,386 Fair value $ 501 $ 575 $ 290 $ — $ — $ 1,366

Throughout 2021, the Corporation expanded its investment portfolio to generate additional interest income. Total investment securities increased as a part of the acquisition of FSB on December 1, 2021 in the amount of $35,749. There were no purchases YTD of investment securities as of June 30, 2022, which has resulted in a reduction of the overall size of the investment portfolio due to maturing securities. In addition, total investment securities declined in the first and second quarters of 2022 due to an increase in unrealized losses resulting from recent increases in market interest rates.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Commercial, net of PPP loans $ 108,054 $ 94,810 $ 91,529 $ 74,308 $ 65,875 PPP loans 429 583 2,172 4,985 35,195 Commercial real estate 745,416 698,275 656,818 616,358 573,598 Total commercial loans 853,899 793,668 750,519 695,651 674,668 Residential mortgage 327,574 297,940 298,799 273,478 265,323 Home equity 44,648 40,609 42,220 41,902 41,771 Total residential real estate loans 372,222 338,549 341,019 315,380 307,094 Consumer 6,771 7,134 8,554 4,146 4,596 Gross loans 1,232,892 1,139,351 1,100,092 1,015,177 986,358 Allowance for loan and lease losses (11,000 ) (11,000 ) (10,500 ) (10,500 ) (10,800 ) Loans, net $ 1,221,892 $ 1,128,351 $ 1,089,592 $ 1,004,677 $ 975,558 Memo items: Gross loans, net of PPP loans $ 1,232,463 $ 1,138,768 $ 1,097,920 $ 1,010,192 $ 951,163 Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 678,117 $ 688,745 $ 687,233 $ 591,399 $ 581,984 6/30/2022 vs 3/31/2022 6/30/2022 vs 6/30/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Commercial, net of PPP loans $ 13,244 13.97 % $ 42,179 64.03 % PPP loans (154 ) (26.42)% (34,766 ) (98.78)% Commercial real estate 47,141 6.75 % 171,818 29.95 % Total commercial loans 60,231 7.59 % 179,231 26.57 % Residential mortgage 29,634 9.95 % 62,251 23.46 % Home equity 4,039 9.95 % 2,877 6.89 % Total residential real estate loans 33,673 9.95 % 65,128 21.21 % Consumer (363 ) (5.09)% 2,175 47.32 % Gross loans 93,541 8.21 % 246,534 24.99 % Allowance for loan losses — — % (200 ) 1.85 % Loans, net $ 93,541 8.29 % $ 246,334 25.25 % Memo items: Gross loans, net of PPP loans $ 93,695 8.23 % $ 281,300 29.57 % Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ (10,628 ) (1.54)% $ 96,133 16.52 %

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial $ 108,483 $ 94,899 $ 93,207 $ 79,252 $ 100,424 Commercial real estate 745,025 698,275 656,818 609,382 564,781 Residential mortgage 326,481 296,883 297,626 272,463 264,448 Home equity 44,607 40,568 42,138 41,840 41,708 Consumer 6,771 7,134 8,554 4,146 4,596 Subtotal 1,231,367 1,137,759 1,098,343 1,007,083 975,957 Loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial — 494 494 41 646 Commercial real estate 391 — — 6,976 8,817 Residential mortgage 1,093 1,057 1,173 1,015 875 Home equity 41 41 82 62 63 Consumer — — — — — Subtotal 1,525 1,592 1,749 8,094 10,401 Gross Loans $ 1,232,892 $ 1,139,351 $ 1,100,092 $ 1,015,177 $ 986,358

The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial $ 1,074 $ 837 $ 743 $ 613 $ 585 Commercial real estate 6,437 6,716 6,350 6,104 6,264 Residential mortgage 3,061 3,007 2,940 3,066 2,814 Home equity 345 364 379 410 440 Consumer 74 63 77 53 85 Unallocated — — — — — Subtotal 10,991 10,987 10,489 10,246 10,188 Loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial — — — — 42 Commercial real estate — — — 250 566 Residential mortgage 9 13 11 4 4 Home equity — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Unallocated — — — — — Subtotal 9 13 11 254 612 Allowance for loan losses $ 11,000 $ 11,000 $ 10,500 $ 10,500 $ 10,800





Commercial and industrial $ 1,074 $ 837 $ 743 $ 613 $ 627 Commercial real estate 6,437 6,716 6,350 6,354 6,830 Residential mortgage 3,070 3,020 2,951 3,070 2,818 Home equity 345 364 379 410 440 Consumer 74 63 77 53 85 Unallocated — — — — — Allowance for loan losses $ 11,000 $ 11,000 $ 10,500 $ 10,500 $ 10,800

The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Accruing interest Current $ 1,228,082 $ 1,132,961 $ 1,094,141 $ 1,004,220 $ 976,852 Past due 30-89 days 2,802 4,099 3,971 2,596 923 Past due 90 days or more 525 284 276 364 36 Total accruing interest 1,231,409 1,137,344 1,098,388 1,007,180 977,811 Nonaccrual 1,483 2,007 1,704 7,997 8,547 Total loans $ 1,232,892 $ 1,139,351 $ 1,100,092 $ 1,015,177 $ 986,358 Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $ 4,810 $ 6,390 $ 5,951 $ 10,957 $ 9,506

The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Nonaccrual loans $ 1,483 $ 2,007 $ 1,704 $ 7,997 $ 8,547 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 525 284 276 364 36 Total nonperforming loans 2,008 2,291 1,980 8,361 8,583 Other real estate owned 383 383 383 — — Total nonperforming assets $ 2,391 $ 2,674 $ 2,363 $ 8,361 $ 8,583

The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.82 % 0.87 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.63 % 0.66 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.95 % 1.03 % 1.09 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.96 % 1.04 % 1.14 %

The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Net unamortized discount on purchased loans $ 51 $ 76 $ 101 $ 196 $ 388

The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Commercial and industrial $ 309 $ 264 $ 192 $ 217 $ 168 Commercial real estate 802 756 715 791 761 Total commercial loans 667 618 533 608 498 Residential mortgage 208 193 188 203 199 Home equity 50 46 38 47 47 Total residential real estate loans 151 140 126 141 138 Consumer 15 14 15 25 24 Gross loans $ 292 $ 271 $ 235 $ 287 $ 262

COVID-19, CARES Act and SBA activity

The communities which the Corporation serves are not immune to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Corporation has committed significant resources to work with customers through temporary loan modifications and participation in the PPP loan program through the SBA.

The Corporation considered the modification type on a loan-by-loan basis. Most modifications for loans held within the Corporation's loan portfolio resulted in the deferment of principal and interest payments for 6 months or less.

The Corporation also provided a variety of accommodations for loans that the Corporation services for FHLMC including providing mortgage forbearance for up to 12 months, waiving assessments of penalties and late fees, halting foreclosure actions and evictions, and offering loan modification options that lower payments or keep payments the same after the forbearance period.

The majority of the Corporation's portfolio and serviced loans have returned to normal principal and interest payments. The balance of those loans with deferrals are actively monitored and specific reserves have been established where appropriate.

The tables below summarize total PPP fee income for the periods ended:

Quarter to Date 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 PPP fees recognized $ — $ 24 $ 56 $ 376 $ 999 PPP referral fee income — — — 6 74 Total PPP fees recognized $ — $ 24 $ 56 $ 382 $ 1,073





Year to Date June 30 Variance 2022 2021 Amount % PPP fees recognized $ 24 $ 2,776 $ (2,752 ) (99.14)% PPP referral fee income — 425 (425 ) (100.00)% Total PPP fees recognized $ 24 $ 3,201 $ (3,177 ) (99.25)%

All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Premises and equipment, net $ 16,459 $ 16,696 $ 16,957 $ 16,330 $ 16,231 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,140 3,337 3,708 3,488 3,488 Corporate owned life insurance 26,350 26,136 25,970 25,803 25,638 Mortgage servicing rights 8,588 8,155 7,836 6,454 6,523 Accrued interest receivable 2,798 2,784 2,817 2,776 3,040 Goodwill 8,853 8,853 8,853 3,219 3,219 Other assets Core deposit intangibles 1,051 1,158 1,266 338 406 Right-of-use assets 1,159 1,110 1,150 1,241 1,364 Other real estate owned 383 383 383 — — Derivatives 26 164 156 320 601 Other 6,709 3,624 3,942 3,615 3,327 Total 9,328 6,439 6,897 5,514 5,698 All other assets $ 76,516 $ 72,400 $ 73,038 $ 63,584 $ 63,837





6/30/2022 vs 3/31/2022 6/30/2022 vs 6/30/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Premises and equipment, net $ (237 ) (1.42)% $ 228 1.40 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 803 24.06 % 652 18.69 % Corporate owned life insurance 214 0.82 % 712 2.78 % Mortgage servicing rights 433 5.31 % 2,065 31.66 % Accrued interest receivable 14 0.50 % (242 ) (7.96)% Goodwill — — % 5,634 175.02 % Other assets Core deposit intangibles (107 ) (9.24)% 645 158.87 % Right-of-use assets 49 4.41 % (205 ) (15.03) % Other real estate owned — — % 383 N/M Derivatives (138 ) (84.15)% (575 ) (95.67)% Other 3,085 85.13 % 3,382 101.65 % Total 2,889 44.87 % 3,630 63.71 % All other assets $ 4,116 5.69 % $ 12,679 19.86 %

The increase in FHLB stock in the second quarter of 2022 is a direct result of an increase of $57,000 of FHLB borrowings.

Corporate owned life insurance represents the cash surrender value of life insurance policies owned by the Corporation on the lives of key members of management. Increases in corporate owned life are primarily driven from increases in the cash surrender value of the underlying insurance policies.

Over the past twelve months, the Corporation's residential mortgage servicing portfolio has grown by $96,133. The growth of the servicing portfolio and recent increases in residential mortgage rates have directly contributed to increases in the value of mortgage servicing rights.

Goodwill represents the premium paid over the fair market value for a company the Corporation purchases in merger and acquisition activity. The acquisition of FSB in the fourth quarter of 2021 generated an additional $5,634 of goodwill.

The increase in core deposit intangibles in the fourth quarter of 2021 relates to the acquisition of FSB. As a part of the transaction, a core deposit intangible of $995 was recorded by the Corporation. Core deposit intangibles are being amortized using the sum-of-the-years digits method.

Other assets have primarily increased due to an increase in deferred tax assets related to unrealized losses in the Corporation's available-for-sale investment portfolio.

Total deposits

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the deposit portfolio as of:

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Noninterest bearing demand $ 493,262 $ 480,230 $ 459,254 $ 442,358 $ 435,588 Interest bearing Savings 368,849 377,170 360,204 320,724 305,409 Money market demand 144,606 135,051 125,391 119,719 113,088 NOW 118,707 126,461 141,480 115,114 102,046 Time deposits 106,119 133,980 141,969 146,376 170,365 Total deposits $ 1,231,543 $ 1,252,892 $ 1,228,298 $ 1,144,291 $ 1,126,496 6/30/2022 vs 3/31/2022 6/30/2022 vs 6/30/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Noninterest bearing demand $ 13,032 2.71 % $ 57,674 13.24 % Interest bearing Savings (8,321 ) (2.21)% 63,440 20.77 % Money market demand 9,555 7.08 % 31,518 27.87 % NOW (7,754 ) (6.13)% 16,661 16.33 % Time deposits (27,861 ) (20.79)% (64,246 ) (37.71)% Total deposits $ (21,349 ) (1.70)% $ 105,047 9.33 %

The Corporation has continued its focus of growing non-contractual deposits while supplementing funding with time deposits. The decrease in time deposits throughout 2021 and into 2022 is primarily due to maturities of municipal time deposits that were not renewed as a result of the current interest rate environment.

Total borrowed funds

The following tables outline the composition and changes in borrowed funds as of:

6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ 92,000 $ 35,000 $ 35,000 $ 35,000 $ 35,000 Subordinated debentures 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 Other borrowings 5,000 3,000 1,000 1,000 500 Total borrowed funds $ 111,000 $ 52,000 $ 50,000 $ 50,000 $ 49,500





6/30/2022 vs 3/31/2022 6/30/2022 vs 6/30/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ 57,000 162.86 % $ 57,000 162.86 % Subordinated debentures — — % — — % Other borrowings 2,000 66.67 % 4,500 900.00 % Total borrowed funds $ 59,000 113.46 % $ 61,500 124.24 %

The Corporation utilizes a mix of borrowed funds and organic deposit growth to fund loan demand. The increase in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings during the second quarter of 2022 is primarily due to the growth of the Corporation's loan portfolio, which grew $93,695, or 8.23%, net of PPP loans, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Wholesale funding sources

The following tables outline the composition and changes in wholesale funding sources as of:

6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ 92,000 $ 35,000 $ 35,000 $ 35,000 $ 35,000 Subordinated debentures 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 Other borrowings 5,000 3,000 1,000 1,000 500 Brokered time deposits 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 Internet time deposits 1,743 1,743 1,743 2,739 2,739 Total wholesale funds $ 132,743 $ 73,743 $ 71,743 $ 72,739 $ 72,239





6/30/2022 vs 3/31/2022 6/30/2022 vs 6/30/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ 57,000 162.86 % 57,000 162.86 % Subordinated debentures — — % — — % Other borrowings 2,000 66.67 % 4,500 900.00 % Brokered time deposits — — % — — % Internet time deposits — — % (996 ) (36.36)% Total wholesale funds $ 59,000 80.01 % $ 60,504 83.76 %

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities includes accrued interest payable, federal income taxes payable, deferred federal income taxes payable, and all other liabilities (none of which are individually significant).

Total shareholders' equity

The following tables outline the composition and changes in shareholders equity as of:

6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized $ 73,324 $ 74,132 $ 75,366 $ 77,418 $ 79,215 Retained earnings 55,469 52,393 49,714 46,735 43,250 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (10,227 ) (5,179 ) (625 ) 656 521 Total shareholders' equity $ 118,566 $ 121,346 $ 124,455 $ 124,809 $ 122,986





6/30/2022 vs 3/31/2022 6/30/2022 vs 6/30/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized $ (808 ) (1.09)% $ (5,891 ) (7.44)% Retained earnings 3,076 5.87 % 12,219 28.25 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (5,048 ) 97.47 % (10,748 ) (2062.96)% Total shareholders' equity $ (2,780 ) (2.29)% $ (4,420 ) (3.59)%

In November 2021, the Corporation's Board of Directors approved an amendment to the Corporation's common stock repurchase program, initially authorized in April 2020 to repurchase up to $5,000 of the Corporation's common stock. The amendment allows the Corporation to repurchase up to $10,000 in aggregate of the currently outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. As of June 30, 2022, the Corporation has $1,393 of common stock available to repurchase through the program. The following tables outline the number of shares, dollar amount and weighted average share price associated with the Corporation's common stock repurchase plan for the following periods: