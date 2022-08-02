By 2028, Demand for Chromatography Reagents Market Size to Surpass US$ 7,806.9 Million, at a 6.8% CAGR Growth: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Chromatography Reagents Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Solvents, Buffers, Derivatization Reagents, Ion-Pair Reagents, Others), By Separation Mechanism (Adsorption, Partition, Ion Exchange, Size Exclusion, Affinity, Others), By Application (Pharmaceutical testing, Biopharma-Biotech Applications, Cosmeceutical Applications, Environmental Testing, Food and Beverage Testing, Petrochemical Analysis, Forensic Testing, Clinical Testing, Research And Academic Applications), By End-User (GC Reagents, LC Reagents, Super Critical Fluid Chromatography (SFC) Reagents, TLC, Paper Chromatography, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Chromatography Reagents Market size & share was approximately USD 5,284.5 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.8% and is anticipated to reach over USD 7,806.9 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the Chromatography Reagents market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Chromatography Reagents market.

What are Chromatography Reagents? How big is the Chromatography Reagents Industry?

Report Overview:

Chromatography is a method of material separation that involves splitting the material into two phases. While the mobile phase moves the mixture's constituents through the medium, the stationary phase stays fixed. Chromatography is employed in the pharmaceutical industry for a number of tasks, including the identification and analysis of samples for the presence of chemicals or trace elements, the separation of chiral compounds, the detection of mixture purity and the presence of unknown compounds, the preparation of large quantities of extremely pure materials, and drug development. This indicates accelerating market growth over the anticipated time frame. Chromatography has lately taken over as the primary separation method in the proteomics field.

Market Growth Dynamics:

The reasons driving this market include an increase in demand for the technology as the number of pharma and biotech businesses grows. Factors such as increased R&D spending in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as the increasing importance of chromatography tests for medication approvals, are driving market expansion. Other considerations include a rise in the application of this approach in proteomics, genomics, metabolomics medicine, and innovation.

Additionally, the increasing usage of chromatography in proteomics in emerging nations is projected to open up new opportunities for market participants. There has also been an increase in the number of public-private partnerships in the pharmaceutical and life science research industries. Chromatography reagents are widely used in the synthesis of pure pharmacological components as well as in the measurement of drug purity. Further, chromatography techniques are used in the food and beverage sectors, as well as the cosmetic business. The main restriction of this sector is the high cost of the technique, which includes automated features and system design.

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Separation Mechanism, Application, End-User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5,284.5 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 7,806.9 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merk Group (Germany), Sigma-Aldrich (US), Avantor Performance Materials (US), Waters Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (UK), Regis Technologies (US), Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US), Loba Chemie (India), and Others Key Segment By Type, Separation Mechanism, Application, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Chromatography Reagents industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Chromatography Reagents Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Chromatography Reagents Industry?

What segments does the Chromatography Reagents Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Chromatography Reagents Market sample report and company profiles?

Chromatography Reagents Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of people working on medication discovery and research while also increasing the amount of demand placed on clinical laboratories and pharmaceutical companies. In spite of the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is still influencing the development of a great number of companies, the immediate impact of the outbreak is still diverse. Although there is a possibility that demand could fall in certain sectors, the majority of others will not be affected and will continue to provide opportunities for growth.

However, as a result of the unanticipated COVID-19 outbreak, the sector is predicted to develop even more in 2020, due to the growing usage of chromatography methods in pharmaceutical approval. The market for chromatography reagents has increased considerably over the years. In addition, during the period covered by the forecast, market expansion will be fueled by the development of new technologies as well as the expanding application of chromatography in medical laboratories, forensic laboratories, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Chromatography Reagents Market: Segmentation Analysis

In terms of application, during the forecast period, the pharmaceutical testing sector is estimated to contribute the most to the chromatography reagents market. Pharmaceutical companies and testing labs are two of the major end-users of chromatography reagents. Analytical instrumentation is used at various stages of drug discovery, drug research and development, pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and clinical studies, as well as in the manufacture of bulk drugs and biological products, drug stability testing, and qualitative and quantitative pharmaceutical analysis. Increasing R&D for therapeutic areas such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and immunodeficiency disorders, technological innovations in biotechnology research, an increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on extending their product pipeline, an increase in the number of drug discovery and clinical trial projects, and the patent expiration of blockbuster drugs and biomolecules are some of the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

In terms of Separation Mechanism, during the forecast period, the adsorption chromatography segment is expected to increase at the fastest rate. Adsorption chromatography is a type of liquid chromatography in which molecules are maintained depending on their adsorption and desorption at the support's surface, which also serves as the stationary phase. This technique is also known as liquid-solid chromatography. The retention in this approach is dependent on the analyse competing with molecules of the mobile phase as they bind to the surface of the support. In adsorption chromatography, the degree of retention of a chemical is dictated by its binding strength to the support, the surface area of the support, the quantity of mobile phase displaced from the support by the chemical, and the binding strength of the mobile phase to the support. Adsorption's broad variety of applications and rising acceptability as a separation technology in numerous sectors are significant drivers driving the market rise.

Regional Dominance:

During the projection period, North America is expected to be the largest market. The primary countries examined for the analysis of the chromatography reagents market are the United States and Canada. North America has a broad and well-established R&D infrastructure, with end-user industries rapidly adopting chromatographic techniques. A variety of factors, including increased drug development activities, government funding for life science R&D, widespread adoption of technologically advanced solutions, and a large number of ongoing clinical research studies, are propelling the North American chromatography reagents market forward.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Chromatography Reagents Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main players in the global Chromatography Reagents market include,

Agilent Technologies (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Merk Group (Germany)

Sigma-Aldrich (US)

Avantor Performance Materials (US)

Waters Corporation (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Regis Technologies (US)

Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US)

Loba Chemie (India)

Browse the full “Chromatography Reagents Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/chromatography-reagent-market



The global Chromatography Reagents market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Solvents

Buffers

Derivatization Reagents

Ion-Pair Reagents

Others

By Separation Mechanism

Adsorption

Partition

Ion Exchange

Size Exclusion

Affinity

Others

By Application

Pharmaceutical testing

Biopharma-Biotech Applications

Cosmeceutical Applications

Environmental Testing

Food and Beverage Testing

Petrochemical Analysis

Forensic Testing

Clinical Testing

Research And Academic Applications

By End-User

GC Reagents

LC Reagents

Super Critical Fluid Chromatography (SFC) Reagents

TLC

Paper Chromatography

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Insights from Primary Research

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market for Chromatography Reagents was led by Solvents Chromatography in the forecast period on the basis of type.

In terms of application, pharmaceuticals will dominate market demand. To ensure the least level of risk to patients, all pharmaceutical items must be of the highest quality.

The North American area controlled the majority of the worldwide market share.

