Nyrstar NV provides update on exercise of put option in NN2

2 August 2022 at 19.00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) today advises that, following the exercise (as announced on 28 July 2022) of the put option that the Company had in relation to its entire 2% shareholding in NN2 NewCo Limited (“NN2”, which holds the former Nyrstar operating group), entitling it to sell such 2% to Nyrstar Holdings Plc (or another member of the Trafigura group) for a fixed amount of EUR 20 million (the “Put Option”), the Option Price of EUR 20 million has been received into the Company’s bank account in accordance with the Put Option Deed. The Board of Directors of the Company has considered potential investments for the funds received. In line with the recommendations contained in the Report of the Committee of Independent Directors of the Company prepared in accordance with article 7:97 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations (as made available on the Company’s website), given the current high inflationary environment and the strong likelihood of further increases in Central Bank interest rates notably the ECB, the funds will be invested conservatively and strictly in short term liquid bank deposits.

