Proactive news headlines including Uber, Stuhini Exploration, Valeo Pharma, Copper Fox Metals, Context Therapeutics, South Star Battery Metals and Context Therapeutics

New York , Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Uber shares soar on record second-quarter bookings click here
- Airbnb tipped to report growth in traffic despite slowdown in online travel industry click here
- CareRx stock has more than 100% potential upside, says Canaccord Genuity click here
- Falcon Gold says it is positioned for success as potential discoveries are made across its portfolio of projects click here
- Stuhini Exploration to raise up to C$1.5M in private placement financing; Sprott Asset Management agrees to take lead order click here
- Context Therapeutics collaborates with Menarini Group to evaluate ONA-XR and elacestrant combination click here
- HealthLynked makes upgrades to its cloud-based platform, including adding a Practice Directory click here
- Pathway Health announces $3.5 million credit facility with its largest indirect beneficial shareholder click here
- Sidus Space selects Amazon Web Services for LizzieSat Constellation click here
- Vuzix signs agreement with L3Harris Technologies to develop military-use waveguide-based optics engine click here
- VolitionRx Limited inks R&D collaboration deals with Xenetic Biosciences and Salarius Pharmaceuticals in push to develop cancer treatments click here
- Infinity Stone Ventures names Michael Townsend as executive chairman as it updates on exploration click here
- Vivakor closes acquisition of energy companies with assets in key US oil basins click here
- PharmaDrug announces non-brokered offering of $650,000 of convertible secured debentures and issuance of shares click here
- South Star Battery Metals finalizes land purchase for Phase 1 mine construction at Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Brazil click here
- Valeo Pharma secures loan from Sagard Healthcare Partners to fund acquisitions of pharmaceutical therapies click here
- Helium One doing all the right things to resume drilling, says broker click here
- Toubani Resources encouraged by Kobada Est area drilling at its Kobada gold project in Mali click here
- Audacious reports 1,200% year-over-year revenue jump; record gross margins click here
- Electra Battery identifies new mineralization in Idaho Cobalt Belt click here
- Valeo Pharma enters into agreement with Kaleo to produce epinephrine auto-injector for Canadian market click here
- Versus Systems expands into corporate meeting and events with first activation for Finastra click here
- Copper Fox Metals eyes start of drilling at Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project in British Columbia click here
- Valeo Pharma enters commercialization and supply agreement with Novartis Canada for two ophthalmic therapies click here
- Nextech AR Solutions Corp enters into arrangement plan to spin out ARway platform and assets click here
- Snowline Gold enters five-year lease agreement for the installation of a solar generator system at its 'Forks' camp on its Rogue Project click here
- Solstice Gold welcomes early indications from first phase drilling at Red Lake Extension (RLX) project click here
- Thesis Gold receives amended permit for Ranch Gold Project click here
- enCore Energy uncovers three 'distinct' uranium zones with high-grade mineralization at Rosita Project in South Texas click here
- Clean Air Metals unveils new assay results from the 2022 drill campaign from Escape and Current deposits at its Thunder Bay North Project click here
- Ready Set Gold updates on Northshore Gold Project; announces withdrawal from Hemlo Eastern flanks click here
