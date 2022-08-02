Desktop Metal, Inc. Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; Deadline September 12, 2022; the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal" or the "Company") (NYSE: DM) investors that purchased Desktop Metal shares between February 17, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period")



On February 16, 2021, Desktop Metal acquired EnvisionTEC, Inc. and certain of its affiliates (collectively, “EnvisionTEC”), a provider of volume production photopolymer 3D printing solutions for end use parts.

On November 8, 2021, after the market closed, Desktop Metal disclosed that it was conducting an internal investigation into certain matters, including “manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures with respect to a subset of its photopolymer equipment and materials at its EnvisionTec US LLC facility.” The Company also stated that the Chief Executive Officer of EnvisionTec US LLC had resigned.

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $0.39, or 4%, to close at $8.81 per share on November 9, 2021.

Then, on November 15, 2021, after the market closed, the Company stated that it would notify the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) of “compliance issues with certain shipments of EnvisionTEC’s Flexcera dental resins and its PCA4000 curing box.”

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $1.19, or 15%, to close at $6.83 per share on November 16, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were deficiencies in EnvisionTEC’s manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures; (2) that the foregoing deficiencies presented a material risk to the commercialization of EnvisionTEC’s products; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

