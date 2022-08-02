Greene Concepts Completes First Production Run of Happy Mellow Immune Support Beverage

Marion, North Carolina, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is proud to announce the recent and ongoing production of its newest, much-awaited immune support CBD beverage, Happy Mellow. The Company previously provided an update on Happy Mellow’s development in its April 19, 2022 press release .

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, first conceived of an immune support beverage in early 2020 to help consumers remain healthy. After much research and laboratory testing, the Company created advanced immune support formulations that include Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, and Vitamin B-12. Along with the vitamins and minerals, Happy Mellow incorporates an innovative, patent-pending, and crystal-clear water-soluble technology that was originally developed in the biopharma space. It greatly enhances the effectiveness of the CBD formula, which includes CBD, CBG and CBN. This innovative technology has an on-set time of 3 to 9 minutes, resulting in faster absorption into the bloodstream for increased health support.

The three Happy Mellow flavors being launched include:

Happy Mellow “Be Well” Blood Orange Acai (with Vitamin C) Happy Mellow “Be Energized” Lemon Lime (with Caffeine and Vitamin D-3) Happy Mellow “Be Calm” Plum Punch (with Vitamin B12)

“I am grateful to have finally reached this significant milestone for Greene Concepts. Our loyal shareholders have been patiently awaiting the production of Happy Mellow, and despite supply chain challenges and other difficulties that arose, I am happy to be able to finally share this tangible step for the company,” says Amy McNally, VP of Sales and Marketing. “Creating a CBD beverage from scratch is a complex process, and I am proud of our entire team’s dedication to producing an all-natural, high-quality drink that also offers immune support.”

Preparation for Happy Mellow’s production began in 2020 with market research and trend analysis. Once micro and major trends were identified, the Company began the time intensive process of flavor development and taste testing. After flavor profiles had been selected, the beverage formulation went to the process engineering department, where experts scaled-up the formulations to accommodate for the large production. Nutrition and supplement facts were calculated, ingredients were sourced, instructions were batched, and paperwork required by regulatory guidelines was submitted during preproduction. Once all of this was done, it was time to have the first production run of Happy Mellow.

Mr. Lenny Greene states, “We are elated to announce the production of our much-awaited Happy Mellow beverage. Greene Concepts is a company that is dedicated to helping people attain optimal well-being, and I am pleased to have created a drink that can support our consumers’ continued and long-term health. When I drink Happy Mellow, I have improved flexibility, a lack of inflammation, and I feel overall stress-free.”

Mr. Greene continues, “Each flavor also contains vitamins and minerals designed to help support revitalization, focus, and body relaxation. In addition, the 20 mg of CBD will help support stress relief and calmness while preserving and restoring balance to the body to help it achieve overall wellness. Happy Mellow will meet the needs of consumers across the U.S. who are looking for healthier and great tasting beverage options while remaining competitive in the marketplace. Best of all, when I drink Happy Mellow, every day feels like Saturday!”

According to Grand View Research in a January 2020 report, the global CBD beverage market size is expected to reach USD $2.8 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 17.8%. Strong demand for cannabis beverages from millennials along with the rising popularity of wellness drinks and low sugar drink alternatives are the driving factors for the anticipated CBD beverage market growth.

Happy Mellow Video released in 2020.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

