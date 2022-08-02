Armanino Announces Publication of Empowered, Highlighting Firm’s Unparalleled Success

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 20 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced the publication of Empowered: The Secret to Armanino’s Success. Co-authored by Andy Armanino (former CEO), Matt Armanino (CEO) and Mary Tressel (Executive Director Emeritus, Armanino Foundation), Empowered provides an inside look into Armanino’s history, from how it developed and sustained a unique, entrepreneurial culture to becoming the fastest-growing accounting and consulting firm.



Empowered begins with Armanino’s humble start in San Leandro, California, and tells the story of how its two founders, former members of then-Big Eight accounting firm Coopers & Lybrand (which later merged into PwC), established a culture of empowerment and entrepreneurialism that shaped their firm’s future. Told through a series of vignettes and remembrances of the firm at various points throughout its history, Empowered is the story of how unparalleled growth over the last 52 years catapulted Armanino to become one of the most respected, award-winning, innovative firms in the nation.

“For the past 15 years especially, we’ve been on a trajectory of rapid yet intentional growth, and we wanted our team to understand how and why we started down this road and got to the superhighway we’re on today,” said Matt Armanino, CEO and co-author of Empowered. “The stories in Empowered share the origins of our values and purpose, and how we’ve always put our people at the center of what we do. By sharing our experiences and learnings, we hope to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs and leaders as they embark on journeys of their own.”

“As we grew and expanded our services, we always wanted to be more and do more for our people and our clients,” said Andy Armanino, the firm’s former CEO who serves as of counsel to Armanino. “We enabled and encouraged people to share their ideas, and as a result, Armanino took many exciting leaps and became known for reinventing ourselves. Our philosophy from the beginning has been to create a firm that finds and offers opportunities for others. We are a firm that seeks to balance the smart side and the soul side of the business; this book is an invitation to those who want to have a greater positive impact in their careers.”

“Over the years, the most common question we’ve been asked is, ‘How did you do it?’ Empowered explores our history and stories through the eyes of team members who helped us get to where we are today,” said Mary Tressel, executive director emeritus of the Armanino Foundation. “We wanted people to see a reflection of themselves in the story of our history and culture, to understand how empowerment has allowed us to build an alternative to the status quo, and to encourage our team to help us write the future chapters of our history.”

Leading business author Patrick Lencioni describes the book as “a real-world case study on how to combine innovation, entrepreneurial dexterity, customer service and employee morale” for anyone building a services firm, offering “interesting insights” and “practical guidance that can change the way [their] organization operates.”

The book is available for purchase on Amazon, with all proceeds from copies sold benefiting the grantmaking and community service efforts of the Armanino Foundation.

