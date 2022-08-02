Lentor Modern - a house of real estate developer, offers stand-out quality products.

Lentor Central, Singapore, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lentor Modern is a Singapore-based real estate developer, developed by Guocoland Limited, working for decades and delivering stand-out quality products for a tranquil environment. Lentor Modern is a unique mixed-use development tucked in the new Lentor enclave of District 20. The new Lentor Central Condo features approximately 600 residential units in 3 towers of 25 stories.





Lentor Modern sits in an exceptional location. Besides being directly connected to the Lentor MRT station that serves the Thomson East Coast Line, the Lentor Central mixed development is also close to the Yo Chu Kang MRT if the North-South line is needed. Lentor Modern pricing appeals to families of all types looking for a peaceful environment. The Lentor Modern Condo is a mixed development that comprises luxurious residential units and commercial shops at level 1. It is also directly connected to the upcoming Lentor MRT station that serves the new Thomson East Coast Line.

Lentor Modern is also blessed with being within the proximity to many renowned schools for the younger generation. Parents living in Lentor Modern Condo have plenty of choices in local and international schools nearby such as the Anderson Primary School, CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' School, Mayflower Primary School, Presbyterian High School, Yio Chu Kang Secondary School, Nanyang Polytechnic among others. The development includes a commercial component on the ground floor where it is an approximate 96,000 square feet of retail, commercial and F&B stores. Lentor Modern occupies the most prime land in this part of Lentor.

Sitting right on top of the new Lentor MRT station, Lentor Modern condo is directly connected to the station The plum site was won by Guocoland via Government Land Sales where the bid was won by 4.5% higher than the second highest bidder. The land cost of $784.1 million is unheard of in the area and it translates to a land rate of $1,204 per sq per plot ratio (PSF PPR). There is also a wide array of shopping options and amenities that can be found in the Ang Mo Kio estate. Being one of Singapore's most mature estates, dwellers can get access to many local wet markets, coffee shops, and hawker centers that serve local delicacies. Other malls nearby are the likes of Djitsun Mall, Broadway Plaza, and Ang Mo Kio Hub,