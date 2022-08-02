Doroni Aerospace Reveals eVTOL Cockpit and VR Flight Experience

A media snippet is available by clicking on the image or link below.



MIAMI, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doroni Aerospace, Inc. (“Doroni”) today announces the full reveal of the completed cockpit of the Doroni H1 personal eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle), combined with an immersive Doroni Virtual Reality (VR) Flight Experience. The reveal was part of Doroni’s participation in the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022 which has been referred to as the “World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration.” The event draws over half a million flight enthusiasts from all over the country, making Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, WI the busiest airfield in the world from July 25-31.

Doroni recently launched their second crowdfunding raise on the equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine.com and to date has raised over $300K from over 214 investors. The company previously closed their first Reg CF raise on StartEngine on April 29, 2022, having officially raised $1,069,850 from 916 investors. Doroni also recently launched their completely rebuilt website, www.doroni.io , showcasing the Doroni H1’s specs, the company’s mission, and where customers will soon be able to preorder their own H1 eVTOL.

Launched by Howard Marks, co-founder of video game giant Activision, and backed by renowned investment guru Kevin O’Leary, AKA “Mr. Wonderful” from ABC’s Shark Tank, StartEngine enables everyday people to become angel investors by giving them access to startup opportunities across a wide range of industries.

Doroni H1 Personal eVTOL Cockpit

As part of the reveal at the EAA AirVenture 2022, for the first time ever the general public was able to step inside of the fully complete H1 Cockpit, strapping in to take command of the H1’s control sticks, and experience the next-level sophistication of the H1’s Dashboard Flight & Navigation System.

The H1’s onboard dash system makes full use of touchscreen monitors to control all aspects of flight and user experience, including: Navigation, Landing, Cameras, Lights, Ventilation, Mood Lighting, and Wipes. In addition to the dual control sticks which mirror each other for left or right-handed use, the dash system also includes peripherals such as an engine start button, left and right buttons to control doors, as well as RFID sensors. Using this system, users will hear audibles like “Doroni Systems Check” and “Doroni Ready for Takeoff” from the vehicle's onboard computer.

The Doroni VR Flight Experience

Doroni also developed a fully interactive and immersive virtual reality simulator known as the Doroni Virtual Reality (VR) Flight Experience. Using virtual reality headsets, participants of the EAA AirVenture 2022 were able to sit inside the completed H1 cockpit and simulate the experience of takeoff, flight, and landing the Doroni H1 personal eVTOL.

Flight enthusiasts ranging from 10 to 70 years old gave the company overwhelming positive responses, with many citing how easy to use and intuitive the system truly is. Doroni believes that when paired together in this way, the H1 cockpit interior and VR Flight Experience provide the closest approximation to what it will be like to fly the completed Doroni H1 eVTOL when it’s projected to launch in Q4 2024.

Doroni Aerospace’s eVTOL Technology

Doroni Aerospace, Inc. is a pre-revenue aerospace engineering and manufacturing company that has developed a practical, efficient, and cost-effective electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) mobility platform. The company’s go-to-market product currently under development, the Doroni H1, is a two-seater personal eVTOL that will be made available for public purchase which anyone can own, fly, and park in a standard two car garage. In order to get started, customers will need a current valid driver’s license and completion of a 20-hour training course provided by the company. Doroni is targeting a Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) certification with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ahead of product launch in the second half of 2024.

Doroni was created in 2016 by CEO/Founder Doron Merdinger with the intention of delivering electric vertical takeoff and landing (or “eVTOL”) technology directly to consumers, offering a safety-centric mobility option that allows people to intuitively transport themselves at a fraction of the time possible with traditional automobiles. Commercial air taxi operations in major metropolitan US cities are presently 2-3 years away and personal eVTOLs represent a major paradigm shift in urban transportation.

The company’s mission is to democratize the power of flight—the H1 eVTOL’s easy-to-use control system, intuitive flight design, and quick deployment were engineered to simplify the inherent complexities of helicopter and airplane flight, potentially making it accessible without the need for a pilot’s license and years of flight training. This design is sophisticated in its simplicity and possesses the potential to bring sustainability to our transportation ecosystems and efficiency to the way we commute, ship goods, and respond to emergencies and natural disasters. Doroni ultimately envisions their personal mobility platform serving as one of the primary clean transportation solutions for individuals, families, first responders, law enforcement, and the military.

The company’s global team possesses decades of cumulative experience in the aerospace, electronics, software engineering, and battery technology fields and has the ingenuity and drive to help get the industry off the ground. Doroni believes the transportation sector, and the world at large, stands at an inflection point and the company is positioning itself to deliver a disruptive technological change to commuter transportation with a magnitude similar to the smartphone’s impact on the world of telecommunications.

Traction + Current Development

Doroni procured and moved into a new research and development facility at the beginning of 2022, where it began production of the H1 eVTOL prototype. The company has finalized the H1’s airframe design and is currently producing two fully functional cockpits with software, avionics, and computer systems that are ready for flight integration: one for the purpose of simulations and one for flight tests.

Doroni has NDA agreements in place with major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Honeywell Aerospace, Garmin, and Amphenol to incorporate components into the H1. In addition, Doroni is supported by Space Florida, a state government agency, who is providing resources to bring the company’s operations to scale (i.e. allocating land, building production facility and tooling, leasing, etc.).

Doroni also recently recruited Dan Saccani as the company’s fractional CFO. Mr. Saccani is a former Tesla and Lucid Motors CFO who has worked with start-up and technology companies for 35 years, having spent the last 25+ years consulting with a variety of start-ups in life sciences, software, semiconductor, hardware, cleantech and internet.

To the best of Doroni’s knowledge, the company has procured nearly all the technology, components (batteries, motors, etc.), and partnerships necessary to complete a flying prototype and begin flight tests before the end of 2022. From the company’s discussions with James E. Wilborn—Manager, Center for Emerging Concepts & Innovation, Federal Aviation Administration—it is Doroni Aerospace’s understanding that the company is further ahead than any other personal eVTOL developer.

Future Roadmap

The company projects to have a full-scale, fully functional flying H1 eVTOL prototype completed within the next several months and is targeting a Light Sport Aircraft certification with the FAA ahead of product launch in the second half of 2024. Doroni also intends on growing its current intellectual property to include 15+ design, aerodynamic, and battery utility patents by Q1 2023. The company is also engaging with local government and law enforcement agencies and is excited to share its vision for what’s possible with flight via its design and user experience.

Looking Forward

Doron Merdinger and the entire Doroni team would like to thank their family, friends, and entire community of investors for their continued support. The company is looking forward to a year filled with remarkable progress that will help build a safe, sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective personal mobility platform of the future.





To learn more about Doroni Aerospace, please visit the newly redesigned www.doroni.io or email us at info@doroni.io

