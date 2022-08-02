Town and Country Financial Corporation Reports Strong Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Key highlights:

  • Second quarter 2022 net income of $2.6 million or $0.93 per share, return on average assets (ROA) of 1.19% and Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) of 13.87%.
  • Dividend declared of $0.14 per share.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Town and Country Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: TWCF) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022 with continued strong net income.

The Company recorded second quarter 2022 net income of $2.6 million ($0.93 per share), compared to $2.8 million ($0.99 per share) in the second quarter of 2021. The second quarter 2021 results were $2.4 million or $0.86 per share before the impact of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP) fee income during 2021.

Micah R. Bartlett, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “We are pleased to report another solid quarter. When adjusting for PPP fees, our second quarter 2022 profits represented a record for our company and were up 7.3% over the record set in the second quarter of 2021. Our net interest margin expanded during the quarter to 3.47% from 3.34% in the first quarter of 2022. Economic issues and rate markets are certainly creating both challenges and opportunities for our bank and across the industry. We have continued to position our already strong balance sheet to withstand the various risks in our economy. We continue to emphasize our core focus of commercial banking and mortgage lending, supported by conservative loan underwriting and strong core deposits. We are pleased that our balanced business model continues to deliver solid results despite very low housing activity and mortgage origination volumes. All of this allows us to continue to deliver solid value to our shareholders.”

Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $876.2 million, roughly flat when compared to $876.7 million as of June 30, 2021. Total loans were $625.8 million at June 30, 2022, an increase of $9.4 million from June 30, 2021. Investments were $176.5 million at June 30, 2022, an increase of $43.7 million reflecting the deployment of cash and other liquid assets into higher yielding investment instruments.

Total deposits were $737.9 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $9.2 million from June 30, 2021, and a decrease of $42.1 million when compared to December 31, 2021. The year-over-year decrease was driven by deposit growth in demand, money market and savings deposits, offset by reductions in time and brokered deposits.

Net interest income was $6.9 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, roughly flat with the quarter ending June 30, 2021. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.47%, unchanged from the second quarter of 2021. When adjusted for PPP fees, second quarter 2022 net interest income is $6.8 million compared to $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 6.7%.

Second quarter 2022 net income includes a negative provision for loan losses of $250 thousand ($179 thousand after tax), compared to a zero provision for loan losses in second quarter 2021.

Noninterest income was $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.3 million when compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Noninterest income was impacted by a decrease in mortgage revenue due to a reduction in mortgage origination activity because of the slowdown in sales in the housing market. The second quarter 2022 noninterest expense of $6.5 million was down $0.8 million from $7.3 million for the second quarter 2021, also due to a decrease in mortgage-related expenses.

The Company’s nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.71% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 1.07% as of June 30, 2021. When these ratios are adjusted for nonperforming loans that have a government guarantee, the ratios are 0.32% as of June 30, 2022 and 0.46% as of June 30, 2021.

Town and Country Bank maintains solid capital levels, with a tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.99% and a total risk-based ratio of 15.56% as of June 30, 2022. The tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.89% and the total risked-based ratio was 14.65% as of June 30, 2021.

On July 28, 2022, the board of directors declared a $0.14 per share cash dividend payable September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2022. The company’s book value per share was $27.95 at June 30, 2022, down from $29.93 as of December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $25.67 at June 30, 2022, compared to $27.60 at December 31, 2021, a 7% decrease due to the change in unrealized market value of the investment portfolio.

Town and Country Financial Corporation, headquartered in Springfield, Illinois, operates as the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank including the Bank's subsidiary, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. (TCBMSI), with locations throughout the central, west-central, and metro-east areas of Illinois. While the Company specializes in commercial banking and mortgage lending, additional products and services offered through its 10 branch offices include retail banking, affordable housing finance options, Small Business Administration 504 and 7(a) loan programs, trust and investments, and agricultural banking. The Company, under TCBMSI, operates Community Mortgage Partners as a third-party provider for residential mortgages to other financial institutions throughout the United States. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF.

Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
         
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CONDITION       
As of the dates indicated:  June 30, 2022December 31, 2021June 30, 2021
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks  $ 13,808,275 $ 70,154,840 $ 72,717,544 
Investments    176,485,297   151,703,226   132,827,719 
Loans held for sale    2,119,440   2,840,208   5,808,509 
Loans    625,795,416   631,820,690   616,398,186 
Less: Allowance for loan losses    (9,432,816)  (10,183,297)  (10,815,415)
Net loans    616,362,600   621,637,393   605,582,771 
Other assets    67,439,709   60,691,674   59,734,247 
Total assets  $ 876,215,321 $ 907,027,341 $ 876,670,790 
         
LIABILITIES & EQUITY        
Deposits  $ 737,944,574 $ 780,014,371 $ 747,138,521 
Borrowed money    38,608,241   21,903,136   28,848,000 
Other liabilities    6,042,466   5,901,105   5,584,208 
Total liabilities    782,595,281   807,818,612   781,570,729 
Jr. subordinated debt of unconsolidated subsidiaries  14,162,803   14,136,451   14,110,098 
Equity capital    79,457,237   85,072,278   80,989,963 
Total liabilities & equity  $ 876,215,321 $ 907,027,341 $ 876,670,790 
         
         
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT  
 Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
 June 30,June 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Interest income$ 7,319,174 $ 7,433,371 $ 14,397,162 $ 14,881,303 
Interest expense  449,030   511,304   839,517   1,240,019 
Net interest income  6,870,144   6,922,067   13,557,645   13,641,284 
Provision for loan losses  (250,000)  -   (750,000)  600,000 
Noninterest income  2,878,579   4,134,722   7,985,493   8,846,199 
Noninterest expense  6,464,655   7,291,594   13,481,144   14,352,823 
Income before income taxes  3,534,068   3,765,195   8,811,994   7,534,660 
Income taxes  884,350   952,000   2,279,360   1,913,150 
Net income$ 2,649,718 $ 2,813,195 $ 6,532,634 $ 5,621,510 
         
         
         
         
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
         
Selected Highlights:  
 Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
 June 30,June 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Basic earnings per share $0.93  $0.99  $2.30  $1.98 
Net charge offs to average loans less HFS  0.00%  -0.01%  0.00%  -0.02%
Net revenue (in 000s) $9,749  $11,057  $21,543  $22,487 
Net interest margin  3.47%  3.47%  3.41%  3.44%
Fees from mortgage banking activities (in 000s) $1,525  $3,349  $5,065  $6,853 
Return on common equity  12.56%  14.56%  15.61%  14.56%
Return on tangible common equity  13.87%  15.63%  16.93%  15.96%
Return on assets  1.19%  1.25%  1.47%  1.27%
         
         
         
Balance Sheet Ratios        
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of the dates indicated:		 June 30, 2022December 31, 2021June 30, 2021
Book value per common share  $ 27.95 $ 29.93 $ 28.47 
Tangible book value per common share  $ 25.67 $ 27.60 $ 26.10 
Tangible Equity Capital Ratio    8.39%  8.71%  8.53%
Tier 1 leverage ratio (Bank only)    10.99%  10.07%  9.89%
Total risk-based capital ratio (Bank only)    15.56%  14.69%  14.65%
Nonperforming loans, excluding government guarantee  0.32%  0.36%  0.46%
Delinquent loans, excluding nonperforming    0.22%  0.33%  0.06%
Allowance for loan loss    1.51%  1.61%  1.74%
Coverage ratio (allowance to NPLs)    213%  206%  163%
Mortgage loans sold with servicing retained (in 000s)$ 853,728 $ 868,966 $ 860,933 
Trust assets under management (in 000s)  $ 155,421 $ 170,209 $ 178,325 
         
         
         
HOLDING COMPANY ONLY STATEMENT OF CONDITION      
As of the dates indicated:  June 30, 2022December 31, 2021June 30, 2021
ASSETS        
Cash and other assets  $ 7,924,662 $ 7,244,031 $ 5,686,251 
Investment in Town and Country Bank    91,476,312   98,343,923   96,121,950 
Total assets  $ 99,400,974 $ 105,587,954 $ 101,808,201 
         
LIABILITIES & EQUITY        
Other liabilities  $ 420,934 $ 684,225 $ 678,140 
Borrowings    5,360,000   5,695,000   6,030,000 
Jr. subordinated debt of unconsolidated subsidiaries  14,162,803   14,136,451   14,110,098 
Equity capital    79,457,237   85,072,278   80,989,963 
Total liabilities & equity  $ 99,400,974 $ 105,587,954 $ 101,808,201 
         