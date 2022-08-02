Toll Brothers Opens New Single-Family Home Sites in Hopkinton, Mass.

HOPKINTON, Mass., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final release of 12 new home sites at its luxury, single-family home community, Edgewood at Hopkinton.

Located on Whalen Road just minutes from the starting line of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass, this private, peaceful enclave of only 29 single-family homes offers luxury living in a picturesque setting close to recreation, parks, shopping, and a commuter train station. Children will attend school in the Hopkinton School District, rated the #1 Best School District in Massachusetts in the 2022 Niche Best School survey, including Hopkinton High School which Niche recognized as one of the Best High Schools in Massachusetts.

Edgewood at Hopkinton home buyers will choose from five exquisite home designs ranging from 3,400 to over 4,700 square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Home sites in the community average over 1.8 acres, the largest offered by Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. Pricing begins at $1.63 million. Designer-appointed quick move-in homes are available for buyers who need to move sooner.

“We’ve experienced incredible demand at Edgewood at Hopkinton,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. “With floor plans designed for today’s buyers and an array of luxury personalization options, this stunning collection of new homes is unmatched in the area.”

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Start Line Brewing, EMC Park, Whitehall State Park, as well as Hopkinton Country Club, recreational trails, and more.

Major highways including Interstates 90 and 495 are easily accessible from Edgewood at Hopkinton, offering homeowners convenient access to Boston, Cape Cod, and New Hampshire.

The onsite sales center at Edgewood at Hopkinton is now open daily at 24 Whalen Rd in Hopkinton. For more information, call (855) 999-8655 or visit EdgewoodatHopkinton.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

