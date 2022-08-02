Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

BURNABY, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will report its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Conference Call/Webcast Information:

Date:     Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Time:    4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time)
Dial-In Number: 1-800-715-9871
International Dial-In:        1-646-307-1963
Conference ID:   6560707

The webcast will also be broadcast live on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at investor.xenon-pharma.com and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

