NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Announces New Quota Share Reinsurance Agreement

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported net income of $75.4 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, which compares to $67.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and $57.5 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $74.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, which compares to $67.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and $58.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The non-GAAP financial measures adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted return on equity are presented in this release to enhance the comparability of financial results between periods. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and our reconciliation of such measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, below.



Adam Pollitzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National MI, said, “We delivered resoundingly strong results in the second quarter, with significant new business production and increasing persistency driving growth in our high-quality insured portfolio, and favorable credit performance and expense discipline driving record profitability and strong returns. We have long been successful managing National MI with discipline and a focus on through-the-cycle performance, and are taking steps to further insulate our business from the impact of any economic volatility that may emerge. Looking forward, we're well positioned to continue to serve our customers and their borrowers, drive growth in our high-quality insured portfolio and deliver strong performance for our shareholders.”

The company also announced today that it has entered into a new quota share reinsurance agreement, primarily covering a seasoned pool of existing mortgage insurance policies that were previously ceded under its 2017 and 2020-1 ILN transactions.

Selected second quarter 2022 highlights include:

Primary insurance-in-force at quarter end was $168.6 billion, up 6% from $158.9 billion in the first quarter and 23% compared to $136.6 billion in the second quarter of 2021





Net premiums earned were $120.9 million, up 4% from $116.5 million in the first quarter and 9% compared to $110.9 million in the second quarter of 2021





Underwriting and operating expenses were $30.7 million, down 7% from $32.9 million in the first quarter and 12% compared to $34.7 million in the second quarter of 2021





Insurance claims and claim expenses was a benefit of $3.0 million, compared to a benefit of $0.6 million in the first quarter and an expense of $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2021





Shareholders’ equity was $1.5 billion at quarter end and book value per share was $18.01. Book value per share excluding the impact of net unrealized gains and losses in the investment portfolio was $19.91, up 5% compared to $18.97 per share in the first quarter and 19% compared to $16.71 per share in the second quarter of 2021





Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 19.7% and annualized adjusted return on equity was 19.4%





At quarter-end, total PMIERs available assets were $2.2 billion and net risk-based required assets were $1.2 billion





Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Change(1) Change(1) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 6/30/2021 Q/Q Y/Y INSURANCE METRICS ($billions) Primary Insurance-in-Force $ 168.6 $ 158.9 $ 136.6 6 % 23 % New Insurance Written - NIW Monthly premium 15.7 13.1 19.4 20 % (19 )% Single premium 0.9 1.1 3.3 (14 )% (72 )% Total(2) 16.6 14.2 22.8 17 % (27 )% FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, $millions, except per share amounts) Net Premiums Earned 120.9 116.5 110.9 4 % 9 % Insurance Claims and Claim (Benefits) Expenses (3.0 ) (0.6 ) 4.6 390 % (165 )% Underwriting and Operating Expenses 30.7 32.9 34.7 (7 )% (12 )% Net Income 75.4 67.7 57.5 11 % 31 % Adjusted Net Income 74.3 67.5 58.1 10 % 28 % Book Value per Share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses)(3) 19.91 18.97 16.71 5 % 19 % Loss Ratio (2.5 )% (0.5 )% 4.2 % Expense Ratio 25.4 % 28.3 % 31.3 %





(1) Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table. (2) Total may not foot due to rounding. (3) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholder's equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.



About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) (unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues (In Thousands, except for per share data) Net premiums earned $ 120,870 $ 110,888 $ 237,365 $ 216,767 Net investment income 10,921 9,382 21,120 18,196 Net realized investment gains 53 12 461 12 Other revenues 376 483 715 984 Total revenues 132,220 120,765 259,661 235,959 Expenses Insurance claims and claim (benefits) expenses (3,036 ) 4,640 (3,655 ) 9,602 Underwriting and operating expenses 30,700 34,725 63,635 68,790 Service expenses 336 481 766 1,072 Interest expense 8,051 7,922 16,092 15,837 Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability (1,020 ) (658 ) (1,113 ) (453 ) Total expenses 35,031 47,110 75,725 94,848 Income before income taxes 97,189 73,655 183,936 141,111 Income tax expense 21,745 16,133 40,812 30,697 Net income $ 75,444 $ 57,522 $ 143,124 $ 110,414 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.88 $ 0.67 $ 1.67 $ 1.29 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.65 $ 1.63 $ 1.27 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 85,734 85,647 85,842 85,483 Diluted 86,577 86,819 86,943 86,729 Loss ratio(1) (2.5 )% 4.2 % (1.5 )% 4.4 % Expense ratio(2) 25.4 % 31.3 % 26.8 % 31.7 % Combined ratio(3) 22.9 % 35.5 % 25.3 % 36.2 % Net income $ 75,444 $ 57,522 $ 143,124 $ 110,414 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Unrealized (losses) gains in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (benefit) expense of $(17,004) and $4,995 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and $(43,180) and $(7,003) for the six month ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively (63,967 ) 18,790 (162,438 ) (26,343 ) Reclassification adjustment for realized gains included in net income, net of tax expense of $11 and $3 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and $97 and $3 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively (44 ) (10 ) (367 ) (10 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (64,011 ) 18,780 (162,805 ) (26,353 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 11,433 $ 76,302 $ (19,681 ) $ 84,061





(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned. (2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned. (3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.





Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets (In Thousands, except for share data) Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,218,344 and $2,078,773 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) $ 2,019,420 $ 2,085,931 Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash of $2,152 and $3,165 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 72,398 76,646 Premiums receivable 63,708 60,358 Accrued investment income 12,430 11,900 Prepaid expenses 4,994 3,530 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 59,768 59,584 Software and equipment, net 32,071 32,047 Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634 3,634 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 1,711 2,393 Reinsurance recoverable 19,588 20,320 Other assets 102,566 94,238 Total assets $ 2,392,288 $ 2,450,581 Liabilities Debt $ 395,323 $ 394,623 Unearned premiums 135,681 139,237 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 58,947 72,000 Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 98,462 103,551 Reinsurance funds withheld 4,489 5,601 Warrant liability, at fair value — 2,363 Deferred tax liability, net 161,658 164,175 Other liabilities 12,636 3,245 Total liabilities 867,196 884,795 Shareholders' equity Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 86,375,154 shares issued and 84,701,092 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 85,792,849 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 (250,000,000 shares authorized) 864 858 Additional paid-in capital 964,654 955,302 Treasury Stock, at cost: 1,674,062 and 0 common shares as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (30,371 ) — Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (161,320 ) 1,485 Retained earnings 751,265 608,141 Total shareholders' equity 1,525,092 1,565,786 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,392,288 $ 2,450,581





Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (unaudited) As of and for the three months ended For the six months ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 6/30/2021 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 As Reported (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 120,870 $ 116,495 $ 110,888 $ 237,365 $ 216,767 Net investment income 10,921 10,199 9,382 21,120 18,196 Net realized investment gains 53 408 12 461 12 Other revenues 376 339 483 715 984 Total revenues 132,220 127,441 120,765 259,661 235,959 Expenses Insurance claims and claim (benefits) expenses (3,036 ) (619 ) 4,640 (3,655 ) 9,602 Underwriting and operating expenses 30,700 32,935 34,725 63,635 68,790 Service expenses 336 430 481 766 1,072 Interest expense 8,051 8,041 7,922 16,092 15,837 Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability (1,020 ) (93 ) (658 ) (1,113 ) (453 ) Total expenses 35,031 40,694 47,110 75,725 94,848 Income before income taxes 97,189 86,747 73,655 183,936 141,111 Income tax expense 21,745 19,067 16,133 40,812 30,697 Net income $ 75,444 $ 67,680 $ 57,522 $ 143,124 $ 110,414 Adjustments: Net realized investment gains (53 ) (408 ) (12 ) (461 ) (12 ) Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability (1,020 ) (93 ) (658 ) (1,113 ) (453 ) Capital markets transaction costs (55 ) 260 1,615 205 1,993 Adjusted income before taxes 96,061 86,506 74,600 182,567 142,639 Income tax expense on adjustments(1) (23 ) (31 ) 337 (54 ) 416 Adjusted net income $ 74,339 $ 67,470 $ 58,130 $ 141,809 $ 111,526 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 86,577 87,310 86,819 86,943 86,729 Diluted EPS $ 0.86 $ 0.77 $ 0.65 $ 1.63 $ 1.27 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.86 $ 0.77 $ 0.67 $ 1.63 $ 1.29 Return-on-equity 19.7 % 17.5 % 16.2 % 18.5 % 15.6 % Adjusted return-on-equity 19.4 % 17.4 % 16.4 % 18.4 % 15.8 % Expense ratio(2) 25.4 % 28.3 % 31.3 % 26.8 % 31.7 % Adjusted expense ratio(3) 25.4 % 28.0 % 29.9 % 26.7 % 30.8 % Combined ratio(4) 22.9 % 27.7 % 35.5 % 25.3 % 36.2 % Adjusted combined ratio(5) 22.9 % 27.5 % 34.0 % 25.2 % 35.2 % Book value per share(6) $ 18.01 $ 17.84 $ 17.03 Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses)(7) $ 19.91 $ 18.97 $ 16.71





(1) Marginal tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on our statutory U.S. federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, except for those items that are not eligible for an income tax deduction. Such non-deductible items include gains or losses from the change in the fair value of our warrant liability and certain costs incurred in connection with the CEO transition, which are limited under Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code. (2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned. (3) Adjusted expense ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted underwriting and operating expense (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital markets reinsurance transactions) by net premiums earned. (4) Combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of underwriting and operating expenses and insurance claims and claims expense by net premiums earned. (5) Adjusted combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of adjusted underwriting and operating expenses (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital market reinsurance transaction) and insurance claims and claims expense by net premiums earned. (6) Book value per share is calculated by dividing total shareholder's equity by shares outstanding. (7) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholder's equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.





Historical Quarterly Data 2022

2021

June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Revenues (In Thousands, except for per share data) Net premiums earned $ 120,870 $ 116,495 $ 113,933 $ 113,594 $ 110,888 $ 105,879 Net investment income 10,921 10,199 10,045 9,831 9,382 8,814 Net realized investment gains 53 408 714 3 12 — Other revenues 376 339 380 613 483 501 Total revenues 132,220 127,441 125,072 124,041 120,765 115,194 Expenses Insurance claims and claim (benefits) expenses (3,036 ) (619 ) (500 ) 3,204 4,640 4,962 Underwriting and operating expenses 30,700 32,935 38,843 34,669 34,725 34,065 Service expenses 336 430 650 787 481 591 Interest expense 8,051 8,041 8,029 7,930 7,922 7,915 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrant liability (1,020 ) (93 ) (112 ) — (658 ) 205 Total expenses 35,031 40,694 46,910 46,590 47,110 47,738 Income before income taxes 97,189 86,747 78,162 77,451 73,655 67,456 Income tax expense 21,745 19,067 17,639 17,258 16,133 14,565 Net income $ 75,444 $ 67,680 $ 60,523 $ 60,193 $ 57,522 $ 52,891 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.88 $ 0.79 $ 0.71 $ 0.70 $ 0.67 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.77 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 $ 0.65 $ 0.61 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 85,734 85,953 85,757 85,721 85,647 85,317 Diluted 86,577 87,310 87,117 86,880 86,819 86,487 Other data Loss Ratio(1) (2.5 )% (0.5 )% (0.4 )% 2.8 % 4.2 % 4.7 % Expense Ratio(2) 25.4 % 28.3 % 34.1 % 30.5 % 31.3 % 32.2 % Combined ratio(3) 22.9 % 27.7 % 33.7 % 33.3 % 35.5 % 36.9 %





(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim (benefit) expenses by net premiums earned. (2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned. (3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.



Portfolio Statistics

The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 ($ Values In Millions, except as noted below) New insurance written $ 16,611 $ 14,165 $ 18,342 $ 18,084 $ 22,751 $ 26,397 New risk written 4,386 3,721 4,786 4,640 5,650 6,531 Insurance in force (IIF)(1) 168,639 158,877 152,343 143,618 136,598 123,777 Risk in force(1) 43,260 40,522 38,661 36,253 34,366 31,206 Policies in force (count)(1) 551,543 526,976 512,316 490,714 471,794 436,652 Average loan size($ value in thousands)(1) $ 306 $ 301 $ 297 $ 293 $ 290 $ 283 Coverage percentage(2) 25.7 % 25.5 % 25.4 % 25.2 % 25.2 % 25.2 % Loans in default (count)(1) 4,271 5,238 6,227 7,670 8,764 11,090 Default rate(1) 0.77 % 0.99 % 1.22 % 1.56 % 1.86 % 2.54 % Risk in force on defaulted loans(1) $ 295 $ 362 $ 435 $ 546 $ 625 $ 785 Net premium yield(3) 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.32 % 0.34 % 0.36 % Earnings from cancellations $ 2.2 $ 2.9 $ 5.1 $ 7.7 $ 7.0 $ 9.9 Annual persistency(4) 76.0 % 71.5 % 63.8 % 58.1 % 53.9 % 51.9 % Quarterly run-off(5) 4.3 % 5.0 % 6.7 % 8.1 % 8.0 % 12.5 %





(1) Reported as of the end of the period. (2) Calculated as end of period risk-in-force (RIF) divided by end of period IIF. (3) Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized. (4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given twelve-month period. (5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three month period.



New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums

The tables below present primary NIW and primary and pool IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW Three months ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 (In Millions) Monthly $ 15,695 $ 13,094 $ 16,972 $ 16,861 $ 19,422 $ 23,764 Single 916 1,071 1,370 1,223 3,329 2,633 Primary $ 16,611 $ 14,165 $ 18,342 $ 18,084 $ 22,751 $ 26,397





Primary and pool IIF As of June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 (In Millions) Monthly $ 148,488 $ 139,156 $ 133,104 $ 124,767 $ 117,629 $ 106,920 Single 20,151 19,721 19,239 18,851 18,969 16,857 Primary 168,639 158,877 152,343 143,618 136,598 123,777 Pool 1,114 1,162 1,229 1,339 1,460 1,642 Total $ 169,753 $ 160,039 $ 153,572 $ 144,957 $ 138,058 $ 125,419



The following table presents the amounts related to the company's quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2016 QSR Transaction, 2018 QSR Transaction, 2020 QSR Transaction, 2021 QSR Transaction, and 2022 QSR Transaction, and collectively, the QSR Transactions), Insurance-Linked Note transactions (the 2017 ILN Transaction, 2018 ILN Transaction, 2019 ILN Transaction, 2020-1 ILN Transaction, 2020-2 ILN Transaction, 2021-1 ILN Transaction, and 2021-2 ILN Transaction and collectively, the ILN Transactions), and traditional excess-of-loss transaction (2022 -1 XOL Transaction) for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 (In Thousands) The QSR Transactions Ceded risk-in-force $ 9,040,944 $ 8,504,853 $ 8,194,604 $ 7,610,870 $ 7,113,707 $ 6,330,409 Ceded premiums earned (30,231 ) (29,005 ) (28,490 ) (28,366 ) (27,537 ) (25,747 ) Ceded claims and claim expenses (403 ) (159 ) 19 840 1,194 1,180 Ceding commission earned 6,146 5,886 6,208 6,142 5,961 5,162 Profit commission 17,778 16,723 16,142 15,191 14,391 13,380 The ILN Transactions Ceded premiums $ (10,132 ) $ (10,939 ) $ (11,344 ) $ (10,390 ) $ (10,169 ) $ (9,397 ) 2022-1 XOL Transaction Ceded Premiums $ (2,907 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —





Primary NIW by FICO For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 ($ In Millions) >= 760 $ 7,990 $ 6,372 $ 11,390 $ 14,362 $ 24,304 740-759 2,900 2,388 4,246 5,288 9,558 720-739 2,056 1,937 3,152 3,993 7,115 700-719 1,650 1,639 1,798 3,289 4,156 680-699 1,277 1,244 1,292 2,521 2,652 <=679 738 585 873 1,323 1,363 Total $ 16,611 $ 14,165 $ 22,751 $ 30,776 $ 49,148 Weighted average FICO 751 748 754 750 755





Primary NIW by LTV For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 1,577 $ 1,366 $ 2,177 $ 2,943 $ 4,628 90.01% to 95.00% 8,253 7,055 9,941 15,308 20,992 85.01% to 90.00% 4,772 3,868 6,262 8,640 14,110 85.00% and below 2,009 1,876 4,371 3,885 9,418 Total $ 16,611 $ 14,165 $ 22,751 $ 30,776 $ 49,148 Weighted average LTV 92.2 % 92.1 % 91.3 % 92.1 % 91.1 %





Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (In Millions) Purchase $ 16,203 $ 13,398 $ 18,911 $ 29,601 $ 36,820 Refinance 408 767 3,840 1,175 12,328 Total $ 16,611 $ 14,165 $ 22,751 $ 30,776 $ 49,148



The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of June 30, 2022.

Primary IIF and RIF As of June 30, 2022 IIF RIF (In Millions) June 30, 2022 $ 30,249 $ 7,972 2021 76,657 19,522 2020 39,154 9,928 2019 10,248 2,688 2018 4,021 1,030 2017 and before 8,310 2,120 Total $ 168,639 $ 43,260



The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICO As of June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 83,769 $ 79,141 $ 70,583 740-759 29,195 27,406 23,175 720-739 23,240 22,176 18,857 700-719 16,221 15,236 12,230 680-699 11,160 10,347 7,927 <=679 5,054 4,571 3,826 Total $ 168,639 $ 158,877 $ 136,598





Primary RIF by FICO As of June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 21,159 $ 19,883 $ 17,531 740-759 7,564 7,054 5,873 720-739 6,044 5,735 4,798 700-719 4,289 4,010 3,161 680-699 2,936 2,706 2,047 <=679 1,268 1,134 956 Total $ 43,260 $ 40,522 $ 34,366





Primary IIF by LTV As of June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 16,068 $ 14,918 $ 12,026 90.01% to 95.00% 77,804 72,381 60,358 85.01% to 90.00% 51,029 48,406 43,064 85.00% and below 23,738 23,172 21,150 Total $ 168,639 $ 158,877 $ 136,598





Primary RIF by LTV As of June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 4,914 $ 4,527 $ 3,552 90.01% to 95.00% 22,974 21,358 17,774 85.01% to 90.00% 12,553 11,895 10,555 85.00% and below 2,819 2,742 2,485 Total $ 43,260 $ 40,522 $ 34,366





Primary RIF by Loan Type As of June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Fixed 99 % 99 % 99 % Adjustable rate mortgages: Less than five years — — — Five years and longer 1 1 1 Total 100 % 100 % 100 %



The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF during the periods indicated.

Primary IIF For the three months ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (In Millions) IIF, beginning of period $ 158,877 $ 152,343 $ 123,777 NIW 16,611 14,165 22,751 Cancellations, principal repayments and other reductions (6,849 ) (7,631 ) (9,930 ) IIF, end of period $ 168,639 $ 158,877 $ 136,598



Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated.

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 California 10.8 % 10.8 % 10.3 % Texas 9.0 9.5 9.8 Florida 8.3 8.4 8.3 Virginia 4.3 4.5 5.0 Georgia 4.0 3.9 3.5 Illinois 3.9 3.8 3.8 Washington 3.9 3.7 3.6 Colorado 3.7 3.7 4.1 Maryland 3.5 3.6 3.9 Pennsylvania 3.3 3.3 3.2 Total 54.7 % 55.2 % 55.5 %



The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022 Book year Original Insurance

Written Remaining Insurance in Force % Remaining of Original Insurance Policies Ever in Force Number of Policies in Force Number of Loans in Default # of Claims Paid Incurred Loss Ratio (Inception to Date)(1) Cumulative Default Rate(2) Current default rate(3) ($ Values in Millions) 2013 $ 162 $ 6 3 % 655 40 1 1 0.6 % 0.3 % 2.5 % 2014 3,451 235 7 % 14,786 1,455 29 50 4.0 % 0.5 % 2.0 % 2015 12,422 1,440 12 % 52,548 7,941 170 121 3.0 % 0.6 % 2.1 % 2016 21,187 3,145 15 % 83,626 16,073 343 138 2.7 % 0.6 % 2.1 % 2017 21,582 3,484 16 % 85,897 18,205 607 112 3.9 % 0.8 % 3.3 % 2018 27,295 4,021 15 % 104,043 20,359 785 100 6.6 % 0.9 % 3.9 % 2019 45,141 10,248 23 % 148,423 42,491 812 25 8.5 % 0.6 % 1.9 % 2020 62,702 39,154 62 % 186,174 125,400 696 2 4.6 % 0.4 % 0.6 % 2021 85,574 76,657 90 % 257,972 236,705 811 1 4.3 % 0.3 % 0.3 % 2022 30,776 30,249 98 % 84,034 82,874 17 — 1.0 % — % — % Total $ 310,292 $ 168,639 1,018,158 551,543 4,271 550





(1) Calculated as total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance. (2) Calculated as the sum of the number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force. (3) Calculated as the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.



The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claim (benefits) expenses:



For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (In Thousands) Beginning balance $ 102,372 $ 96,103 $ 103,551 $ 90,567 Less reinsurance recoverables(1) (20,080 ) (18,686 ) (20,320 ) (17,608 ) Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables 82,292 77,417 83,231 72,959 Add claims incurred: Claims and claim (benefits) expenses incurred: Current year(2) 8,707 5,069 18,787 15,626 Prior years(3) (11,743 ) (429 ) (22,442 ) (6,024 ) Total claims and claim (benefits) expenses incurred (3,036 ) 4,640 (3,655 ) 9,602 Less claims paid: Claims and claim expenses paid: Current year(2) 26 — 26 12 Prior years(3) 356 548 676 1,040 Total claims and claim expenses paid 382 548 702 1,052 Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables 78,874 81,509 78,874 81,509 Add reinsurance recoverables(1) 19,588 19,726 19,588 19,726 Ending balance $ 98,462 $ 101,235 $ 98,462 $ 101,235





(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions. (2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, the default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $14.0 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.5 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $9.8 million attributed to net case reserves and $5.6 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2021. (3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default before the start of the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $17.0 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.7 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $1.1 million attributed to net case reserves and $5.0 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2021.



The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Beginning default inventory 5,238 11,090 6,227 12,209 Plus: new defaults 1,069 1,095 2,232 2,862 Less: cures (2,011 ) (3,402 ) (4,143 ) (6,270 ) Less: claims paid (24 ) (19 ) (43 ) (35 ) Less: rescission and claims denied (1 ) — (2 ) (2 ) Ending default inventory 4,271 8,764 4,271 8,764



The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (In Thousands) Number of claims paid(1) 24 19 43 35 Total amount paid for claims $ 471 $ 702 $ 873 $ 1,308 Average amount paid per claim $ 20 $ 37 $ 20 $ 37 Severity(2) 46 % 66 % 43 % 64 %





(1) Count includes 10 and 16 claims settled without payment during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and three and four claims settled with out payment during the three and six months ended 2021, respectively. (2) Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.

The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the periods indicated.

Average reserve per default: As of June 30, 2022 As of June 30, 2021 (In Thousands) Case(1) $ 21.3 $ 10.6 IBNR(1)(2) 1.8 1.0 Total $ 23.1 $ 11.6





(1) Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default. (2) Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.



The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated.