AAR launches additional Fellowship Programs to expand aviation maintenance technician pipeline

Wood Dale, Illinois, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced the launch of Fellowship Programs with Vincennes University and Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) in Indianapolis. A leader in developing the aviation maintenance technician pipeline, AAR continues expanding efforts to attract talent to the field.

AAR’s latest Fellowship Programs build on longstanding relationships with Vincennes University and AIM and complement AAR’s existing EAGLE Career Pathway Program designed to meet the future demands of the industry.

Students selected as AAR Fellows receive scholarships to pursue Airframe and Powerplant programs while working at an AAR MRO facility. After graduation, Fellows in good standing are guaranteed employment with AAR.

Earlier this year, AAR matriculated its inaugural class of Fellows at its Fellowship Program in Rockford, Illinois.

“AAR’s Fellowship Program removes the cost of education as a barrier to enter the aviation maintenance technician field,” said Michael Gehrich, Vincennes University’s Director of Aviation. “This shows AAR’s commitment to help fill the aviation maintenance technician pipeline and connect students with the potential for a six-figure career track.”

“The need for aviation maintenance technicians is as critical as the shortage of pilots and continues to grow,” explained Brian Sartain, AAR’s Vice President, Repair and Engineering. “AAR continues to lead the industry in addressing the need for mechanics in the industry while strengthening our relationships with these schools through our Fellowship Program.”

For more information on AAR’s efforts to build the aviation maintenance technician pipeline, visit aarcorp.com/eagle-pathway-program/.





About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.