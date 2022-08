ChemoCentryx to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that the Company's second quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. ChemoCentryx executive management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 9, 2022 to discuss these results and to answer questions.



To participate by telephone, please dial (800) 715-9871 (Domestic) or (646) 307-1963 (International). The conference ID number is 9726781. A live and archived audio webcast can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ChemoCentryx.com. The archived webcast will remain available on the Company's website for fourteen (14) days following the call.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally administered therapies.

In the United States, ChemoCentryx markets TAVNEOS® (avacopan), the first approved orally administered inhibitor of the complement 5a receptor as an adjunctive treatment for adult patients with severe active ANCA-associated vasculitis. TAVNEOS is also in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).

ChemoCentryx is also developing CCX559, a highly potent orally administered small molecule PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with solid tumors. A Phase I dose escalation study for CCX559 is ongoing and ChemoCentryx plans to advance to a Phase Ib/II study in the second half of 2022.

Additionally, ChemoCentryx has early-stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and in cancer. For more information about the Company visit www.ChemoCentryx.com.

TAVNEOS® is a registered trademark of ChemoCentryx, Inc. For more information, please see the Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide, available at TAVNEOS.com.

