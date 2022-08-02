Chinook Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that Chinook management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2022 – fireside chat on Tuesday, August 9 th at 12 pm EDT. BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.



– fireside chat on Tuesday, August 9 at 12 pm EDT. BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest. 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference – fireside chat on Wednesday, August 10th at 10:55 am EDT. To access the webcast and subsequent archived recording of this and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Chinook’s website. The archived webcast will remain available for replay on Chinook’s website for 90 days.



About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook’s product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, a phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a phase 1/2 trial for IgA nephropathy. CHK-336, an oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of hyperoxalurias, is being evaluated in a phase 1 healthy volunteer trial. In addition, Chinook is advancing research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.



