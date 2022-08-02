Proterra Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA) today released its second quarter 2022 financial results by posting them to its Investor Relations website. Please visit the Proterra Investor Relations website at ir.proterra.com to view the second quarter 2022 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A conference call will be held at 2:00pm Pacific Daylight Time on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 to review financial results and business updates. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on Proterra’s Investor Relations website at ir.proterra.com .



