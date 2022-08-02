VirTra Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here.

Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Highlights:

Bookings of $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $32.9 million in full year 2021, representing growth of 53% and 44% from the prior year comparable periods, respectively

Record backlog at December 31, 2021 of $23.1 million, 58% higher than December 31, 2020

Purchased industrial building in Chandler, Arizona on August 25, 2021, for new VirTra headquarters to scale manufacturing capabilities and improve operational efficiencies

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021 totaled $19.7 million

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Summary:

Total revenue increased 32% to $8.6 million

Gross profit was $2.8 million, or 33% of total revenue

Net income was $13,000

Adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $(220,000)

Full Year 2021 Financial Summary:

Total revenue increased 28% to $24.4 million

Gross profit was $11.4 million, or 47% of total revenue

Net income was $2.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $2.1 million

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

For the Three Months Ended For the Full Year Ended All figures in millions, except per share data December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 % ∇ December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 % ∇ Total Revenue $8.6 $6.6 32% $24.4 $19.1 28% Gross Profit $2.8 $4.8 -41% $11.4 $11.9 -4% Gross Margin 32.7% 72.5% -55% 46.7% 62.3% -25% Net Income (Loss) $0.0 $1.6 N/A $2.5 $1.5 N/A Diluted EPS $0.00 $0.21 N/A $0.25 $0.19 N/A Adjusted EBITDA ($0.22) $2.18 N/A $2.05 $2.79 N/A

Management Commentary

“Our 2021 results demonstrate the strength of our business and growth opportunities we are executing upon as we generated record revenue and bookings of $24.4 million and $32.9 million, respectively, while ending the year with record backlog of $23.1 million,” said Bob Ferris, chairman and co-CEO of VirTra. “We continue to successfully compete in the law enforcement market and saw impressive international and military market revenue growth during 2021 as we delivered on contracts and COVID restrictions eased internationally. We expect continued healthy growth from these sectors and are particularly excited about the commercial market, which includes military opportunities through a prime contractor. Keep in mind our new co-CEO, John Givens, has significant military experience and relationships that we expect to greatly benefit VirTra shareholders as we execute on our growth plans.

“Gross margins in 2021 and the fourth quarter in particular, were negatively impacted by materials and labor cost inflation, product mix and a strategically important military contract with initial work done at a materially lower margin than our historical results. The revenue from this military contract was heavily weighted to the fourth quarter and the lower margin was justified as it funded new VirTra product capabilities needed for military training. Further, we expect this experience will position us to be highly competitive for future military opportunities with margins more akin to our historical results.

“Looking ahead, our sales pipeline remains robust with tailwinds from a return to normalized business practices globally, allowing us to get more active with business development activities such as exhibiting at tradeshows and expanding demos for prospective customers. Additionally, our move-in to our new headquarters in Chandler, Arizona is progressing well and expected to be completed by the end of 2022. The operational efficiencies from this move, our industry-leading capabilities, and a strong balance sheet position us well to successfully compete in our targeted law enforcement and military growth markets in the years to come.

“While we are disappointed in the length of time it took to file our audited financial results for 2021, we are committed to getting our financial filings up to date this month as our ERP system is sufficiently integrated and we are operating with a more efficient process in tandem with our new independent auditors. Going forward, we expect to report our financial results in-line with our traditional cadence.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 32% to $8.6 million from $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue was the result of increases in sales of simulators, STEP (Subscription Training and Equipment Partnership) subscriptions, accessories, curriculum and training sales, and recurring extended warranty revenue.

Gross profit was $2.8 million, compared to $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross profit margin, defined as total revenue less cost of sales, was 32.7%, which was lower than the 72.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to a specific military contract with a lower margin profile, differences in the quantity and type of simulator systems, type of accessories and variety of services sold, combined with an increase in cost of sales.

Net operating expense was $3.0 million, compared to $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net operating expenses was due to a $434,000 impairment charge and $327,000 in bad debt expense in the fourth quarter of 2020, partially offset by increased depreciation associated with the new Chandler, Arizona headquarters and related moving expenses to the new office.

Operating loss totaled $196,000, compared to $1.3 million in operating income the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income totaled $13,000, or $0.00 per diluted share (based on 10.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share (based on 7.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $(220,000), compared to $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 28% to $24.4 million from $19.1 million in 2020. The increase in revenue was due to an increase in the number of simulators and accessories completed, delivered and revenue recognized compared to the same period in 2020.

Gross profit was $11.4 million, compared to $11.9 million in 2020. Gross profit margin, defined as total revenue less cost of sales, was 46.7%, compared to 62.3% for the fiscal year of 2020. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to a specific military project with a lower margin profile, differences in the quantity and type of simulator systems, type of accessories and variety of services sold, combined with an increase in cost of sales.

Net operating expense was $10.0 million, compared to $10.7 million for the fiscal year of 2020. The decrease was, primarily due to a $346,000 allowance for bad debt on accounts and note receivable and a one-time $840,000 impairment charge both incurred in 2020.

Operating income was $1.5 million, compared to $1.2 million in 2020.

Net income totaled $2.5 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share (based on 10.0 million weighted average basic shares and 10.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.19 per basic and diluted share (based on 7.8 million weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding) in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $2.1 million, compared to $2.8 million in 2020.

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables:

For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, Increase % 2021 2020 (Decrease) Change Net Income $ 2,540,089 $ 1,478,403 $ 1,061,686 72% Adjustments: Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 246,050 (218,800 ) 464,850 -212% Depreciation and amortization 589,059 380,154 208,905 55% EBITDA $ 3,375,198 $ 1,639,757 $ 1,735,441 106% Impairment loss on That's Eatertainment, former related party - 840,000 (840,000 ) -100% Reserve for note receivable - 311,367 (311,367 ) -100% Gain on forgiveness of note (1,320,714 ) - (1,320,714 ) 100% Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,054,484 $ 2,791,124 $ (736,640 ) -26%

VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,708,565 $ 6,841,984 Accounts receivable, net 3,896,739 1,378,270 Inventory, net 5,014,924 3,515,997 Unbilled revenue 3,946,446 5,408,598 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 940,887 382,445 Total current assets 33,507,561 17,527,294 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 12,864,766 1,381,744 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 784,306 1,094,527 Intangible assets, net 535,079 271,048 Security deposits, long-term 19,712 86,500 Other assets, long-term 189,734 500,114 Deferred tax asset, net 1,674,234 1,892,000 Total long-term assets 16,067,831 5,225,933 Total assets $ 49,575,392 $ 22,753,227 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 789,394 $ 345,573 Accrued compensation and related costs 1,062,078 843,101 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 991,744 772,884 Note payable, current 236,291 266,037 Operating lease liability, short-term 347,772 321,727 Deferred revenue, short-term 4,135,565 4,708,575 Total current liabilities 7,562,844 7,257,897 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, long-term 1,992,625 1,920,346 Note payable, long-term 8,280,395 1,063,243 Operating lease liability, long-term 505,383 853,155 Other long term liabilities 5,436 - Total long-term liabilities 10,783,839 3,836,744 Total liabilities 18,346,683 11,094,641 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 9) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,807,130 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 7,775,030 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 1,081 778 Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Additional paid-in capital 30,923,391 13,893,660 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) 304,237 (2,235,852 ) Total stockholders' equity 31,228,709 11,658,586 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 49,575,392 $ 22,753,227

VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the Years ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Revenues: Net sales $ 24,434,056 $ 19,038,074 That's Eatertainment royalties/licensing fees, former related party - 45,247 Other royalties/licensing fees - 4,310 Total revenue 24,434,056 19,087,631 Cost of sales 13,028,844 7,187,210 Gross profit 11,405,212 11,900,421 Operating expenses: General and administrative 8,085,295 9,070,730 Research and development 1,865,880 1,603,379 Net operating expense 9,951,175 10,674,109 Income from operations 1,454,037 1,226,312 Other income (expense): Other income 97,100 49,539 Gain on forgiveness of note payable 1,320,714 - Other expense (85,712 ) (16,248 ) Net other income 1,332,102 33,291 Income before provision for income taxes 2,786,139 1,259,603 Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 246,050 (218,800 ) Net income $ 2,540,089 $ 1,478,403 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.19 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 10,007,386 7,757,037 Diluted 10,060,748 7,835,830





VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)