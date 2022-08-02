Cardlytics Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX), a digital advertising platform, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Supplemental information is available on the Investor Relations section of Cardlytics' website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/.



“I am pleased with our growth in the first half of the year despite the growing pressure macro conditions are having on consumer spending and ad budgets,” said Lynne Laube, CEO & Co-Founder of Cardlytics. “We are also pleased with the progress we are seeing in the Bridg acquisition and expect to see further proof points in future quarters. The combination of the Cardlytics and Bridg data sets has us on the cusp of being able to scale the business beyond our core platform, while our focus on financial goals will allow us to control our own destiny moving forward.”

“We are committed to meeting our adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow goals in 2023, and we’re taking several proactive steps to reduce our cost structure in recognition of the lower-growth environment we are entering,” said Andy Christiansen, CFO of Cardlytics. “We expect year-over-year growth of approximately 10 to 15% in the back half of 2022, and I believe we can navigate a lower growth environment with minimal impact on the long-term prospects of the business.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $75.4 million, an increase of 28% year-over-year, compared to $58.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Billings, a non-GAAP metric, was $107.7 million, an increase of 26% year-over-year, compared to $85.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Gross profit was $27.0 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year, compared to $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted contribution, a non-GAAP metric, was $35.1 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year, compared to $29.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $(126.3) million, or $(3.75) per diluted share, based on 33.6 million fully diluted weighted-average common shares, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(47.3) million, or $(1.43) per diluted share, based on 33.0 million fully diluted weighted-average common shares in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss was $(21.7) million, or $(0.65) per diluted share, based on 33.6 million fully diluted weighted-average common shares, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(12.8) million, or $(0.39) per diluted share, based on 33.0 million fully diluted weighted-average common shares in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was a loss of $(15.8) million compared to a loss of $(5.7) million in the second quarter of 2021.



Key Metrics

Cardlytics MAUs were 179.9 million, an increase of 7%, compared to 167.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Cardlytics ARPU was $0.38, an increase of 12%, compared to $0.34 in the second quarter of 2021.

Bridg ARR was $21.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.



Definitions of MAUs, ARPU and ARR are included below under the caption “Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics.

Earnings Teleconference Information

Cardlytics will discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results during a teleconference today, August 2, 2022, at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT. A live dial-in will be available after registering at this link . Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 8:00 PM ET on August 9, 2022 on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/ . Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on Cardlytics’ website.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Detroit and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, future growth and achievement of long-range goals. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," or variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control.

Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: risks related to the uncertain impacts that COVID-19 may have on our business, financial condition, results of operations; unfavorable conditions in the global economy and the industries that we serve; our quarterly operating results have fluctuated and may continue to vary from period to period; our ability to sustain our revenue growth and billings; risks related to the integration of Dosh, Bridg and Entertainment with our company; risks related to our substantial dependence on our Cardlytics platform; risks related to our substantial dependence on JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (“Chase”), Bank of America, National Association ("Bank of America"), Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (“Wells Fargo”) and a limited number of other financial institution (“FI”) partners; risks related to our ability to maintain relationships with Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America; the amount and timing of budgets by marketers, which are affected by budget cycles, economic conditions and other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to offset contractual commitments to FIs; our ability to attract new partners, including FI partners, and maintain relationships with bank processors and digital banking providers; our ability to maintain relationships with marketers; our ability to maintain relationships with marketers; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions, including our ability to adapt to changes in consumer habits, negotiate fee arrangements with new and existing partners and retailers, and develop and launch new services and features; and other risks detailed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 2, 2022 and in subsequent periodic reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics

To supplement the financial measures presented in our press release and related conference call or webcast in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we also present the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance: billings, adjusted contribution, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Partner Share and other third party costs, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share as well as certain other performance metrics, such as monthly active users (“MAUs”), average revenue per user (“ARPU”) and annualized recurring revenue ("ARR").

A “non-GAAP financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of our historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our financial statements. We provide certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to our operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies.

We have presented billings, adjusted contribution, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share as non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. Billings represents the gross amount billed to customers and marketers for advertising campaigns in order to generate revenue. Cardlytics platform billings is recognized gross of both Consumer Incentives and Partner Share. Cardlytics platform GAAP revenue is recognized net of Consumer Incentives and gross of Partner Share. Bridg platform billings is the same as Bridg platform GAAP revenue. We define adjusted contribution as a measure by which revenue generated from our marketers exceeds the cost to obtain the purchase data and the digital advertising space from our partners. Adjusted contribution demonstrates how incremental marketing spend on our platforms generates incremental amounts to support our sales and marketing, research and development, general and administration and other investments. Adjusted contribution is calculated by taking our total revenue less our Partner Share and other third-party costs exclusive of deferred implementation costs, which is a non-cash cost. Adjusted contribution does not take into account all costs associated with generating revenue from advertising campaigns, including sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, general and administrative expenses and other expenses, which we do not take into consideration when making decisions on how to manage our advertising campaigns. We define adjusted EBITDA as our income (loss) before income taxes; interest expense, net; depreciation and amortization expense; stock-based compensation expense; foreign currency loss (gain); deferred implementation costs; restructuring costs, acquisition and integration (benefit) costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration and goodwill impairment. We define adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs as our Partner Share and other third-party costs excluding non-cash equity expense and amortization of deferred implementation costs. We define non-GAAP net loss as our net loss before stock-based compensation expense; foreign currency loss (gain); acquisition and integration (benefit) costs; amortization of acquired intangibles; change in fair value of contingent consideration; and restructuring costs. Notably, any impacts related to minimum Partner Share commitments in connection with agreements with certain partners are not added back to net income (loss) in order to calculate adjusted EBITDA, adjusted contribution and non-GAAP net loss. We define non-GAAP net loss per share as non-GAAP net loss divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted.

We believe the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance.

We define MAUs as targetable customers or accounts that have logged in and visited online or mobile applications containing offers, opened an email containing an offer, or redeemed an offer from the Cardlytics platform during a monthly period. We then calculate a monthly average of these MAUs for the periods presented. We define ARPU as the total revenue generated in the applicable period calculated in accordance with GAAP, divided by the average number of MAUs in the applicable period. We define ARR as the annualized GAAP revenue of the final month in the period presented for the Bridg platform. ARR should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, revenue prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that ARR is an indicator of the Bridg platform’s ability to generate future revenue from existing clients.





CARDLYTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except par value amounts)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 157,038 $ 233,467 Restricted cash 81 95 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 92,206 111,085 Other receivables 4,955 6,097 Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,658 7,981 Total current assets 263,938 358,725 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 8,619 11,273 Right-of-use assets under operating leases, net 10,304 10,196 Intangible assets, net 121,047 125,550 Goodwill 665,813 742,516 Capitalized software development costs, net 16,680 13,131 Other long-term assets, net 3,106 2,406 Total assets $ 1,089,507 $ 1,263,797 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,810 $ 4,619 Accrued liabilities: Accrued compensation 9,634 12,136 Accrued expenses 20,963 19,620 Partner Share liability 42,176 46,595 Consumer Incentive liability 42,923 52,602 Deferred revenue 4,654 3,280 Current operating lease liabilities 6,091 6,028 Current contingent consideration 164,277 182,470 Total current liabilities 293,528 327,350 Long-term liabilities: Convertible senior notes, net 225,314 184,398 Deferred liabilities 98 173 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,382 6,801 Long-term contingent consideration — 49,825 Other long-term liabilities 28 4,550 Total liabilities 525,350 573,097 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value—100,000 shares authorized and 32,883 and 33,534 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 1,163,126 1,212,823 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,580 486 Accumulated deficit (604,558 ) (522,618 ) Total stockholders’ equity 564,157 690,700 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,089,507 $ 1,263,797

CARDLYTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 75,405 $ 58,853 $ 143,333 $ 112,083 Costs and expenses: Partner Share and other third-party costs 40,280 29,953 75,433 59,724 Delivery costs 8,162 5,748 14,695 9,686 Sales and marketing expense 21,983 17,063 39,631 30,265 Research and development expense 13,581 8,934 25,872 15,152 General and administration expense 20,984 16,888 41,409 29,063 Acquisition and integration (benefit) costs 2,197 14,182 (2,401 ) 21,212 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,968 ) 1,480 (68,018 ) 1,480 Goodwill impairment 83,149 — 83,149 — Depreciation and amortization expense 10,356 8,833 20,227 11,898 Total costs and expenses 197,724 103,081 229,997 178,480 Operating loss (122,319 ) (44,228 ) (86,664 ) (66,397 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (879 ) (3,078 ) (1,826 ) (6,123 ) Foreign currency (loss) gain (4,538 ) — (6,208 ) 319 Total other expense (5,417 ) (3,078 ) (8,034 ) (5,804 ) Loss before income taxes (127,736 ) (47,306 ) (94,698 ) (72,201 ) Income tax benefit 1,446 — 1,446 — Net loss (126,290 ) (47,306 ) (93,252 ) (72,201 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (126,290 ) $ (47,306 ) $ (93,252 ) $ (72,201 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (3.75 ) $ (1.43 ) $ (2.77 ) $ (2.32 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 33,635 32,977 33,688 31,145

CARDLYTICS, INC.

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Delivery costs $ 914 $ 521 $ 1,496 $ 830 Sales and marketing 3,633 3,655 7,337 6,087 Research and development 4,247 2,448 7,451 3,962 General and administration 4,048 6,713 10,143 9,706 Total stock-based compensation $ 12,842 $ 13,337 $ 26,427 $ 20,585

CARDLYTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net Loss $ (93,252 ) $ (72,201 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Credit loss expense 1,041 1,156 Depreciation and amortization 20,227 11,898 Amortization of financing costs charged to interest expense 790 448 Accretion of debt discount and non-cash interest expense — 4,680 Amortization of right-of-use assets 2,939 2,354 Stock-based compensation expense 26,427 20,585 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (68,018 ) 1,480 Goodwill impairment 83,149 — Other non-cash expense (income), net 6,087 (279 ) Deferred implementation costs — 1,612 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 19,663 10,209 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,885 ) (1,896 ) Accounts payable (1,821 ) 2,021 Other accrued expenses (5,770 ) 2,021 Partner Share liability (4,821 ) (8,768 ) Consumer Incentive liability (9,679 ) (2,830 ) Net cash used in operating activities (26,369 ) (27,510 ) Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (889 ) (1,790 ) Acquisition of patents (57 ) (58 ) Capitalized software development costs (6,083 ) (4,431 ) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (2,274 ) (494,131 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,303 ) (500,410 ) Financing activities Principal payments of debt (21 ) (11 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 393 485,690 Repurchase of common stock (40,000 ) — Deferred equity issuance costs — (190 ) Debt issuance costs (174 ) (86 ) Net cash (used in) received from financing activities (39,802 ) 485,403 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (969 ) (118 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (76,443 ) (42,635 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — Beginning of period 233,562 293,349 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — End of period $ 157,119 $ 250,714

CARDLYTICS, INC.

SUMMARY OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Change Six Months Ended

June 30, Change 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 $ % Billings(1) $ 107,744 $ 85,337 $ 22,407 26 % $ 205,969 $ 161,654 $ 44,315 27 % Consumer Incentives 32,339 26,484 5,855 22 62,636 49,571 13,065 26 Revenue 75,405 58,853 16,552 28 143,333 112,083 31,250 28 Adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs(1) 40,280 29,223 11,057 38 75,433 58,112 17,321 30 Adjusted contribution(1) 35,125 29,630 5,495 19 67,900 53,971 13,929 26 Delivery costs 8,162 5,748 2,414 42 14,695 9,686 5,009 52 Deferred implementation costs — 730 (730 ) (100 ) — 1,612 (1,612 ) (100 ) Gross profit $ 26,963 $ 23,152 $ 3,811 16 % $ 53,205 $ 42,673 $ 10,532 25 % Net loss $ (126,290 ) $ (47,306 ) $ (78,984 ) (167 )% $ (93,252 ) $ (72,201 ) $ (21,051 ) 29 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (15,785 ) $ (5,666 ) $ (10,119 ) (179 )% $ (26,322 ) $ (9,610 ) $ (16,712 ) 174 %

(1) Billings, adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs, adjusted contribution and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are presented below under the headings "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Billings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Contribution" and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA."



CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE TO BILLINGS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Revenue $ 69,270 $ 6,135 $ 75,405 $ 56,763 $ 2,090 $ 58,853 Plus: Consumer Incentives 32,339 — 32,339 26,484 — 26,484 Billings $ 101,609 $ 6,135 $ 107,744 $ 83,247 $ 2,090 $ 85,337





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Revenue $ 133,253 $ 10,080 $ 143,333 $ 109,993 $ 2,090 $ 112,083 Plus: Consumer Incentives 62,636 — 62,636 49,571 — 49,571 Billings $ 195,889 $ 10,080 $ 205,969 $ 159,564 $ 2,090 $ 161,654

CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED CONTRIBUTION (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Revenue $ 69,270 $ 6,135 $ 75,405 $ 56,763 $ 2,090 $ 58,853 Minus: Partner Share and other third-party costs 39,403 877 40,280 29,890 63 29,953 Delivery costs(1) 6,311 1,851 8,162 4,837 911 5,748 Gross profit 23,556 3,407 26,963 22,036 1,116 23,152 Plus: Delivery costs(1) 6,311 1,851 8,162 4,837 911 5,748 Deferred implementation costs(2) — — — 730 — 730 Adjusted contribution $ 29,867 $ 5,258 $ 35,125 $ 27,603 $ 2,027 $ 29,630

(1) Stock-based compensation expense recognized in consolidated delivery costs totaled $0.9 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.



(2) Deferred implementation costs is excluded from adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Partner Share and other third-party costs $ 39,403 $ 877 $ 40,280 $ 29,890 $ 63 $ 29,953 Minus: Deferred implementation costs — — — 730 — 730 Adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs $ 39,403 $ 877 $ 40,280 $ 29,160 $ 63 $ 29,223





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Revenue $ 133,253 $ 10,080 $ 143,333 $ 109,993 $ 2,090 $ 112,083 Minus: Partner Share and other third-party costs 74,431 1,002 75,433 59,661 63 59,724 Delivery costs(1) 11,218 3,477 14,695 8,775 911 9,686 Gross profit 47,604 5,601 53,205 41,557 1,116 42,673 Plus: Delivery costs(1) 11,218 3,477 14,695 8,775 911 9,686 Non-cash equity expense included in FI Share(2) — — — — — — Deferred implementation costs(2) — — — 1,612 — 1,612 Adjusted contribution $ 58,822 $ 9,078 $ 67,900 $ 51,944 $ 2,027 $ 53,971

(1) Stock-based compensation expense recognized in consolidated delivery costs totaled and $1.5 million and $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(2) Deferred implementation costs is excluded from adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs as follows (in thousands):

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Partner Share and other third-party costs $ 74,431 $ 1,002 $ 75,433 $ 59,661 $ 63 $ 59,724 Minus: Deferred implementation costs — — — 1,612 — 1,612 Adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs $ 74,431 $ 1,002 $ 75,433 $ 58,049 $ 63 $ 58,112

CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (126,290 ) $ (47,306 ) $ (93,252 ) $ (72,201 ) Plus: Income tax benefit (1,446 ) — (1,446 ) — Interest expense - net 879 3,078 1,826 6,123 Depreciation and amortization 10,356 8,833 20,227 11,898 Stock-based compensation expense 12,842 13,337 26,427 20,585 Foreign currency loss (gain) 4,538 — 6,208 (319 ) Deferred implementation costs — 730 — 1,612 Acquisition and integration costs (benefit) 2,197 14,182 (2,401 ) 21,212 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,968 ) 1,480 (68,018 ) 1,480 Goodwill impairment 83,149 — 83,149 — Restructuring costs 958 — 958 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,785 ) $ (5,666 ) $ (26,322 ) $ (9,610 )

CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED CONTRIBUTION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Adjusted Contribution $ 29,867 $ 5,258 $ 35,125 $ 27,603 $ 2,027 $ 29,630 Minus: Delivery costs 6,311 1,851 8,162 4,837 911 5,748 Sales and marketing expense 20,908 1,075 21,983 16,665 398 17,063 Research and development expense 11,936 1,645 13,581 8,481 453 8,934 General and administration expense 21,232 (248 ) 20,984 16,454 434 16,888 Stock-based compensation expense (13,944 ) 1,102 (12,842 ) (13,179 ) (158 ) (13,337 ) Restructuring costs (958 ) — (958 ) — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,618 ) $ (167 ) $ (15,785 ) $ (5,655 ) $ (11 ) $ (5,666 )





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Cardlytics Platform Bridg Platform Consolidated Adjusted Contribution $ 58,822 $ 9,078 $ 67,900 $ 51,944 $ 2,027 $ 53,971 Minus: Delivery costs 11,218 3,477 14,695 9,686 — 9,686 Sales and marketing expense 36,816 2,815 39,631 28,524 1,741 30,265 Research and development expense 22,895 2,977 25,872 14,994 158 15,152 General and administration expense 40,441 968 41,409 29,063 — 29,063 Stock-based compensation expense (25,879 ) (548 ) (26,427 ) (20,585 ) — (20,585 ) Restructuring costs (958 ) — (958 ) — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ (25,711 ) $ (611 ) $ (26,322 ) $ (9,738 ) $ 128 $ (9,610 )

CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS

AND NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (126,290 ) $ (47,306 ) $ (93,252 ) $ (72,201 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 12,842 13,337 26,427 20,585 Foreign currency loss 4,538 — 6,208 (319 ) Acquisition and integration costs (benefit) 2,197 14,182 (2,401 ) 21,212 Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,207 5,522 14,353 6,511 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,968 ) 1,480 (68,018 ) 1,480 Goodwill impairment 83,149 — 83,149 — Restructuring costs (958 ) — (958 ) — Income tax benefit (1,446 ) — (1,446 ) — Non-GAAP net loss $ (21,729 ) $ (12,785 ) $ (35,938 ) $ (22,732 ) Weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in computing non-GAAP net loss per share: Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 33,635 32,977 33,688 31,145 Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.65 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (1.07 ) $ (0.73 )

Contacts:

Public Relations:

Angie Amberg

Cardlytics, Inc.

aamberg@cardlytics.com

Investor Relations:

Robert Robinson

Corporate Development & IR

ir@cardlytics.com