STRATA Skin Sciences Announces Upcoming KOL Call Hosted by Ladenburg Thalmann

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that the Company’s XTRAC Excimer Laser will be highlighted in an upcoming Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Call hosted by Ladenburg Thalmann.



The KOL will be hosted by Jeff Cohen, Managing Director at Ladenburg Thalmann on Tuesday August 16th at 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT. Dr. Benjamin Lockshin, MD FAAD, Director of the Clinical Trials Center at DermAssociates will showcase vitiligo and psoriasis and the impact STRATA’s XTRAC excimer laser has on treatment and outcomes.

A link to register for the live call will be available on the STRATA Skin Sciences website at www.strataskinsciences.com under the investor relations section.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® and Pharos® excimer lasers, VTRAC® lamp systems, and now the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

