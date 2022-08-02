Codex DNA to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.



The press release and live audio webcast can be accessed via the Investors section of Codex DNA’s website at www.codexdna.com. The conference call can be accessed by registering at the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3c5895f666544e6abb6418b1b284105e. Please log in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the event to ensure a timely connection. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Codex DNA's website for at least 30 days.

Codex DNA is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Codex DNA is enabling rapid, accurate and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp™ system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Codex DNA is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit codexdna.com.

