Denny’s Corporation Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today reported results for its second quarter ended June 29, 2022 and provided a business update on the Company’s operations.



Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "We were pleased to have delivered Adjusted EBITDA* within our guided range despite the many inflationary pressures weighing on our performance and impacting consumer trends as we moved through the second quarter. While there is a level of volatility within the macroeconomic environment, we take pride in Denny’s being an iconic brand that is cycle-tested and resilient with deeply embedded value attributes. Moreover, our company has a solid foundation with significant competitive advantages that we believe can help us unlock shareholder value.”

Ms. Valade continued, "Last month, we welcomed the Keke’s Breakfast Café team and franchisees to the Denny’s family. We believe Keke’s has attractive unit economics and strong potential within the fast-growing A.M. eatery segment which provides expansion opportunities as a complementary concept to the Denny's brand. We are excited to have Keke’s as part of our restaurant portfolio.”

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total operating revenue grew 8.3% to $115.0 million compared to the prior year quarter.

Domestic system-wide same-store sales** grew 2.5% compared to the equivalent fiscal period in 2021, including a 2.4% increase at domestic franchised restaurants and a 3.8% increase at company restaurants.

Opened four franchised restaurants, including one international location.

Completed 11 remodels, including 7 franchised restaurants.

Operating income was $13.9 million compared to $18.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $30.6 million, or 46.4% of franchise and license revenue, and Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $4.3 million, or 8.8% of company restaurant sales.

Net income was $23.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Net Income Per Share* were $7.0 million and $0.11, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $17.2 million.

Cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities was $16.7 million, ($2.9) million, and ($18.5) million, respectively.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* was $6.6 million.

Repurchased $37.4 million of common stock.

Second Quarter Results

Denny’s total operating revenue increased 8.3% to $115.0 million compared to $106.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Franchise and license revenue was $65.9 million compared to $58.6 million in the prior year quarter. Royalties were $28.8 million compared to $27.1 million in the prior year quarter. Advertising revenue was $19.5 million compared to $18.6 million in the prior year quarter. Initial and other fees were $7.8 million, including $5.7 million related to the kitchen modernization rollout, compared to $2.1 million in the prior year. Occupancy revenue was $9.8 million compared to $10.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Company restaurant sales were $49.2 million compared to $47.6 million in the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily due to price increases and changes in product mix.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $30.6 million, or 46.4% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $29.9 million, or 51.0%, in the prior year quarter. This margin dollar increase was primarily due to the improvement in sales performance at franchised restaurants. The margin rate was impacted by approximately 450 basis points due to the kitchen modernization rollout.

Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $4.3 million, or 8.8% of company restaurant sales, compared to $9.8 million, or 20.5%, in the prior year quarter. This margin change was primarily due to approximately $2.3 million of unfavorable legal reserve adjustments and commodity and labor inflation, partially offset by the improvement in sales performance at company restaurants.

Total general and administrative expenses were $16.6 million, compared to $17.5 million in the prior year quarter. This improvement was primarily due to a benefit from deferred compensation valuation adjustments and a reduction in corporate incentive compensation, partially offset by an increase in corporate administrative expenses.

The provision for income taxes was $7.8 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 25.3%. Approximately $4.2 million in cash taxes were paid during the quarter.

Net income was $23.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Income* per share was $0.11 compared to $0.18 in the prior year quarter.

Denny’s ended the quarter with $199.0 million of total debt outstanding, including $187.0 million of borrowings under its credit facility.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* and Capital Allocation

Denny’s generated $6.6 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow* in the quarter after investing $3.0 million in cash capital expenditures, including the remodel of four company restaurants and facilities maintenance.

During the quarter, the Company allocated $37.4 million to share repurchases resulting in approximately $168 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.



Business Outlook

The following expectations for the fiscal third quarter ending September 28, 2022, inclusive of Keke's Breakfast Café, reflect management's expectations that the current consumer and economic environment will not change materially.

Denny's domestic system-wide same-store sales** between 0% and 2%.

Consolidated total general and administrative expenses between $17.5 million and $18.5 million, including approximately $2 million related to share-based compensation expense.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* between $19 million and $21 million.



* Please refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the following tables. The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP estimates set forth above to their most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or determine the probable significance of the items impacting these estimates, including gains, losses and other charges, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP estimates are not provided.

** Same-store sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-store sales and domestic system-wide same-store sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) 6/29/22 12/29/21 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,360 $ 30,624 Investments 3,529 2,551 Receivables, net 23,193 19,621 Inventories 12,208 5,060 Assets held for sale 1,319 — Prepaid and other current assets 7,829 11,393 Total current assets 49,438 69,249 Property, net 92,934 91,176 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net 7,103 7,709 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 124,176 128,727 Goodwill 36,884 36,884 Intangible assets, net 49,581 50,226 Deferred financing costs, net 2,654 2,971 Deferred income taxes, net — 11,502 Other noncurrent assets 30,048 37,083 Total assets $ 392,818 $ 435,527 Liabilities Current liabilities Current finance lease liabilities $ 1,896 $ 1,952 Current operating lease liabilities 15,051 15,829 Accounts payable 16,675 15,595 Other current liabilities 56,680 64,146 Total current liabilities 90,302 97,522 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 187,000 170,000 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 10,117 10,744 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 121,807 126,296 Liability for insurance claims, less current portion 7,386 8,438 Deferred income taxes, net 1,994 — Other noncurrent liabilities 32,920 87,792 Total long-term liabilities 361,224 403,270 Total liabilities 451,526 500,792 Shareholders' deficit Common stock 650 642 Paid-in capital 138,347 135,596 Deficit (71,583 ) (116,441 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (46,281 ) (54,470 ) Treasury stock (79,841 ) (30,592 ) Total shareholders' deficit (58,708 ) (65,265 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 392,818 $ 435,527 Debt Balances Credit facility revolver due 2026 $ 187,000 $ 170,000 Finance lease liabilities 12,013 12,696 Total debt $ 199,013 $ 182,696





DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 6/29/22 6/30/21 Revenue: Company restaurant sales $ 49,167 $ 47,572 Franchise and license revenue 65,850 58,593 Total operating revenue 115,017 106,165 Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 44,828 37,813 Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 35,265 28,735 General and administrative expenses 16,623 17,548 Depreciation and amortization 3,590 3,897 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 846 (113 ) Total operating costs and expenses, net 101,152 87,880 Operating income 13,865 18,285 Interest expense, net 2,878 4,066 Other nonoperating expense (income), net (19,795 ) 16,251 Income (loss) before income taxes 30,782 (2,032 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 7,779 (1,204 ) Net income (loss) $ 23,003 $ (828 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.37 $ (0.01 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.37 $ (0.01 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 62,306 65,294 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 62,430 65,294 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 25,411 $ (578 ) General and Administrative Expenses Corporate administrative expenses $ 13,162 $ 10,345 Share-based compensation 3,505 3,388 Incentive compensation 1,639 3,032 Deferred compensation valuation adjustments (1,683 ) 783 Total general and administrative expenses $ 16,623 $ 17,548





DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Two Quarters Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 6/29/22 6/30/21 Revenue: Company restaurant sales $ 93,143 $ 81,141 Franchise and license revenue 124,981 105,600 Total operating revenue 218,124 186,741 Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 83,453 67,977 Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 65,934 52,493 General and administrative expenses 33,581 34,495 Depreciation and amortization 7,138 7,558 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 846 419 Total operating costs and expenses, net 190,952 162,942 Operating income 27,172 23,799 Interest expense, net 5,838 8,343 Other nonoperating income, net (39,410 ) (13,797 ) Income before income taxes 60,744 29,253 Provision for income taxes 15,886 6,900 Net income $ 44,858 $ 22,353 Net income per share - basic $ 0.71 $ 0.34 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.34 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 62,822 65,273 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 63,003 65,789 Comprehensive income $ 53,047 $ 25,678 General and Administrative Expenses Corporate administrative expenses $ 24,545 $ 21,217 Share-based compensation 7,520 6,860 Incentive compensation 3,758 5,118 Deferred compensation valuation adjustments (2,242 ) 1,300 Total general and administrative expenses $ 33,581 $ 34,495





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measures, certain non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of operating performance and liquidity on a period-to-period basis. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in the calculation of financial covenant ratios in accordance with the Company’s credit facility. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is also used as a non-GAAP liquidity measure by Management to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital actions. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company’s operating results, financial condition or cash flows. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income (loss), net income (loss) per share, net cash provided by operating activities, or other financial performance and liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended ($ in thousands) 6/29/22 6/30/21 6/29/22 6/30/21 Net income (loss) $ 23,003 $ (828 ) $ 44,858 $ 22,353 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 7,779 (1,204 ) 15,886 6,900 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 846 (113 ) 846 419 Other nonoperating expense (income), net (19,795 ) 16,251 (39,410 ) (13,797 ) Share-based compensation expense 3,505 3,388 7,520 6,860 Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments (1,683 ) 783 (2,242 ) 1,300 Interest expense, net 2,878 4,066 5,838 8,343 Depreciation and amortization 3,590 3,897 7,138 7,558 Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs (208 ) (869 ) (381 ) (1,274 ) Cash payments for share-based compensation (2,693 ) (69 ) (5,147 ) (1,565 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,222 $ 25,302 $ 34,906 $ 37,097





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Continued (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended ($ in thousands) 6/29/22 6/30/21 6/29/22 6/30/21 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 16,673 $ 33,136 $ 9,609 $ 43,371 Capital expenditures (2,993 ) (1,525 ) (5,771 ) (3,108 ) Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs (208 ) (869 ) (381 ) (1,274 ) Cash payments for share-based compensation (2,693 ) (69 ) (5,147 ) (1,565 ) Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments (1,683 ) 783 (2,242 ) 1,300 Other nonoperating expense (income), net (19,795 ) 16,251 (39,410 ) (13,797 ) Gains (losses) on investments (158 ) 5 (223 ) (3 ) Gains (losses) on early termination of debt and leases — 106 (24 ) 72 Amortization of deferred financing costs (159 ) (344 ) (317 ) (688 ) Gains (losses) and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net 21,671 (17,227 ) 41,924 12,506 Interest expense, net 2,878 4,066 5,838 8,343 Cash interest expense, net (1) (3,449 ) (4,455 ) (7,175 ) (9,041 ) Deferred income tax (expense) benefit (6,330 ) 1,888 (10,766 ) (2,211 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 7,779 (1,204 ) 15,886 6,900 Income taxes paid, net (4,195 ) (1,521 ) (4,644 ) (1,942 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Receivables (148 ) (404 ) 3,419 (757 ) Inventories 2,380 111 7,148 98 Other current assets (112 ) (1,383 ) (3,563 ) (6,677 ) Other noncurrent assets (2,040 ) 1,116 (6,125 ) 1,317 Operating lease assets and liabilities 222 217 466 821 Accounts payable (864 ) (3,800 ) 1,541 (5,620 ) Accrued payroll (1,754 ) (3,696 ) 5,721 (1,992 ) Accrued taxes 337 (814 ) 338 (434 ) Other accrued liabilities (2,485 ) (3,454 ) 5,003 (4,649 ) Other noncurrent liabilities 3,711 887 6,211 2,036 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 6,585 $ 17,801 $ 17,316 $ 23,006

(1) Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.7 million and $1.7 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended June 29, 2022, respectively. Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.8 million and $1.6 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Continued (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 6/29/22 6/30/21 6/29/22 6/30/21 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,222 $ 25,302 $ 34,906 $ 37,097 Cash interest expense, net (1) (3,449 ) (4,455 ) (7,175 ) (9,041 ) Cash paid for income taxes, net (4,195 ) (1,521 ) (4,644 ) (1,942 ) Cash paid for capital expenditures (2,993 ) (1,525 ) (5,771 ) (3,108 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 6,585 $ 17,801 $ 17,316 $ 23,006 Net income (loss) $ 23,003 $ (828 ) $ 44,858 $ 22,353 Gains (losses) and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net (21,671 ) 17,227 (41,924 ) (12,506 ) Gains on sales of assets and other, net (99 ) (65 ) (245 ) (1,007 ) Impairment charges 266 — 266 — Tax effect (2) 5,451 (4,756 ) 10,979 3,189 Adjusted Net Income $ 6,950 $ 11,578 $ 13,934 $ 12,029 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 62,430 65,829 63,003 65,789 Net Income (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ 0.37 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.71 $ 0.34 Adjustments Per Share $ (0.26 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.49 ) $ (0.16 ) Adjusted Net Income Per Share $ 0.11 $ 0.18 $ 0.22 $ 0.18

(1) Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.7 million and $1.7 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended June 29, 2022, respectively. Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.8 million and $1.6 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

(2) Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended June 29, 2022 reflect an effective tax rates of 25.3% and 26.2%, respectively. Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended June 30, 2021 reflect an effective tax rates of 27.7% and 23.6%, respectively.

DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain other non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. The Company uses Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and these three non-GAAP measures are used to evaluate operating effectiveness.

The Company defines Restaurant-level Operating Margin as operating income excluding the following three items: general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. Restaurant-level Operating Margin is presented as a percent of total operating revenue. The Company excludes general and administrative expenses, which include primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of company and franchised restaurants and other activities at their corporate office. The Company excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to company restaurant-level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlays for the restaurants. The Company excludes special items, included within operating (gains), losses and other charges, net, to provide investors with a clearer perspective of its ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.

Restaurant-level Operating Margin is the total of Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin. The Company defines Company Restaurant Operating Margin as company restaurant sales less costs of company restaurant sales (which include product costs, company restaurant level payroll and benefits, occupancy costs, and other operating costs including utilities, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other expenses) and presents it as a percent of company restaurant sales. The Company defines Franchise Operating Margin as franchise and license revenue (which includes franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams such as initial franchise and other fees, advertising revenue and occupancy revenue) less costs of franchise and license revenue and presents it as a percent of franchise and license revenue.

These non-GAAP financial measures provide a meaningful comparison between periods and enable investors to focus on the performance of restaurant-level operations by excluding revenues and costs unrelated to food and beverage sales in addition to corporate general and administrative expense, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin do not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the aforementioned excluded items and are not indicative of the overall results for the Company.

Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended ($ in thousands) 6/29/22 6/30/21 6/29/22 6/30/21 Operating income $ 13,865 $ 18,285 $ 27,172 $ 23,799 General and administrative expenses 16,623 17,548 33,581 34,495 Depreciation and amortization 3,590 3,897 7,138 7,558 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 846 (113 ) 846 419 Restaurant-level Operating Margin $ 34,924 $ 39,617 $ 68,737 $ 66,271 Restaurant-level Operating Margin consists of: Company Restaurant Operating Margin (1) $ 4,339 $ 9,759 $ 9,690 $ 13,164 Franchise Operating Margin (2) 30,585 29,858 59,047 53,107 Restaurant-level Operating Margin $ 34,924 $ 39,617 $ 68,737 $ 66,271

(1) Company Restaurant Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of franchise and license revenue; less franchise and license revenue.

(2) Franchise Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of company restaurant sales; less company restaurant sales.

DENNY’S CORPORATION Operating Margins (Unaudited) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 6/29/22 6/30/21 Company restaurant operations: (1) Company restaurant sales $ 49,167 100.0 % $ 47,572 100.0 % Costs of company restaurant sales: Product costs 13,168 26.8 % 11,447 24.1 % Payroll and benefits 18,336 37.3 % 16,970 35.7 % Occupancy 3,782 7.7 % 2,844 6.0 % Other operating costs: Utilities 1,650 3.4 % 1,390 2.9 % Repairs and maintenance 889 1.8 % 635 1.3 % Marketing 1,330 2.7 % 1,365 2.9 % Other direct costs 5,673 11.5 % 3,162 6.6 % Total costs of company restaurant sales $ 44,828 91.2 % $ 37,813 79.5 % Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 4,339 8.8 % $ 9,759 20.5 % Franchise operations: (3) Franchise and license revenue: Royalties $ 28,759 43.7 % $ 27,117 46.3 % Advertising revenue 19,486 29.6 % 18,600 31.7 % Initial and other fees 7,779 11.8 % 2,066 3.5 % Occupancy revenue 9,826 14.9 % 10,810 18.4 % Total franchise and license revenue $ 65,850 100.0 % $ 58,593 100.0 % Costs of franchise and license revenue: Advertising costs $ 19,486 29.6 % $ 18,600 31.7 % Occupancy costs 6,064 9.2 % 6,879 11.7 % Other direct costs 9,715 14.8 % 3,256 5.6 % Total costs of franchise and license revenue $ 35,265 53.6 % $ 28,735 49.0 % Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 30,585 46.4 % $ 29,858 51.0 % Total operating revenue (4) $ 115,017 100.0 % $ 106,165 100.0 % Total costs of operating revenue (4) 80,093 69.6 % 66,548 62.7 % Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (4)(2) $ 34,924 30.4 % $ 39,617 37.3 % Other operating expenses: (4)(2) General and administrative expenses $ 16,623 14.5 % $ 17,548 16.5 % Depreciation and amortization 3,590 3.1 % 3,897 3.7 % Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 846 0.7 % (113 ) (0.1 )% Total other operating expenses $ 21,059 18.3 % $ 21,332 20.1 % Operating income (4) $ 13,865 12.1 % $ 18,285 17.2 %

(1) As a percentage of company restaurant sales.

(2) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margins should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income (loss) or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

(3) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.

(4) As a percentage of total operating revenue.



DENNY’S CORPORATION Operating Margins (Unaudited) Two Quarters Ended ($ in thousands) 6/29/22 6/30/21 Company restaurant operations: (1) Company restaurant sales $ 93,143 100.0 % $ 81,141 100.0 % Costs of company restaurant sales: Product costs 24,412 26.2 % 19,719 24.3 % Payroll and benefits 35,422 38.0 % 29,935 36.9 % Occupancy 7,022 7.5 % 5,694 7.0 % Other operating costs: Utilities 3,227 3.5 % 2,615 3.2 % Repairs and maintenance 1,714 1.8 % 1,168 1.4 % Marketing 2,537 2.7 % 2,332 2.9 % Other direct costs 9,119 9.8 % 6,514 8.0 % Total costs of company restaurant sales $ 83,453 89.6 % $ 67,977 83.8 % Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 9,690 10.4 % $ 13,164 16.2 % Franchise operations: (3) Franchise and license revenue: Royalties $ 55,284 44.2 % $ 47,961 45.4 % Advertising revenue 37,692 30.2 % 32,711 31.0 % Initial and other fees 12,286 9.8 % 3,904 3.7 % Occupancy revenue 19,719 15.8 % 21,024 19.9 % Total franchise and license revenue $ 124,981 100.0 % $ 105,600 100.0 % Costs of franchise and license revenue: Advertising costs $ 37,692 30.2 % $ 32,711 31.0 % Occupancy costs 12,441 10.0 % 13,418 12.7 % Other direct costs 15,801 12.6 % 6,364 6.0 % Total costs of franchise and license revenue $ 65,934 52.8 % $ 52,493 49.7 % Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 59,047 47.2 % $ 53,107 50.3 % Total operating revenue (4) $ 218,124 100.0 % $ 186,741 100.0 % Total costs of operating revenue (4) 149,387 68.5 % 120,470 64.5 % Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (4)(2) $ 68,737 31.5 % $ 66,271 35.5 % Other operating expenses: (4)(2) General and administrative expenses $ 33,581 15.4 % $ 34,495 18.5 % Depreciation and amortization 7,138 3.3 % 7,558 4.0 % Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 846 0.4 % 419 0.2 % Total other operating expenses $ 41,565 19.1 % $ 42,472 22.7 % Operating income (4) $ 27,172 12.5 % $ 23,799 12.7 %

(1) As a percentage of company restaurant sales.

(2) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income (loss) or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

(3) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.

(4) As a percentage of total operating revenue.

DENNY’S CORPORATION Statistical Data (Unaudited) Changes in Same-Store Sales (1) vs. Prior Year Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended (Increase (decrease)) 6/29/22 6/30/21 6/29/22 6/30/21 Company Restaurants 3.8 % 172.1 % 14.9 % 46.8 % Domestic Franchised Restaurants 2.4 % 113.2 % 11.2 % 30.8 % Domestic System-wide Restaurants 2.5 % 117.0 % 11.5 % 31.9 % Average Unit Sales Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended ($ in thousands) 6/29/22 6/30/21 6/29/22 6/30/21 Company Restaurants $ 761 $ 732 $ 1,443 $ 1,257 Franchised Restaurants $ 442 $ 416 $ 846 $ 742 Franchised Restaurant Unit Activity Company & Licensed Total Ending Units March 30, 2022 65 1,569 1,634 Units Opened — 4 4 Units Closed — (7 ) (7 ) Net Change — (3 ) (3 ) Ending Units June 29, 2022 65 1,566 1,631 Equivalent Units Second Quarter 2022 64 1,567 1,631 Second Quarter 2021 65 1,582 1,647 Net Change (1 ) (15 ) (16 ) Franchised Restaurant Unit Activity Company & Licensed Total Ending Units December 29, 2021 65 1,575 1,640 Units Opened — 9 9 Units Closed — (18 ) (18 ) Net Change — (9 ) (9 ) Ending Units June 29, 2022 65 1,566 1,631 Equivalent Units Year-to-Date 2022 64 1,570 1,634 Year-to-Date 2021 65 1,583 1,648 Net Change (1 ) (13 ) (14 )

(1) Same-store sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-store sales and domestic system-wide same-store sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.