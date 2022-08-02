Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updates 2022 Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Recent Business Highlights

Generated revenue of $91.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 73% increase over the same quarter last year

Achieved gross margin of 84.5% in the second quarter of 2022

Activated 52 new centers in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2022, bringing the total to 785 U.S. medical centers providing Inspire therapy

Created 17 new U.S. sales territories in the second quarter of 2022, bringing the total to 191 U.S. sales territories

Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of expanded full-body MRI compatibility for Inspire therapy

Introduced Inspire SleepSync™ Digital Health enabled by a new Bluetooth® Patient Remote at SLEEP 2022, the 36 th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies

annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies Received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for application to increase upper limit of Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI) to up to 100 events per hour from the original 65 events per hour, and to raise the Body Mass Index (BMI) warning for patients with a BMI of up to 40 from the previous limit of 32



"The Inspire team executed extremely well during the second quarter, continuing the rebound from the first quarter that was challenged by both COVID and our normal seasonality. Moreover, our strong second quarter performance overcame several challenges common across the medical technology sector, including supply chain issues, staffing shortages and economic concerns, further highlighting the team’s resiliency and commitment to the patient," said Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. "Importantly, we continue to improve the performance of our Advisor Care Program (ACP), which over 85% of U.S. centers are leveraging, and continues to be the primary method for patients to obtain information about Inspire therapy and connect with a qualified physician. Looking ahead, based on this beneficial trend, as well as our ongoing technology and digital development activities and the positive reimbursement tailwinds , we are raising our full year 2022 revenue guidance to between $354 million to $362 million, an increase from our prior guidance of $336 million to $344 million."

"We also recently received two important regulatory approvals," continued Mr. Herbert. "The first, for expanded, full-body MRI compatibility, removes a barrier for some patients considering Inspire therapy. The second approval is for new stimulation and sensing silicone leads, which provides improved manufacturability, easier system implantation, increased long-term performance, and enhanced reliability. We are targeting the U.S. launch of the new leads for later in 2022. We also intend to execute the full U.S. launch of the Bluetooth®-enabled patient remote, which is a very important aspect of the SleepSync™ program. Additionally, we plan to submit to the FDA our request to increase Inspire therapy’s indication by expanding the upper limit of AHI to 100 events per hour from 65, as well as raising the BMI warning in our indication to 40 from 32. Our application for this expanded indication recently received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA, thereby reducing the review time."

“Our international business also continues to gain momentum. In Europe, Germany benefited from a strong rebound in procedure growth in the second quarter, and we expect to maintain this progress throughout the second half of the year. Therapy adoption growth also continues in the Netherlands and in the United Kingdom, and we have made significant reimbursement advancements in France, Belgium, and Austria. In Asia, additional centers in Japan have conducted their first Inspire procedures, and initial Inspire cases have been performed at two separate centers in Singapore,” concluded Mr. Herbert.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $91.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, a 73% increase from $53.0 million in the corresponding period in the prior year. U.S. revenue for the quarter was $87.9 million, an increase of 78% as compared to the prior year quarter. Second quarter revenue outside the U.S. was $3.5 million, a decrease of 3% as compared to the second quarter of 2021. While the volume of procedures increased in Europe in the second quarter, revenue was negatively impacted by unfavorable exchange rates.

Gross margin was 84.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 85.8% for the corresponding prior year period, with the reduction primarily due to higher component costs.

Operating expense increased to $91.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $58.0 million in the corresponding prior year period, an increase of 57%. This planned increase primarily reflected ongoing investments in the expansion of the U.S. and European sales organizations, direct-to-patient marketing programs, continued product development efforts, as well as increased general corporate costs.

Net loss was $14.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $13.1 million in the corresponding prior year period. The diluted net loss per share for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.53 per share, as compared to $0.48 in the prior year period.

As of June 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $196.3 million, compared to $224.4 million at December 31, 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, Inspire completed a minority investment in EnsoData, Inc. of $10 million.

Full Year 2022 Guidance

Given the positive trends during the second quarter, Inspire is increasing its full year 2022 revenue guidance to between $354 million to $362 million, which would represent growth of 52% to 55% over full year 2021 revenue of $233.4 million. This compares to the prior revenue guidance of $336 million to $344 million.

The Company is adjusting its full year 2022 gross margin guidance to 83% to 85% from the previous guidance of 85% to 86%. The reduction is primarily due to higher costs of certain component parts and potential inventory obsolescence charges associated with product transitions expected to occur during the remainder of fiscal 2022, including the introduction of new silicone leads and the Bluetooth®-enabled patient remote. The amount of the charges, if any, will depend on the timing of the introduction of these products both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S., which is uncertain at this time. Longer term, the Company expects gross margins to return to the prior guidance levels.

Inspire is maintaining its guidance relating to the opening of new U.S. medical centers of 52 to 56 per quarter for the remainder of the year, as well as its guidance of 11 to 12 new territories per quarter for the remainder of the year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 91,386 $ 52,959 $ 160,768 $ 93,311 Cost of goods sold 14,173 7,518 24,177 13,499 Gross profit 77,213 45,441 136,591 79,812 Operating expenses: Research and development 14,534 9,288 26,404 17,442 Selling, general and administrative 76,686 48,697 140,250 90,603 Total operating expenses 91,220 57,985 166,654 108,045 Operating loss (14,007 ) (12,544 ) (30,063 ) (28,233 ) Other expense (income): Interest and dividend income (297 ) (31 ) (331 ) (88 ) Interest expense 494 530 1,021 1,053 Other expense, net 144 19 189 57 Total other expense 341 518 879 1,022 Loss before income taxes (14,348 ) (13,062 ) (30,942 ) (29,255 ) Income taxes 142 26 242 49 Net loss (14,490 ) (13,088 ) (31,184 ) (29,304 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation gain 42 — 42 — Unrealized loss on investments (45 ) (21 ) (188 ) (41 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (14,493 ) $ (13,109 ) $ (31,330 ) $ (29,345 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (1.08 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 27,594,874 27,230,044 27,556,286 27,187,438



Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)