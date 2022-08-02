Sprout Social Adds Instagram Reels to Video Management Functionality

The new integration enhances key capabilities as short-form video rises in popularity

CHICAGO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Short-form video now ranks as the most engaging form of in-feed social content. To help brands meet consumers on the platforms and mediums they prefer, Sprout Social announced the addition of Instagram Reels to its video management capabilities. Now available to Sprout customers, the integration will support brands in organizing and growing their end-to-end video strategy.

Reels quickly became a highly-engaged-with, key feature of Instagram’s platform and allows for brands to optimize and repurpose their short-form videos. Sprout Social, which also recently partnered with TikTok to launch a first-of-its-kind integration, now offers functionality to publish and streamline video content across major platforms.

“Short-form video has rapidly grown in popularity and is now a key focus for many of our customers,” said Ryan Barretto, President of Sprout Social. “With the emergence of new platforms and features that prioritize short-form content, consumers are increasingly more drawn to authentic and off-the-cuff videos. We are thrilled to bring Instagram Reels into our product so that brands can maximize their content across networks and refine new means of engagement that are critical to both long-term social and business success.”

With publishing, engagement and reporting capabilities, the integration allows users to easily plan and publish Instagram Reels, see and respond to incoming mentions and comments, and provides automated, presentation-ready reports so that brands can analyze and refine their content strategies.

