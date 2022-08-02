COMPASS Pathways Announces Grant of Inducement Award for Newly Appointed Chief Executive Officer Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

LONDON, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“COMPASS”), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced that COMPASS granted a non-qualified share option to purchase an aggregate of 600,000 ordinary shares, nominal value £0.008 each, in the capital of the Company to Kabir Nath, COMPASS’s newly appointed chief executive officer. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the non-qualified share option award was approved by the Compensation and Leadership Development Committee of COMPASS’s Board of Directors and made as a material inducement to Kabir’s entry into employment with COMPASS as its new chief executive officer.

The non-qualified share option was granted on August 1, 2022 and has an exercise price per share equal to $14.94, the closing price of the Company’s American Depositary Shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the grant date. The non-qualified share option has a 10-year term and vests as to one-fourth on August 1, 2023 (the first anniversary of his employment commencement date) and as to the remaining three-fourths in equal monthly installments over the following 36 months, subject to Kabir remaining an employee of the Company on the applicable vesting dates. The non-qualified share option has other terms that mirror those of non-qualified share options granted under COMPASS’s 2020 Share Option and Incentive Plan and COMPASS’s standard form of non-qualified share option agreement.

In accordance with the terms of his employment agreement, Kabir also received 50,000 restricted share units under the Company’s 2020 Share Option and Incentive Plan, which vest in four equal annual installments commencing on August 1, 2023, subject to Kabir remaining an employee of the Company on the applicable vesting dates.

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health.

