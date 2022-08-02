LPL Financial Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results



Net Income was $161 million, translating to diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.97, up 35% from a year ago

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs* increased 21% year-over-year to $2.24 Gross profit* increased 18% year-over-year to $711 million Core G&A* increased 14% year-over-year to $286 million EBITDA* increased 28% year-over-year to $311 million





Key Business Results

Total advisory and brokerage assets decreased 4% year-over-year to $1.06 trillion Advisory assets decreased 3% year-over-year to $559 billion Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 52.5%, up from 51.9% a year ago

Total organic net new assets were $37 billion, representing 13% annualized growth, and $108 billion over the past twelve months, representing 10% annualized growth Organic net new advisory assets were $11 billion, representing 7% annualized growth Organic net new brokerage assets were $26 billion, representing 19% annualized growth

Recruited assets (1) were $44 billion Recruited assets over the trailing twelve months were $84 billion, up approximately 5% from a year ago

LPL Services Group had annualized revenue of $32 million in Q2, up approximately 60% f rom a year ago Services Group subscriptions were 3,871 at the end of Q2, up 1,786 year-over-year

Advisor count (2) was 20,871, up 780 sequentially and 1,757 year-over-year (2)

Total client cash balances were $70 billion, an increase of $8 billion sequentially and $21 billion year-over-year Client cash balances as a percentage of total assets were 6.5%, up from 5.3% in the prior quarter, and 4.3% a year ago





Key Capital and Liquidity Results

Corporate cash (3) was $241 million

Leverage ratio (4) was 2.09x

Share repurchases were $50 million for 272 thousand shares at an average price of $184 per share

Dividends paid of $20 million

Key Updates

CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. ("CBSI"): Onboarded the retail brokerage and advisory business of CBSI, with $30 billion of total assets, of which $25 billion transitioned onto our platform in Q2

Onboarded the retail brokerage and advisory business of CBSI, with $30 billion of total assets, of which $25 billion transitioned onto our platform in Q2 Boenning & Scattergood: Entered into an agreement to acquire the Private Client Group business of Boenning & Scattergood, a firm with approximately 40 financial advisors who serve approximately $5 billion of advisory and brokerage assets

Entered into an agreement to acquire the Private Client Group business of Boenning & Scattergood, a firm with approximately 40 financial advisors who serve approximately $5 billion of advisory and brokerage assets Cash Sweep Program: Announced that work is underway to implement the client cash account as our primary sweep overflow vehicle by the end of Q3 2022

Announced that work is underway to implement the client cash account as our primary sweep overflow vehicle by the end of Q3 2022 Core G&A*: Given our improved earnings profile, we are accelerating investments to drive and support organic growth, and anticipate up to $20 million of additional Core G&A* in 2022. This increases our Core G&A* outlook range to $1,170 million to $1,195 million.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”) today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022, reporting net income of $161 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $119 million, or $1.46 per share, in the second quarter of 2021 and $134 million, or $1.64 per share, in the prior quarter.

“Over the past quarter, we remained focused on our mission of taking care of our advisors, so they can take of their clients,” said Dan Arnold, President and CEO. “Amid persistent market volatility, this focus led to another quarter of solid business outcomes, as our advisors continue to reinforce the value they provide to their clients. As we look ahead, we aim to continue investing in our model and increasing our market share within the advisor-centered marketplace.”

“We delivered another quarter of solid results," said Matt Audette, CFO. "We recorded double-digit organic growth, while successfully onboarding CUNA, substantially completing the integration of Waddell & Reed, and signing an agreement to acquire Boenning & Scattergood. Additionally, we are looking forward to onboarding People’s United Bank later this year. As we look ahead, our business momentum and financial strength position us well to continue creating long-term shareholder value.”

*See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section and the endnotes to this release for further details about these non-GAAP financial measures

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income(5)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 Change 2021 Change REVENUE Advisory $ 1,001,851 $ 1,047,097 (4 %) $ 846,313 18 % Commission 573,376 585,525 (2 %) 598,233 (4 %) Asset-based 363,597 296,401 23 % 279,620 30 % Service and fee 112,802 112,812 — % 99,473 13 % Transaction 44,416 46,726 (5 %) 37,627 18 % Interest income 10,121 7,745 31 % 6,914 46 % Other (67,276 ) (30,613 ) n/m 30,078 n/m Total revenue 2,038,887 2,065,693 (1 %) 1,898,258 7 % EXPENSE Advisory and commission 1,304,422 1,374,134 (5 %) 1,273,202 2 % Compensation and benefits 196,699 192,034 2 % 183,853 7 % Promotional 78,027 87,002 (10 %) 64,349 21 % Occupancy and equipment 55,906 51,112 9 % 41,452 35 % Depreciation and amortization 48,453 45,454 7 % 36,704 32 % Interest expense on borrowings 28,755 27,211 6 % 25,171 14 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 23,362 22,600 3 % 23,459 — % Amortization of other intangibles 21,168 21,196 — % 19,925 6 % Professional services 17,290 19,022 (9 %) 22,500 (23 %) Communications and data processing 16,223 15,127 7 % 14,930 9 % Other 36,261 37,422 (3 %) 31,064 17 % Total expense 1,826,566 1,892,314 (3 %) 1,736,609 5 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 212,321 173,379 22 % 161,649 31 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 51,776 39,635 31 % 42,548 22 % NET INCOME $ 160,545 $ 133,744 20 % $ 119,101 35 % EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 2.01 $ 1.67 20 % $ 1.49 35 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.97 $ 1.64 20 % $ 1.46 35 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 79,947 79,976 — % 80,063 — % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,410 81,572 — % 81,728 — %

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income(5)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Change REVENUE Advisory $ 2,048,948 $ 1,568,359 31 % Commission 1,158,901 1,155,462 — % Asset-based 659,998 544,326 21 % Service and fee 225,614 196,297 15 % Transaction 91,142 81,747 11 % Interest income 17,866 13,432 33 % Other (97,889 ) 46,252 n/m Total revenue 4,104,580 3,605,875 14 % EXPENSE Advisory and commission 2,678,556 2,382,101 12 % Compensation and benefits 388,733 345,393 13 % Promotional 165,029 118,530 39 % Occupancy and equipment 107,018 85,036 26 % Depreciation and amortization 93,907 72,203 30 % Interest expense on borrowings 55,966 50,230 11 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 45,962 42,823 7 % Amortization of other intangibles 42,364 37,356 13 % Professional services 36,312 38,125 (5 %) Communications and data processing 31,350 26,923 16 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — 24,400 (100 %) Other 73,683 55,964 32 % Total expense 3,718,880 3,279,084 13 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 385,700 326,791 18 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 91,411 78,070 17 % NET INCOME $ 294,289 $ 248,721 18 % EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 3.68 $ 3.11 18 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 3.61 $ 3.05 18 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 79,961 79,880 — % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,493 81,608 — %

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 700,395 $ 1,009,693 $ 495,246 Cash segregated under federal or other regulations 863,500 644,986 1,496,463 Restricted cash 89,833 92,393 80,655 Receivables from clients, net 695,405 624,188 578,889 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 71,555 154,398 102,503 Advisor loans, net 1,035,158 970,368 963,869 Other receivables, net 600,906 587,601 581,483 Investment securities ($35,377, $32,619, and $39,274 at fair value at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 47,695 43,709 49,192 Property and equipment, net 726,224 685,771 658,841 Goodwill 1,642,468 1,642,468 1,642,443 Other intangibles, net 433,485 433,925 455,028 Other assets 829,862 883,831 886,988 Total assets $ 7,736,486 $ 7,773,331 $ 7,991,600 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Client payables $ 1,498,374 $ 1,568,025 $ 1,712,224 Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 154,909 149,237 170,119 Accrued advisory and commission expenses payable 199,691 210,884 222,379 Corporate debt and other borrowings, net 2,720,747 2,722,396 2,814,044 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 363,768 331,333 384,025 Other liabilities 954,937 1,056,450 1,018,276 Total liabilities 5,892,426 6,038,325 6,321,067 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 129,365,714 shares, 129,220,710 shares, and 128,758,086 shares issued at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 129 129 129 Additional paid-in capital 1,879,312 1,861,019 1,841,402 Treasury stock, at cost — 49,427,892 shares, 49,160,358 shares and 48,768,145 shares at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (2,620,798 ) (2,569,035 ) (2,498,600 ) Retained earnings 2,585,417 2,442,893 2,327,602 Total stockholders’ equity 1,844,060 1,735,006 1,670,533 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,736,486 $ 7,773,331 $ 7,991,600

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Management's Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Certain information in this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.

Quarterly Results Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Change Q2 2021 Change Gross Profit (6) Advisory $ 1,001,851 $ 1,047,097 (4 %) $ 846,313 18 % Sales-based commissions 252,493 240,331 5 % 249,596 1 % Trailing commissions 320,883 345,194 (7 %) 348,637 (8 %) Advisory fees and commissions 1,575,227 1,632,622 (4 %) 1,444,546 9 % Production-based payout (7) (1,370,046 ) (1,405,698 ) (3 %) (1,247,321 ) 10 % Advisory fees and commissions, net of payout 205,181 226,924 (10 %) 197,225 4 % Client cash (8) 156,219 84,721 84 % 90,344 73 % Other asset-based (9) 208,489 211,991 (2 %) 189,576 10 % Service and fee 112,802 112,812 — % 99,473 13 % Transaction 44,416 46,726 (5 %) 37,627 18 % Interest income and other, net (10) 7,358 8,385 (12 %) 10,811 (32 %) Total net advisory fees and commissions and attachment revenue 734,465 691,559 6 % 625,056 18 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense (23,362 ) (22,600 ) 3 % (23,459 ) — % Gross Profit (6) 711,103 668,959 6 % 601,597 18 % G&A Expense Core G&A (11) 285,973 280,907 2 % 251,679 14 % Regulatory charges 8,069 7,323 10 % 7,416 9 % Promotional (ongoing) (12)(13) 83,791 87,411 (4 %) 64,135 31 % Acquisition costs (13) 8,909 13,323 (33 %) 23,782 (63 %) Employee share-based compensation 13,664 12,755 7 % 11,136 23 % Total G&A 400,406 401,719 — % 358,148 12 % EBITDA (14) 310,697 267,240 16 % 243,449 28 % Depreciation and amortization 48,453 45,454 7 % 36,704 32 % Amortization of other intangibles 21,168 21,196 — % 19,925 6 % Interest expense on borrowings 28,755 27,211 6 % 25,171 14 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 212,321 173,379 22 % 161,649 31 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 51,776 39,635 31 % 42,548 22 % NET INCOME $ 160,545 $ 133,744 20 % $ 119,101 35 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.97 $ 1.64 20 % $ 1.46 35 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,410 81,572 — % 81,728 — % EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs (15) $ 2.24 $ 1.95 15 % $ 1.85 21 %

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Change Q2 2021 Change Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 3,785 4,530 (16 %) 4,298 (12 %) Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 1,708 2,070 (17 %) 2,311 (26 %) Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 73 12 61bps 7 66bps Advisory and Brokerage Assets Advisory assets (16) $ 558.6 $ 624.3 (11 %) $ 577.6 (3 %) Brokerage assets (17) 506.0 538.8 (6 %) 534.7 (5 %) Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,064.6 $ 1,163.1 (8 %) $ 1,112.3 (4 %) Advisory as a % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 52.5 % 53.7 % (120bps) 51.9 % 60bps Assets by Platform Corporate platform advisory assets (18) $ 372.1 $ 415.8 (11 %) $ 383.6 (3 %) Independent RIA advisory assets (19) 186.5 208.5 (11 %) 194.0 (4 %) Brokerage assets 506.0 538.8 (6 %) 534.7 (5 %) Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,064.6 $ 1,163.1 (8 %) $ 1,112.3 (4 %) Centrally Managed Assets Centrally managed assets (20) $ 85.6 $ 93.8 (9 %) $ 84.7 1 % Centrally Managed as a % of Total Advisory Assets 15.3 % 15.0 % 30bps 14.7 % 60bps

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Change Q2 2021 Change Net New Assets (NNA) Net new advisory assets (21) $ 11.4 $ 17.4 n/m $ 54.9 n/m Net new brokerage assets (22) 25.8 0.2 n/m 51.1 n/m Total Net New Assets $ 37.2 $ 17.6 n/m $ 106.0 n/m Organic Net New Assets (23) Organic net new advisory assets $ 11.4 $ 17.4 n/m $ 21.4 n/m Organic net new brokerage assets 25.8 0.2 n/m 15.6 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets $ 37.2 $ 17.6 n/m $ 37.1 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions (24) $ 1.8 $ 2.9 n/m $ 3.2 n/m Organic advisory NNA annualized growth (25) 7.3 % 10.8 % n/m 17.3 % n/m Total organic NNA annualized growth (25) 12.8 % 5.8 % n/m 15.5 % n/m Net New Advisory Assets Corporate platform net new advisory assets (26) $ 8.3 $ 10.6 n/m $ 49.0 n/m Independent RIA net new advisory assets (27) 3.1 6.8 n/m 6.0 n/m Total Net New Advisory Assets $ 11.4 $ 17.4 n/m $ 54.9 n/m Centrally managed net new advisory assets (28) $ 3.2 $ 3.3 n/m $ 4.0 n/m Client Cash Balances (29) Insured cash account sweep $ 40.8 $ 32.6 25% $ 34.1 20% Deposit cash account sweep 12.3 9.4 31% 7.6 62% Total Bank Sweep 53.1 42.0 26% 41.7 27% Money market sweep 15.0 18.2 (18%) 5.0 n/m Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 68.1 60.2 13% 46.7 46% Client cash account 1.5 1.6 (6%) 1.5 —% Total Client Cash Balances $ 69.6 $ 61.7 13% $ 48.2 44% Client Cash Balances as a % of Total Assets 6.5 % 5.3 % 120bps 4.3 % 220bps Client Cash Balance Average Yields - bps (30) Insured cash account sweep 134 102 32 98 36 Deposit cash account sweep 63 24 39 24 39 Money market sweep 44 7 37 1 43 Client cash account (31) 52 13 39 15 37 Total Client Cash Balance Average Yield - bps 98 59 39 78 20 Net buy (sell) activity (32) $ 5.3 $ 11.0 n/m $ 18.1 n/m

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Change Q2 2021 Change Commission Revenue by Product Annuities $ 311,263 $ 299,734 4% $ 305,100 2% Mutual funds 168,234 189,527 (11%) 195,688 (14%) Fixed income 29,013 25,205 15% 34,862 (17%) Equities 29,909 34,633 (14%) 30,517 (2%) Other 34,957 36,426 (4%) 32,066 9% Total commission revenue $ 573,376 $ 585,525 (2%) $ 598,233 (4%) Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing Sales-based commissions Annuities $ 129,371 $ 106,733 21% $ 112,619 15% Mutual funds 39,522 47,545 (17%) 50,250 (21%) Fixed income 29,013 25,205 15% 34,862 (17%) Equities 29,909 34,633 (14%) 30,517 (2%) Other 24,678 26,215 (6%) 21,348 16% Total sales-based commissions $ 252,493 $ 240,331 5% $ 249,596 1% Trailing commissions Annuities $ 181,892 $ 193,001 (6%) $ 192,481 (6%) Mutual funds 128,712 141,982 (9%) 145,438 (12%) Other 10,279 10,211 1% 10,718 (4%) Total trailing commissions $ 320,883 $ 345,194 (7%) $ 348,637 (8%) Total commission revenue $ 573,376 $ 585,525 (2%) $ 598,233 (4%) Payout Rate (7) 86.97 % 86.10 % 87bps 86.35 % 62bps

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Capital Management Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Cash and equivalents $ 700,395 $ 1,009,693 $ 495,246 Cash at regulated subsidiaries (546,299 ) (828,079 ) (284,105 ) Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 87,400 88,551 25,846 Corporate Cash (3) $ 241,496 $ 270,165 $ 236,987 Corporate Cash (3) Cash at Parent $ 144,358 $ 172,924 $ 202,407 Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 87,400 88,551 25,846 Cash at non-regulated subsidiaries 9,738 8,690 8,734 Corporate Cash $ 241,496 $ 270,165 $ 236,987 Leverage Ratio Total debt $ 2,743,250 $ 2,745,925 $ 2,838,600 Total corporate cash 241,496 270,165 236,987 Credit Agreement Net Debt $ 2,501,754 $ 2,475,760 $ 2,601,613 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) (33) $ 1,194,944 $ 1,147,662 $ 1,150,691 Leverage Ratio 2.09 x 2.16 x 2.26 x





June 30, 2022 Total Debt Balance Current Applicable Margin Interest Rate Maturity Revolving Credit Facility (a) $ — LIBOR+125bps 3.037 % 3/15/2026 Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility (b) — FFR+125bps 2.830 % 7/31/2024 Senior Secured Term Loan B 1,043,250 LIBOR+175 bps (c) 2.812 % 11/12/2026 Senior Unsecured Notes (d) 400,000 4.625% Fixed 4.625 % 11/15/2027 Senior Unsecured Notes (e) 900,000 4.000% Fixed 4.000 % 3/15/2029 Senior Unsecured Notes (f) 400,000 4.375% Fixed 4.375 % 5/15/2031 Total / Weighted Average $ 2,743,250 3.694 %

(a) Secured borrowing capacity of $1 billion at LPL Holdings, Inc. (the "Parent").

(b) Unsecured borrowing capacity of $300 million at LPL Financial LLC.

(c) The LIBOR rate option is one-month LIBOR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 basis points.

(d) The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in November 2019 at par.

(e) The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in March 2021 at par.

(f) The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in May 2021 at par.





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Key Business and Financial Metrics

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Change Q2 2021 Change Advisors Advisors 20,871 20,091 4 % 19,114 9 % Net new advisors 780 215 n/m 1,442 n/m Annualized advisory fees and commissions per advisor (34) $ 308 $ 327 (6 %) $ 314 (2 %) Average total assets per advisor ($ in millions) (35) $ 51.0 $ 57.9 (12 %) $ 58.2 (12 %) Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions) (36) $ 42.7 $ 41.4 3 % $ 34.7 23 % Total client accounts (in millions) 7.6 7.3 4 % 6.7 13 % Employees 6,099 6,026 1 % 5,265 16 % Services Group Services Group subscriptions (37) Professional Services 1,377 1,328 4 % 897 54 % Business Optimizers 2,425 2,138 13 % 1,188 104 % Planning and Advice 69 63 10 % — 100 % Total Services Group subscriptions 3,871 3,529 10 % 2,085 86 % AUM retention rate (quarterly annualized) (38) 98.0 % 98.3 % (30bps) 98.4 % (40bps) Capital Management Capital expenditures ($ in millions) (39) $ 76.3 $ 73.5 4 % $ 43.9 74 % Share repurchases ($ in millions) $ 50.0 $ 50.0 — % $ — 100 % Dividends ($ in millions) 20.0 20.0 — % 20.0 — % Total Capital Returned ($ in millions) $ 70.0 $ 70.0 — % $ 20.0 n/m Weighted-average share count, diluted 81.4 81.6 — % 81.7 — % Total Capital Returned per Share (40) $ 0.86 $ 0.86 — % $ 0.25 n/m

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs and Adjusted net income

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs is defined as adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangibles and acquisition costs, divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs because management believes that these metrics can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items and acquisition costs that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. Adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, earnings per diluted share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Gross profit

Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less advisory and commission expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and amortization of other intangibles, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers gross profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Core G&A

Core G&A consists of total expense less the following expenses: advisory and commission; depreciation and amortization; amortization of other intangibles; brokerage, clearing and exchange; interest expense on borrowings; loss on extinguishment of debt; promotional; acquisition costs; employee share-based compensation; and regulatory charges. Management presents core G&A because it believes core G&A reflects the corporate expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total expense as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of core G&A to the Company’s total expense, please see the endnote disclosures of this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total expense because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for core G&A to an outlook for total expense cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Credit Agreement EBITDA

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's amended and restated credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is consolidated net income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles, and is further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, including unusual or non-recurring charges and gains, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Credit Agreement EBITDA to net income, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Endnote Disclosures

(1) Represents the estimated total advisory and brokerage assets expected to transition to the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, associated with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.

(2) The terms “Financial Advisors” and “Advisors” refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Year-over-year figure reflects the addition of 282 advisors from Waddell & Reed, LLC in Q3 2021 and 562 advisors from CBSI in Q2 2022.

(3) Corporate cash, a component of cash and equivalents, is the sum of cash and equivalents from the following: (1) cash and equivalents held at LPL Holdings, Inc., (2) cash and equivalents held at regulated subsidiaries as defined by the Company's Credit Agreement, which include LPL Financial LLC and The Private Trust Company N.A., in excess of the capital requirements of the Company's Credit Agreement (which, in the case of LPL Financial LLC, is net capital in excess of 10% of its aggregate debits, or five times the net capital required in accordance with Exchange Act Rule 15c3-1), and (3) cash and equivalents held at non-regulated subsidiaries.

(4) Compliance with the Leverage Ratio is only required under the Company's revolving credit facility.

(5) Certain financial statement line items in the condensed consolidated statements of income have been reclassified to more closely align with industry practice and the Company's business, and to better serve financial statement users. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current presentation; however, these reclassifications did not impact total net income.

(6) Gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of gross profit under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a calculation of gross profit for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Total revenue $ 2,038,887 $ 2,065,693 $ 1,898,258 Advisory and commission expense 1,304,422 1,374,134 1,273,202 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 23,362 22,600 23,459 Gross profit $ 711,103 $ 668,959 $ 601,597

(7) Production-based payout is a financial measure calculated as advisory and commission expense plus (less) advisor deferred compensation expense. The payout rate is calculated by dividing the production-based payout by total advisory and commission revenue. Below is a reconciliation of the Company’s advisory and commission expense to the production-based payout and a calculation of the payout rate for the periods presented (in thousands, except payout rate):

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Advisory and commission expense $ 1,304,422 $ 1,374,134 $ 1,273,202 Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation expense 65,624 31,564 (25,881 ) Production-based payout $ 1,370,046 $ 1,405,698 $ 1,247,321 Advisory and commission revenue $ 1,575,227 $ 1,632,622 $ 1,444,546 Payout rate 86.97 % 86.10 % 86.35 %

(8) Consists of revenue from advisors' clients' cash balances in insured bank sweep accounts, money market sweep accounts and interest income on cash that has been segregated under federal or other regulations for the benefit of clients. Interest income on cash segregated under federal or other regulations is classified within Interest income in the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(9) Consists of revenue from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers and omnibus processing and networking services and revenue from purchased money market funds but does not include fees from client cash programs. Other asset-based revenue is a component of asset-based revenue and is derived from the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income.

(10) Interest income and other, net is a financial measure calculated as interest income plus (less) other revenue, plus (less) advisor deferred compensation expense, less interest income on cash segregated under federal or other regulations. Below is a reconciliation of interest income and other, net to the Company’s interest income and other revenue for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Interest income $ 10,121 $ 7,745 $ 6,914 (Less) Plus: Other revenue (67,276 ) (30,613 ) 30,078 Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation expense 65,624 31,564 (25,881 ) (Less): Interest income on cash segregated under federal or other regulations (1,111 ) (311 ) (300 ) Interest income and other, net $ 7,358 $ 8,385 $ 10,811

(11) Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of core G&A under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Core G&A Reconciliation Total expense $ 1,826,566 $ 1,892,314 $ 1,736,609 Advisory and commission 1,304,422 1,374,134 1,273,202 Depreciation and amortization 48,453 45,454 36,704 Interest expense on borrowings 28,755 27,211 25,171 Brokerage, clearing and exchange 23,362 22,600 23,459 Amortization of other intangibles 21,168 21,196 19,925 Total G&A 400,406 401,719 358,148 Promotional (ongoing) (12)(13) 83,791 87,411 64,135 Employee share-based compensation 13,664 12,755 11,136 Acquisition costs (13) 8,909 13,323 23,782 Regulatory charges 8,069 7,323 7,416 Core G&A $ 285,973 $ 280,907 $ 251,679

(12) Promotional (ongoing) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 includes $5.8 million and $2.3 million, respectively, of support costs related to full-time employees that are classified within compensation and benefits expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income and excludes $1.9 million of expenses incurred as a result of acquisitions during the three months ended March 31, 2022, which are included in the Acquisition costs line item.

(13) Acquisition costs include the costs to setup, onboard and integrate acquired entities. The below table summarizes the primary components of acquisition costs for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Acquisition costs Compensation and benefits $ 6,661 $ 5,651 $ 13,873 Professional services 1,898 5,558 6,277 Promotional (12) 31 1,904 214 Other 319 210 3,418 Acquisition costs $ 8,909 $ 13,323 $ 23,782

(14) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EBITDA under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of EBITDA to the Company's net income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 EBITDA Reconciliation Net income $ 160,545 $ 133,744 $ 119,101 Interest expense on borrowings 28,755 27,211 25,171 Provision for income taxes 51,776 39,635 42,548 Depreciation and amortization 48,453 45,454 36,704 Amortization of other intangibles 21,168 21,196 19,925 EBITDA $ 310,697 $ 267,240 $ 243,449

(15) Adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs (in thousands, except per share data):

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income / earnings per diluted share $ 160,545 $ 1.97 $ 133,744 $ 1.64 $ 119,101 $ 1.46 Amortization of other intangibles 21,168 0.26 21,196 0.26 19,925 0.24 Acquisition costs 8,909 0.11 13,323 0.16 23,782 0.29 Tax benefit (7,880 ) (0.10 ) (9,078 ) (0.11 ) (11,700 ) (0.14 ) Adjusted net income / EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs $ 182,742 $ 2.24 $ 159,185 1.95 $ 151,108 $ 1.85 Diluted share count 81,410 81,572 81,728

(16) Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, and Waddell & Reed, LLC. As of June 30, 2022, there were no advisory assets under custody at Waddell & Reed, LLC.

(17) Consists of total brokerage assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, and Waddell & Reed, LLC. As of June 30, 2022, there were no brokerage assets under custody at Waddell & Reed, LLC.

(18) Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial or Allen & Company of Florida, LLC.

(19) Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's independent RIA advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms rather than of LPL Financial.

(20) Consists of advisory assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.

(21) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(22) Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts, less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest. The Company considers conversions from and to advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(23) Prior to Q4 2021, net new assets and net new assets growth rates do not include the addition of Waddell & Reed, LLC.

(24) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.

(25) Calculated as annualized current period organic net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total advisory and brokerage assets.

(26) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its corporate advisory platform, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees.

(27) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's independent RIA advisory platform less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its independent RIA advisory platform, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees.

(28) Consists of total client deposits into centrally managed assets accounts less total client withdrawals from centrally managed assets accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees.

(29) During the second quarter of 2022, the Company updated its definition of client cash balances to include client cash accounts and exclude purchased money market funds. Client cash accounts include cash that clients have deposited with LPL Financial that is included in Client payables in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. Prior period disclosures have been updated to reflect this change as applicable. The following table presents the Company's purchased money market funds for the periods presented (in billions):

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Purchased money market funds $ 1.9 $ 1.6 $ 1.7

(30) Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period.

(31) Calculated by dividing interest income on cash held in client accounts that has been segregated under federal or other regulations for the period by the average client cash account balance, excluding cash held in client cash accounts that has been used to fund margin lending, during the period.

(32) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial.

(33) EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter, and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of trailing twelve month EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA to net income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations Net income $ 505,434 $ 463,990 $ 459,866 Interest expense on borrowings 110,150 106,566 104,414 Provision for income taxes 154,804 145,576 141,463 Depreciation and amortization 173,131 161,382 151,428 Amortization of other intangibles 84,268 83,025 79,260 EBITDA $ 1,027,787 $ 960,539 $ 936,431 Credit Agreement Adjustments: Acquisition costs and other $ 86,944 $ 101,215 $ 92,142 Employee share-based compensation expense 45,771 43,243 $ 41,844 M&A accretion (41) 32,103 40,372 53,550 Advisor share-based compensation expense 2,339 2,293 2,324 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 24,400 Credit Agreement EBITDA $ 1,194,944 $ 1,147,662 $ 1,150,691

(34) Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior periods.

(35) Calculated based on the end-of-period total advisory and brokerage assets divided by end-of-period advisor count.

(36) Represents amortization expense on forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and financial institutions.

(37) Refers to active subscriptions related to professional services offerings (Business Strategy Services (formerly CFO Solutions), Marketing Solutions, and Admin Solutions) and business optimizer offerings (M&A Solutions, Digital Office, Resilience Plans, and Assurance Plans), as well as planning and advice services (Paraplanning) for which subscriptions are the number of advisors using the service.

(38) Reflects retention of total advisory and brokerage assets, calculated by deducting quarterly annualized attrition from total advisory and brokerage assets, over the prior-quarter total advisory and brokerage assets.

(39) Capital expenditures represent cash payments for property and equipment during the period.

(40) Total capital returned per share equals the amount of capital allocated for share repurchases and cash dividends divided by the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

(41) M&A accretion is an adjustment to reflect the annualized expected run rate EBITDA of an acquisition as permitted by the Credit Agreement for up to eight fiscal quarters following the close of the transaction.