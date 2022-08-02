Ethan Allen Declares Special Cash Dividend and Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

DANBURY, CT, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or “the Company”) (NYSE:ETD) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.50 per share special cash dividend to shareholders of record on August 16, 2022, payable on August 30, 2022. The Board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on August 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2022.

Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO commented, “We have a strong history of returning capital to shareholders and are pleased to continue this practice. Accordingly, we are announcing a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share along with our regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share. As previously announced on July 13, 2022, we will provide detailed information about our financial results tomorrow with the release of our earnings for the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2022 year ended June 30, 2022.”

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) is a leading interior design company, manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company is a global luxury home fashion brand that is vertically integrated from product design through home delivery, which offers its customers stylish product offerings, artisanal quality, and personalized service. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of home furnishings through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Mexico and Honduras, including one sawmill, one rough mill and a lumberyard. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities.

For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com .