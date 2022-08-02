TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Publication of 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”), announced today the publication of its 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”) report. The report highlights TTM’s commitment to CSR and the environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are an integral part of the way TTM does business. It also features the beneficial social impact the company’s employees have made over the past year in TTM communities in North America and China.



“I am pleased with our progress through 2021 and the commitment we’re making to drive our ESG performance and deliver further improvements in 2022 and the years beyond,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “We are grateful for the leadership of our Board of Directors, and our executive team as well as the support from our employees, and we look forward to sharing further developments in the coming years.”

The full report may be viewed and downloaded here.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, RF components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

